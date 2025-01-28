27.01.2025, 09:49 6906
Lukashenko wins presidential election with 86.82% of votes - preliminary results
Images | president.gov.by
Tell a friend
Incumbent Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has won the presidential election with 86.82% of votes, according to preliminary results, Central Election Commission Chairman Igor Karpenko said at a press conference, TASS reports.
You can congratulate the Republic of Belarus, we have elected a president," he said.
In the 2020 presidential election, Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote.
Liberal Democratic Party Chairman Oleg Gaidukevich garnered 2.02% of the vote, entrepreneur Anna Kanopatskaya received 1.86%, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Belarusian Communist Party Sergey Syrankov was backed by 3.21% of the voters, while Republican Party of Labor and Justice Chairman Alexander Khizhnyak had 1.74% of the vote. A total of 3.6% of voters voted against all candidates.
The Belarusian Central Election Commission traditionally announces the results of the preliminary count of all votes in the country at once. The final results will be announced on February 3.
As written before, the Central Election Commission of Belarus has registered incumbent President Aleksandr Lukashenko as a candidate for the President of the Republic of Belarus.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.01.2025, 16:48 18636
At least 10 killed in ski resort fire in Türkiye
Images | aljazeera.com
Tell a friend
A hotel fire in a ski resort in northwestern Turkiye has killed at least 10 people, officials announced, Al-Jazeera reports.
The blaze broke out overnight in the restaurant of the hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya said. A further 32 people have been hospitalized with injuries, he added.
Two-hundred and sixty-seven personnel from various public institutions and organisations responded to the fire and the response is ongoing," he wrote on X.
Speaking to Turkish news outlet TRT, Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin said the fire began on the fourth floor of the 11-storey hotel at about 3:30am (00:30 GMT). Hours later, firefighters were still working to put it out.
The cause of the fire will be investigated by authorities, he added, noting that it broke out on the restaurant floor.
Two of the victims died after jumping out of the building in a panic, Aydin told the state-run Anadolu news agency. There were 234 guests staying at the hotel, he said.
Television images showed the roof and top floors of the hotel on fire.
Kartalkaya is one of Türkiye’s premier winter tourism destinations, attracting thousands of visitors during the ski season. The resort lies about 295 kilometres (183 miles) east of Istanbul.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.01.2025, 12:44 18821
M6.2 earthquake hits China's Taiwan, 27 injured
Tell a friend
Twenty-seven people were injured after a magnitude-6.2 earthquake jolted Tainan City in China's Taiwan region at 12:17 a.m. on Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), CGTN reported.
The epicenter, with a depth of 14 kilometers, was monitored at 23.24 degrees north latitude and 120.51 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.
Xinhua reported citing local media that "Tainan City's Nansi District and Chiayi County's Dapu Township were among the hardest-hit areas, where several residential buildings collapsed or sustained damage, forcing some residents to spend the night outdoors. Both places have suspended classes and work for the day. Following the quake, Taiwan's fire department mobilized its emergency response team, successfully evacuating all trapped residents."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.01.2025, 17:17 73201
The 10 most destructive wildfires in California history
Images | x.com/@maximilianlaw
Tell a friend
As the Palisades fires continue to devastate Los Angeles, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent takes a look at historic wildfires that have shaped California’s battle against these catastrophic blazes.
Based on data compiled, the following ten wildfires stand out for their deadly toll and massive destruction.
In October 1943, the Hauser Creek Fire ignited in San Diego County. This human-related blaze resulted in 11 deaths but did not destroy any structures, burning 13,145 acres. Over a decade later, in November 1956, the Inaja Fire struck the same county, claiming another 11 lives, with no structures lost and 43,904 acres consumed. Moving ahead to August 1968, Los Angeles County experienced the Canyon Fire, which killed eight people and burned 22,197 acres without damaging any structures.
In October 2003, the Cedar Fire, caused by human activity, became one of the largest wildfires in state history. It ravaged San Diego County, claiming 15 lives, destroying 2,820 structures, and burning an immense 273,246 acres. Four years later, in October 2007, the Harris Fire, also in San Diego County, killed eight people, destroyed 548 structures, and scorched 90,440 acres.
A major wildfire struck Trinity County in August 2008. The Iron Alps Complex Fire led to 10 deaths, destroyed 10 structures, and burned 105,855 acres. Nearly a decade later, in October 2017, two catastrophic fires erupted. The Tubbs Fire swept through Napa and Sonoma counties, killing 22 people, destroying 5,643 structures, and burning 36,807 acres. That same month, the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County resulted in nine deaths, destroyed 544 structures, and burned 35,523 acres.
In November 2018, the Camp Fire devastated Butte County, becoming the deadliest wildfire in California history. It claimed 85 lives, destroyed 18,804 structures, and scorched 153,336 acres. Finally, in August 2020, the North Complex Fire, triggered by lightning in Butte, Plumas, and Yuba counties, resulted in 15 fatalities, 5,643 structures destroyed, and 36,807 acres burned.
As of January 13, an ongoing wildfire in Los Angeles County has been described as the most destructive in the region's history. By 11:00 AM, the fire had consumed 23,713 acres and was only 14% contained. The blaze has claimed many lives, as confirmed by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, and has resulted in the destruction of 1,280 structures and damage to an additional 204. For the safety of residents, a curfew remains in place from 6 PM to 6 AM.
Yesterday, Kazinform News Agency investigated whether insurance would cover damage from wildfires in Los Angeles.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.01.2025, 10:07 73411
Jade mine collapses in northern Myanmar, 12 bodies recovered
Images | Xinhua
Tell a friend
Twelve bodies were recovered following the collapse of a jade mine in northern Myanmar's Kachin state, a police official said on Monday, Xinhua reported.
The fatal accident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday in Sapaut village of Seikmu village tract in Hpakant township, Kachin state, he said.
As of Monday afternoon, 12 bodies have been recovered and over 50 houses were buried under the earth due to the accident, the police official said.
He said the exact number of casualties is still unknown.
Rescue efforts are currently underway, he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.01.2025, 14:52 72871
At least 10 killed in Brazil landslides
Tell a friend
Landslides caused by torrential rains in southeast Brazil have left at least 10 people dead, rescue services in Minas Gerais state said Sunday, WAM reports.
On Saturday night, the city of Ipatinga received around 80 millimetres of rainfall within an hour, leading to landslides across the region. So far, nine fatalities have been reported, including an eight-year-old boy who was found beneath the rubble of a house destroyed by the landslide. Rescue teams also recovered another body in the nearby town of Santana do Paraiso.
Another landslide swept away everything in its path along a street on the side of a hill in the city's Bethania neighbourhood.
As of Sunday evening, one person from the area remained missing, though four members of the person's family were rescued.
Minas Gerais State Governor Romeu Zema sent a message of "solidarity with the victims" in a statement on social media.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.01.2025, 15:13 72706
1 killed, 7 injured after small plane crashes in southeast Brazil
Tell a friendA small aircraft crashed Thursday and exploded next to a beach in the tourist city of Ubatuba, in the Brazilian southeastern state of Sao Paulo, with preliminary one death and seven other injuries, said the local fire department, Xinhua reports. The deceased was the pilot who tried to land at the Ubatuba regional airport, but could not stop the speed and crossed the security fence of the air terminal. According to the fire department report, all four passengers on the aircraft, including two adults and two children, were rescued alive. Three other persons were also injured on the promenade of Cruzeiro Beach due to the accident. The company Rede Voa, the concessionaire of Ubatuba Airport, said that weather conditions were not adequate at the time of the accident due to rain and wet runway. The Brazilian Air Force announced that technicians and experts from the Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents were sent to the scene to begin the procedure of determining the causes. Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed and 18 others were injured after a small plane crashed into the rooftop of a commercial building near Los Angeles in early January.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.01.2025, 20:56 71871
19 killed in attack on Chad's presidential complex
Tell a friend
Up to 18 attackers and one soldier were killed when gunmen attacked Chad's presidential complex on Wednesday evening, government sources said, Xinhua reports.
The injured were six attackers and three soldiers, said government spokesman and Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah on national television.
Earlier reports suspected that terror group Boko Haram carried out the attack, but later the foreign minister told reporters that this was "probably not" the case, identifying the attackers as an armed group from a district in Chad's capital N'Djamena.
The security situation is now under control and there was no need to panic, Koulamallah said.
As it was reported, at least 321 people were killed and over 740,000 others displaced in Nigeria so far this year due to the flood that ravaged most parts of the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.01.2025, 15:52 71581
Heavy rains kill 16 in Bolivia
Tell a friend
Rainy season downpours have claimed at least 16 lives and impacted more than 16,000 families in Bolivia since last November, authorities said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
Heavy rains from November through the first week of January have wreaked havoc in the South American nation, sparking deadly floods and mudslides, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, Bolivia's deputy civil defense minister, said at a press conference.
According to the official, some 36 municipalities have seen substantial damage. In the municipalities of Apolo, La Asunta and Luribay, all in western La Paz department, authorities have declared a "state of disaster" to deal with the aftermath.
Eight of the country's nine departments have reported weather-related problems and damage, with the only exception being Oruro.
Other climatic events registered since November, including frost and hail storms, have also caused damage in five departments.
The rainy season has been forecast to last until March or April 2025.
Earlier it was reported that winter storm had brought heavy snow and freezing temps across the U.S.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.01.2025, 13:26Implementation of Taza Kazakhstan environmental action considered by Government 21.01.2025, 14:30Prime Minister instructs to support domestic developers and strengthen work to attract major players to Kazakhstan60141Prime Minister instructs to support domestic developers and strengthen work to attract major players to Kazakhstan 21.01.2025, 15:2159936Taza Kazakstan: record results of environmental action in 2024 21.01.2025, 17:26Taza Kazakstan action: Amendments made to the Standard Rules for improvement of cities and settlements59476Taza Kazakstan action: Amendments made to the Standard Rules for improvement of cities and settlements 21.01.2025, 19:3059281Taza like, Ayala and other projects to promote environmental culture in 2025 13.01.2025, 22:58189326UAE is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Arab world, says Tokayev 14.01.2025, 13:33186356Measures to prepare for IX Asian Winter Games considered by Government 13.01.2025, 18:48180746New Ambassador of Austria Presented Copies of Credentials 13.01.2025, 17:23145881Kazakhstan Railways pilots OneWeb internet 13.01.2025, 16:44125886KZT8.4bln required to restore Arkalyk Airport