26.07.2024, 10:38 7181
Typhoon Gaemi makes third landfall in China
Images | Xinhua/Wei Peiquan
Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, made its second landfall in China on Thursday evening, according to the provincial meteorological bureau of Fujian, Xinhua reports.
With a maximum wind speed of 33 meters per second at its center, the typhoon landed at the Xiuyu District in the city of Putian, east China's Fujian Province, at around 7:50 p.m., according to the bureau.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, more than 240,000 residents were temporarily evacuated in the province and more than 5,000 rescuers in the cities of Fuzhou, Putian and Ningde, and Pingtan County were standing by, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.
Gaemi made its first landfall at around midnight Thursday in eastern Taiwan's Yilan County, leaving two dead and 201 injured, local authorities said.
26.07.2024, 17:46 7006
16 killed, 48 injured after two buses crash in central Mali
At least 16 people were killed and 48 others were injured, including six in serious condition, following a head-on collision between two buses in central Mali on Thursday, local authorities said, Xinhua reported.
The accident took place at around 8:30 a.m. local time Thursday on National Road 6 in Ouan, central Mali, causing significant material damage, according to a press release issued by the Malian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.
One of the drivers died in the accident, the release said.
The probable causes of the accident were excessive speed and reckless driving, and an investigation was underway to elucidate the exact circumstances, said the press release
25.07.2024, 21:34 11076
Mi-28 helicopter goes down in Kaluga Region
An Mi-28 helicopter has crashed in the Kaluga Region. The crew was killed, no destruction occurred on the ground. The helicopter fell in a forested area, TASS reported.
TASS has gathered the key facts about the incident.
The circumstances of the crash
- An Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the Kaluga Region while performing a routine flight; everyone aboard was killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
- According to the ministry, no damage was caused on the ground.
- Head of the Zhizdrinsky District Alexander Barybin specified that the helicopter fell near the village of Klenki in a forested area.
Cause of the crash
- A technical malfunction is believed to be the cause of the helicopter crash, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
- A commission of the Aerospace Forces is working at the crash site, the ministry added.
- A task force and rescuers have also been dispatched to the crash site, Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.
25.07.2024, 16:36 11246
Over 300 floods occurred in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Mambetov provided information on consequences of floods occurred in the country since the beginning of the year, Kabar reports.
Duirng a press conference at Kabar News Agency, the deputy minister said that 311 floods have been registered in the republic.
Material damage exceeded KGS 1 billion 100 million. Taking into account the recent mudslides in the south of the country, the amount of damage will increase even more.
Mambetov added that 22 citizens died as a result of floods.
4551 residential houses and 68 social facilities were damaged as a result of floods.
The official emphasized that 6399 rescuers and local residents, 1067 units of engineering equipment were involved in operations to rescue citizens and eliminate the consequences of floods.
24.07.2024, 17:49 16886
Mudslides in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad Oblast affect houses, hospital
Images | Kabar
A number of objects were damaged as a result of mudflow in Bazar-Korgon region of Jalal-Abad Oblast, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported Wednesday, Kabar reports.
As a result of the mudflow in Arstanbap village, 9 houses, a hospital, a trading house, 5 bridges, one kilometer of internal road were flooded, and 23 cars were washed away.
Rescuers started to work on liquidation of consequences today morning.
Owners of the affected cars are being clarified.
Special equipment of the Civil Protection Service is also involved. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Urmatbek Shamyrkanov is on the spot.
В Джалал-Абаде начали очистительные работы после мощного селя— Kazakhstan Today (@KaztodayKT) July 24, 2024
В селе Арстанбап Джалал-Абадской области сошли селевые потоки. Селевые потоки сошли после сильных проливных дождей 23 июля, примерно в 18.30. По данным МЧС, они смыли внутренние дороги села и снесли легкие конструкции pic.twitter.com/VlBpc6K5UP
24.07.2024, 13:26 17961
Ferry with over 100 passengers went adrift in waters south of Tokyo
Images | Kyodo
A high-speed jet ferry carrying more than 100 passengers lost control of its rudder in waters south of Tokyo and is being towed to a nearby island port, the Japan Coast Guard said Wednesday, Kyodo reports.
The 280-ton jetfoil vessel operated by Tokai Kisen Co. reported at around 10 a.m. that it had "lost control of steering due to an oil leak." There have been no reports of injuries among the 116 passengers and five crew members.
The ship, named "Seven Islands Ai," had left Tokyo Bay and was headed to Shikine Island of the Izu island chain. It was adrift about 17 kilometers southwest of Nojimasaki Lighthouse, a historic landmark on the southern tip of the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, the coast guard said.
Jetfoils are a type of hydrofoil vessel, operated by Tokai Kisen as high-speed ferries capable of reaching a top speed of 80 km per hour, according to the company's website.
24.07.2024, 12:03 18966
Archaeological tombs, gold foils from Ptolemaic era discovered in Egypt's Damietta
An Egyptian archaeological mission has discovered 63 tombs containing gold foil from the 26th Dynasty of the Late Era, WAM reports.
The Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities also reported finding bronze coins from the Ptolemaic era during excavations in the Tel El-Deir cemetery in New Damietta.
Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, stated that the architectural design of the tombs aligns with recognised models from the Late Period of Ancient Egypt.
This discovery enhances the historical significance of the site, helps re-date an important period for Damietta, and confirms the historical sequence and commercial importance of the Tel El-Deir cemetery throughout various historical eras," he said.
24.07.2024, 09:47 19341
17,500 people flee wildfires in western Canada
About 17,500 Albertans were out of their homes from the Jasper and nearby wildfires in western Canada, local media reported Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
Everyone in Jasper National Park, the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies, along with residents of the Jasper townsite were ordered out late Monday night.
The Albertan province, the Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park said Tuesday that evacuation from the town and the park was "progressing well."
On Tuesday, British Columbia Wildfire was reporting 300 active wildfires, and Alberta Wildfire was reporting 176 active wildfires.
Thick smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia settled over Alberta, according to CTV News.
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) in Calgary was rated as a 7 (high risk), with some locations, including Edmonton and Red Deer, reaching a 10+ (the highest rating on the AQHI scale), CTV News reported.
23.07.2024, 20:40 19121
Ethiopian landslide death toll rises to 157
Tell a friend
A landslide in southern Ethiopia has claimed more than 157 lives, the local government said Tuesday, Xinhua reported.
The landslide occurred Monday at around 10 a.m., local time, in southern Ethiopia's Geze Gofa district.
The local community is currently working to save the lives of the injured and provide shelter and food to the victims, said the Gofa Zone Government Communication Affairs Department in a statement.
The number of deaths has increased due to additional accidents on the people who went to the area for life-saving work. Teachers, health professionals, and agriculture professionals who were present early in the accident for rescue work have become victims of the accident, the local government said.
Ethiopian Red Cross Association and professionals from neighboring regions and zones are at the site, helping the victims.
The rescue work being carried out on the site is by manpower only. The local government has called on all Ethiopians to give any support and attention needed to the zone for further rescue efforts.
