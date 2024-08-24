Kyrgyzstan implements 100 major projects in agriculture

Tell a friend

In accordance with the decree of President Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry is implementing 100 projects to develop the agro-industrial complex, Kabar reports.





96 projects are currently being implemented within the framework of 100 projects to develop the agro-industrial complex, the ministry said.





The projects cover various areas, including fish farming, poultry farming, animal husbandry, wool processing.





To date, 19 projects have already received funding totaling over 1 billion soms (TLC, wool processing, dairy, poultry farming, scientific and educational projects, fish farming, animal husbandry, agricultural crops).





The financing was provided within the framework of the Agro-Industrial Complex Lending Program (AIC) through the state-owned Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank, as well as through bilateral development funds (RKDF, UKRF, etc.) and international organizations.





Another 8 projects have been approved for financing in the amount of more than 760 million soms. After completing the necessary procedures, entrepreneurs will be able to receive these funds.





For the remaining 69 projects, work is underway on financing, resolving land issues and obtaining permits.





An important aspect is supporting small and medium-sized businesses, which contributes to the creation of jobs, improving socio-economic conditions in rural areas and increasing food security in the country.





The Ministry closely cooperates with national and international financial institutions, providing access to the necessary resources for the implementation of projects. All these measures are aimed at creating favorable conditions for all participants in the agricultural sector and the sustainable development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan.