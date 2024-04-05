M7.7 quake in Taiwan kills 1, injures more than 50  

Images | Central News Agency/Kyodo

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring more than 50, while small tsunami reached nearby islands in Japan's southwest, Kyodo reports.





Taiwan's biggest quake since a 1999 temblor triggered landslides in Hualien County and left some people trapped in collapsed buildings, local authorities and reports said.





The island's meteorological authority put the magnitude of the quake at 7.2, while the Japan Meteorological agency said it registered 7.7.





Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen set up an emergency response office and said the military will be dispatched to quake-hit areas for relief operations.





The person killed in the quake was hit by a falling rock in Hualien, authorities said. High-speed railway services on the island were partially suspended and major expressways in eastern Taiwan were closed due to debris, but the safety of all nuclear plants on the island was confirmed.





Small tsunami reached the islands of Yonaguni, Ishigaki and Miyako in Okinawa Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological agency said. The agency initially projected tsunami of up to 3 meters and then 1 meter.





The 8:58 a.m. quake registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Yonaguni, said the agency. The magnitude was revised to 7.7 from 7.5.





Its epicenter was at a depth of 23 kilometers, some 250 km west-southwest of Ishigaki Island, according to the Japanese agency. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo will "swiftly offer support" to Taiwan if requests are made.









In Hualien, the quake caused a five-story building to tilt with its first floor collapsing while a nine-story building was also left leaning. Schools and offices suspended activities following the quake.





The temblor was felt across Taiwan and a series of aftershocks continued to rock the island, with schools evacuating children to open sports fields for safety. In the capital Taipei, debris has fallen off some buildings and monuments, including the archway at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, local media reports said.





In Okinawa, flights were temporarily suspended at Naha airport following issuance of the tsunami warning, with passengers urged to move to higher floors of the terminal building, its operator said. The airport is located on the coast of the main island of the prefecture.





Alarms repeatedly sounded to urge evacuation to higher ground. On Yonaguni Island, residents evacuated to a junior high school overlooking the sea.





Residents calmly evacuated. (At this point) it doesn't seem the waves are coming," the school's vice principal said. After the warning was issued, some 40 residents gathered on the second floor of the school.





An employee at a rental car outlet in Ishigaki said, "I was surprised when my mobile phone's alarm rang loudly. There have been a lot of earthquakes recently, so I'm scared."