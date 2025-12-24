Tokayev Held an Extended Telephone Conversation with the President of the United States

Images | akorda.kz

The discussion featured a substantive exchange of views on the bilateral agenda and key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed his commitment to the full and timely implementation of the agreements reached during his visit to Washington, D.C., in November this year.





He noted the complexity of resolving the Ukrainian conflict, emphasizing that territorial issue remain central and requires compromises from all sides, taking into account the real situation on the ground.





Therefore, Kazakhstan calls on all parties involved to demonstrate patience, flexibility, and professionalism, and to continue pursuing a peace formula. At the same time, Kazakhstan does not seek to act as a mediator but remains ready, if necessary, to offer a venue for negotiations in a spirit of goodwill.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the outstanding leadership skills of the American President, which allowed him to resolve a number of international military conflicts and achieve positive results in strengthening the domestic potential of the United States.





Concluding the conversation, President Tokayev invited Donald Trump to visit Kazakhstan at his convenience and expressed confidence that such a visit would be of historic significance.