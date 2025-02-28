This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Swiss company invited to join cable car construction project in Kyrgyzstan
relevant news
1 dead, over 80 homes lost as wildfire spreads in northeast Japan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Island off Australia's northeast coast starts evacuation due to cyclone
There is high confidence that Alfred will remain well off the Queensland coast into the weekend," it said.
There is high uncertainty though, in regards to Alfred's movement beyond Saturday, with the possible risk that Alfred may move closer to the central or southern Queensland coast by Sunday."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Austrian company plans to build hospital in Kyrgyzstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Global debt hits record high of $318T in 2024
Nearly $7 trillion was added to global debt in 2024, marking a new record annual high of $318 trillion," said the report. "Total global debt-to-GDP rose for the first time in four years, as GDP growth slowed down, and inflation pressures eased."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18 killed, 31 injured as bus overturns in eastern Thailand
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
3 dead, 5 injured after bridge collapses at highway construction site in South Korea
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
USAID to lay off 1,600 employees
As of 11:59 p.m. EST (Eastern Standard Time) on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, all USAID direct hire personnel, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs, will be placed on administrative leave globally," the agency said on its website.
Concurrently, USAID is beginning to implement a Reduction-in-Force that will affect approximately 1,600 USAID personnel with duty stations in the United States," it said, noting that individuals who are affected will receive specific notifications on Sunday.
Designated essential personnel" who are expected to continue working will be informed by the agency leadership by 5 p.m. EST on Sunday.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Lukashenko wins presidential election with 86.82% of votes - preliminary results
You can congratulate the Republic of Belarus, we have elected a president," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.02.2025, 09:283 million tonnes of steel capacity metallurgical plant to be built in Zhambyl region 28.02.2025, 10:34156Russia’s Progress MS-30 space freighter taken to orbit 28.02.2025, 21:38136Kazakhstani national dies while skiing in Issyl-Kul 28.02.2025, 15:38101Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Industry and Construction 21.02.2025, 21:1456216Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of National Economy 21.02.2025, 14:285500127 audits at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge conducted in Kazakhstan in 2024 24.02.2025, 20:3754596New assistant to Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications named 21.02.2025, 11:1152781By Presidential order, Government to strengthen requirements to ensure industrial safety 24.02.2025, 16:3446396New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations appointed 06.02.2025, 18:20288801Irakli Kobakhidze invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Georgia 11.02.2025, 17:40210156Kazakhstan intends to increase yields in agriculture by introducing digital technologies 11.02.2025, 19:52210136Over 400 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel prepared for agrarians for spring field work 11.02.2025, 16:55209216Agricultural crops area to increase by 518 thousand hectares in Kazakhstan 11.02.2025, 15:57Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation208836Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation