Rising rivers threaten US South and Midwest after severe weather kills 18

Rivers have risen and flooding has worsened across the United States’ South and Midwest, further threatening communities already waterlogged and severely damaged by days of heavy rain, tornadoes and harsh winds that killed at least 18 people, Al Jazeera reports.





From Texas to Ohio, utilities scrambled to shut off power and gas on Sunday, prompting some cities to close roads and deploy sandbags to protect homes and businesses.





Forecasters warned that flooding could persist for days, as torrential rains hovered over many US states, including Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.





Tornadoes are possible in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, they added.





Drone video captured the flooding in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on Saturday, as catastrophic and deadly flooding impacted the state. pic.twitter.com/ISQDX3earx — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 6, 2025





The National Weather Service (NWS) said on Sunday that dozens of locations in multiple states were expected to reach a "major flood stage", with extensive flooding of critical infrastructure possible, including roads and bridges.





The 18 reported deaths since the start of the storms on Wednesday included 10 in Tennessee, according to The Associated Press news agency.





A nine-year-old boy in Kentucky was caught up in floodwaters while walking to catch his school bus. A five-year-old boy in Arkansas died after a tree fell on his family’s home and trapped him, police said.





A 16-year-old volunteer in Missouri died in a crash while seeking to rescue people caught in the storm.