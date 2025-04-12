This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Dominican Republic nightclub collapse: Death toll rises to 184
China raises additional tariffs to 125 pct on imported U.S. products
Given that it's already impossible for the Chinese market to accept U.S. imports at the current tariff level, if the United States imposes further tariffs on Chinese products, China will ignore it," it said.
Tunnel construction site in S. Korea's Gwangmyeong collapses; 2 workers unreachable
First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan
Today we are launching the IT hub, which will become an important foundation for the further development of our country. Once upon a time, there was a factory on this site that made a significant contribution to the economy of the republic. Years have passed, times have changed, and now, thanks to the initiative of entrepreneurs and the support of the state, a modern platform for IT business is opening here. Let the new IT hub become a symbol of progress and prosperity for all of us. I congratulate you on this significant event," the head of state emphasized.
Kyrgyzstan ranks second in CIS in terms of resort and health resort potential
Considering such potential of the country, the President of Kyrgyzstan by his decree created the Directorate for the Management of Activities of Health Resorts, Health and Tourism Facilities under the Administrative Department of the President. The task was set to revive the health resort industry and provide access to it for citizens of the country. I hope that this conference will allow our resorts and sanatoriums not only to establish contacts with colleagues from Russia, but also to carefully study their experience for organizing the work of their institutions," said Deputy Head of the Presidential Administrative Department Elmira Usenova in her welcoming speech.
Russian tourists are increasingly choosing Kyrgyzstan as a vacation spot. This is evidenced by the statistics of recent years. Today, it is difficult to imagine sanatoriums and resorts without modern innovative equipment. But it is not enough to provide people with medical services - it is necessary to create comfortable conditions, and also make resorts a place of contact with the culture of Kyrgyzstan," President of the Association for the Development of Resorts of the Sverdlovsk Region "Sankur - Evolution" Sergey Dmitriev said.
India becomes world’s third-largest producer of wind and solar power
At least 66 killed in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse
At least 27 people have now been confirmed dead from a roof collapse at a popular Dominican Republic nightclub. pic.twitter.com/l6ZNLWcTWR— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 8, 2025
Thinking about our people in the Dominican Republic," Carlos Mendoza, manager of the Mets, said in a press conference. "We have a lot of the Dominican community in the baseball world."
At one point, dirt started falling like dust into the drink on the table. I asked the security officers … whether the ground had shaken," she said.
A stone fell and cracked the table where we were, and we got out," Pena recounted. "The impact was so strong, as if it had been a tsunami or an earthquake."
We are desperate," Regina del Rosa, whose sister was at the concert, told SIN. "They are not giving us news; they are not telling us anything."
All emergency agencies have responded and are working tirelessly on the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families," he said.
Philippines' Kanlaon volcano erupts, spews ash 4 km high
An explosive eruption is currently occurring at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano that began at 5:51 AM today," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a Facebook post.
The eruption is producing a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000 m (13,123 ft) tall that is drifting southwest," it added.
China to host world's first half marathon for humanoid robots in Beijing
