162,4 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in March
relevant news
Kazakhstan to extend price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market
85% of transportation of socially significant goods by rail is carried out by wagons of "Kaztemirtrans" JSC
Export of Kazakhstan cargoes via TITR increased by 2.7 times
Issues of development of railway engineering discussed at the XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan in Astana
Medium business should become growth driver of Kazakhstan manufacturing industry - Alikhan Smailov
It is the medium business that has high expectations, which should become the core of this progress, the growth driver of the manufacturing sector with the production of competitive products and the provision of a wide range of services", - Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Here we do not need to go far for examples. Companies such as Samsung, Toyota or Hyundai also started out as small and medium-sized enterprises, and today we know them as successful world leaders. In turn, I want to assure you that the government will continue to take all necessary measures to create a favorable environment and comprehensive support for business", - Alikhan Smailov said.
This will allow from the new year, after the end of the moratorium on inspections of business, all schedules of inspections will be formed on the basis of automated risk management systems, eliminating the human factor. This will reduce the number of inspections and increase the effectiveness of state control", - Prime Minister said.
The akimats have set specific KPIs for attracting investment in fixed capital and creating new jobs. At the same time today corporate income taxes from SMEs are transferred to the local budget level, so the akimats are interested in expanding the private sector. I want to emphasize once again that the Government is also always open to dialogue with the business and is ready to support projects that contribute to its development", - Alikhan Smailov concluded.
Number of employed people reached 9mln in Kazakhstan
Legalization of construction cars in Kazakhstan – Government Decree
Kazakhstan to invest in solar power plant construction in Kyrgyzstan, memo signed
Most viewed
