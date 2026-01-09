This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
U.S. intercepts tanker in the Caribbean as Russia raises legal objection
relevant news
China activates emergency response after quake hits NW China's Xinjiang
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Trump says US will "run" Venezuela after Nicolás Maduro captured and taken to New York
We can’t take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn’t have the interests of Venezuelans in mind."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Trump says Maduro, his wife, captured, taken out of Venezuela
There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago," Trump added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Explosions were heard in Venezuela
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
U.S. reports over 2,000 measles cases in 2025, highest since 1992
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Rising temperatures in the Arctic increase extinction risk for seal species
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Paris police detained 40 people for using fireworks
The Prefect of Police thanks the staff for their promptness and professionalism in stopping the riots," the prefectural police told BFMTV.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mount Etna emits light ash, sporadic explosions in Sicily
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
02.01.2026, 15:45The scientist warned about a set of magnetic storms in 2026 02.01.2026, 12:10108041Kazakhstan to add over 1,800 new railcars and locomotives to its fleet in 2026 02.01.2026, 17:26107681Almaty region to build pet food plant 02.01.2026, 09:1092196Tokayev expresses condolences to Swiss President over ski resort tragedy 04.01.2026, 19:0475046Vehicle production in Kazakhstan rises by 25.5% 17.12.2025, 19:58192461Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 17.12.2025, 13:50184901Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 13.12.2025, 12:01182156Two people dead after explosion at roadside cafe in Karaganda region 11.12.2025, 15:20177971Kazakhstan hauls 9 medals at WTT Youth Contender Dammam 2025 28.12.2025, 18:12174111Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year