China to launch new crew to space station this month
relevant news
Death toll rises to 87 after ferry sinks in eastern DR Congo
Mpox cases in Africa approach 30,000 mark: Africa CDC
China launches new Tianqi constellation satellites
Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomes five exquisite, loaned artefacts from Mexico
Shanghai evacuates hundreds of thousands as Typhoon Pulasan triggers heavy rainfall
Protocol signed to launch construction of a low-power NPP in Uzbekistan
Today’s signing marks the transition to active work on the implementation of the first LPNPP in Uzbekistan and will allow us to begin direct work at the construction site soon", said Otabek Amanov, Director of the Directorate for Construction of a Nuclear Power Plant under the Uzatom Agency.
The protocol signed today confirms the fulfillment of the priority conditions in terms of regulatory and financial obligations of the parties. Rosatom’s Engineering Division is beginning to actively develop the documentation to obtain a license for the placement of the LPNPP and survey work at the construction site", said Pavel Bezrukov, Director of NPP Construction Projects in Central Asia at JSC ASE.
China builds world's highest BeiDou high-altitude meteorological observation station
At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya
