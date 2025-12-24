23.12.2025, 20:50 19011
Tokayev Held an Extended Telephone Conversation with the President of the United States
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The discussion featured a substantive exchange of views on the bilateral agenda and key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed his commitment to the full and timely implementation of the agreements reached during his visit to Washington, D.C., in November this year.
He noted the complexity of resolving the Ukrainian conflict, emphasizing that territorial issue remain central and requires compromises from all sides, taking into account the real situation on the ground.
Therefore, Kazakhstan calls on all parties involved to demonstrate patience, flexibility, and professionalism, and to continue pursuing a peace formula. At the same time, Kazakhstan does not seek to act as a mediator but remains ready, if necessary, to offer a venue for negotiations in a spirit of goodwill.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the outstanding leadership skills of the American President, which allowed him to resolve a number of international military conflicts and achieve positive results in strengthening the domestic potential of the United States.
Concluding the conversation, President Tokayev invited Donald Trump to visit Kazakhstan at his convenience and expressed confidence that such a visit would be of historic significance.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
23.12.2025, 21:40 19291
Kazakhstan Reaffirms its Commitment to the UN Convention Against Corruption
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The delegation of Kazakhstan took part in the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Held biennially, the Conference this year brought together more than 2,500 participants from 170 countries in Doha, including representatives of government authorities, international and regional organizations, civil society institutions, and the expert community.
The Kazakh delegation comprised representatives of the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
At the General Debates, the head of the delegation - Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Daniyar Akzhanov - reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the goals and principles of the UN Convention against Corruption. He noted that the country is consistently aligning its national legislation and law enforcement practice with international standards, including through active cooperation with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and other international partners.
Information was also presented on ongoing institutional reforms within the national anti-corruption system, with particular emphasis on maintaining all previously assumed international and interagency commitments.
Special attention was given to the introduction of modern anti-corruption tools aimed at preventing offenses, enhancing transparency, and ensuring the inevitability of accountability.
The Kazakh delegation expressed its readiness to further expand international cooperation, exchange best practices, and implement joint projects at both interagency and interstate levels, emphasizing that effective anti-corruption efforts are possible only through sustained dialogue, partnership, and the adoption of innovative approaches.
On the sidelines of the Conference, a number of bilateral meetings were also held with delegations of foreign states. During the discussions, the parties addressed current issues of anti-corruption cooperation and reached agreements on further exchange of experience, best practices, and expert knowledge in the field of detection, prevention, and investigation of corruption-related offenses.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.12.2025, 19:05 19581
Kazakhstan and Montenegro Discuss the Development of Legal Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Montenegro, Gabiden Temirbek, met with the Minister of Justice of Montenegro, Bojan Božović, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in legal matters. Particular attention was given to expanding the legal framework, as well as cooperation in the areas of extradition and mutual legal assistance.
Following the meeting, both sides expressed their mutual interest in further strengthening practical cooperation between the relevant authorities of the two countries and agreed to review draft bilateral agreements.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.12.2025, 09:20 19916
Tomotherapy Development Issues Attract Investor Interest
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Vice Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aliya Rustemova held a meeting with the leadership of LLP "International Tomotherapy Oncology Center ‘Umit’" and LLP "Orhun Medical", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting focused on the provision of tomotherapy services and financing mechanisms. Vice Minister of Health Rustemova clarified the Ministry’s positions on tariffs and the regulation of medical services, while Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized the priority of healthcare for investments and measures to support investors.
The parties confirmed their mutual interest in addressing key issues and agreed to continue joint work on solutions to ensure sustainable development of the sector and accessibility of high-tech medical care.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2025, 21:31 50746
Tokayev and Putin hold meeting
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the program of his visit to Russia as part of the traditional pre-New Year St. Petersburg meetings has been carefully planned and is substantive.
We managed to consider a series of issues and adopt concrete decisions within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union as well. In the CIS format, we also discussed crucial, pressing matters of our interaction. The CIS remains an authoritative and in-demand international organization," - President Tokayev said.
He noted that 2025 had been a successful year for bilateral relations.
Regarding our bilateral cooperation, this year has undoubtedly been successful. One can say that relations have been developing on an upward trajectory. My state visit to Russia on November 12 was a complete success, and I am grateful to you for the warm reception. As for Kazakhstan, cooperation within the framework of strategic partnership and alliance remains an unconditional priority for Kazakhstan. We must remain together on all issues that affect the everyday lives of citizens of both Kazakhstan and Russia, since this cooperation and our efforts to develop a strategic partnership fully correspond to the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries," - President Tokayev added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that informal discussions between the heads of state allowed them to exchange views on cooperation within the CSTO, the CIS, and on bilateral matters.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2025, 21:02 52036
International Monetary Fund Marks "Kazakhstan Day"
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The headquarters of the International Monetary Fund hosted an official event titled "Kazakhstan Day", organized with the aim of deepening Kazakhstan’s partnership with international financial institutions and promoting the country’s cultural heritage, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together representatives of the IMF and the World Bank Group, as well as members of the Kazakh diaspora living and working in Washington, DC.
During the ceremonial part of the event, speakers highlighted the dynamic socio-economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and its growing role in the system of global financial and economic cooperation.
Patryk Loszewski, the IMF Executive Director representing the OEDSZ constituency that includes Kazakhstan, delivered welcoming remarks. He commended Kazakhstan’s contribution to the Fund’s activities and outlined key priorities for future cooperation.
In his address, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation with international financial institutions in ensuring the country’s sustainable development and underscored Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable and responsible participant in the global economic architecture.
The event also featured remarks by a representative of the World Bank, Deputy Executive Director, Mariusz Krukowski, who highlighted prospects for expanding joint initiatives aimed at supporting economic growth and regional development.
The program concluded with a cultural part featuring traditional Kazakh cuisine, a performance by the "Gulder" dance ensemble, and the rendition of classical kyuis on the dombyra, offering guests an opportunity to gain deeper insight into Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2025, 17:55 51126
President Tokayev attends informal CIS meeting in St. Petersburg
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan took part in an informal CIS meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
The meeting was attended by Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
The CIS leader discussed the key development directions as well as outlined further steps to strengthen practical cooperation. An exchange of views on pressing issues of interaction within the CIS took place as well.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2025, 14:10 51751
New level of partnership: Head of State congratulates President of S. Korea
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of his birthday, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the Republic of Korea is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Asia. He underlined the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation to unlock its significant potential and confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to work together to elevate the expanded strategic partnership to a new level.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2025, 11:47 41986
Kazakhstan's Economic, Investment, and Tourism Potential Presented in Kuwait
Tell a friend
Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the State of Kuwait held a briefing for representatives of the Kuwaiti media entitled "Kazakhstan - a country of opportunities", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait, Yerzhan Yelekeyev, informed journalists about the key provisions of the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the nation of Kazakhstan on September 8, 2025, which outlines the strategic priorities for sustainable economic growth, digital transformation, the introduction of artificial intelligence, and further improvement of the investment climate.
Speaking to media representatives, the Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan, as the largest economy in Central Asia, offers investors a stable, open, and predictable business environment. He noted that at the end of 2024, the country's gross domestic product amounted to approximately $291 billion, and the total volume of foreign direct investment attracted since independence exceeded $474 billion, which is equivalent to almost half of all FDI in the region.
During the briefing, special attention was paid to Kazakhstan's tourism potential. The ambassador highlighted the country's unique combination of rich cultural and historical heritage, diverse natural landscapes, and the steady development of modern tourism infrastructure. The diplomat noted that in 2024, Kazakhstan was visited by about 4,000 tourists from the State of Kuwait, which is five times higher than in 2022 and clearly reflects the steady growth of interest in Kazakhstan as a modern, comfortable, and attractive tourist destination.
During the briefing, journalists were also shown videos showcasing tourist and cultural attractions in all regions of Kazakhstan, which generated keen interest and positive feedback from the event participants.
At the end of the event, the Ambassador confirmed the Republic of Kazakhstan's interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation with the State of Kuwait in the areas of economy, investment, and tourism.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.12.2025, 13:50Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 17.12.2025, 19:58175881Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 17.12.2025, 11:01148786The Dombra and Sazsyrnai Join the Collection of the Royal Museum of Musical Instruments of Belgium 18.12.2025, 15:40136981"Kazakhstan’s Scientific and Literary Corner" Opens in Istanbul 18.12.2025, 19:20134261Kazakhstan introduces official insurance and registration for e-scooters 26.11.2025, 08:00190536Quake jolts 160 km northeast of Almaty 17.12.2025, 13:50176531Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 17.12.2025, 19:58175881Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 25.11.2025, 10:25172931Six killed in road accident in Almaty region 02.12.2025, 10:00163466Seven killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway