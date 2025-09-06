05.09.2025, 20:49 6461
300bn tenge worth of investment projects to be implemented in Astana this year
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, with the latter reporting on the socio-economic and infrastructure development of the capital, Kazinform News Agency cites the Presidential Palace Akorda.
Mayor Kassymbek highlighted positive growth across all key economic indicators in the city. Astana’s gross fixed capital formation reached 1.2 trillion tenge in seven months of this year, marking a 42.1% year-over-year increase. 55 investment projects worth 300 billion tenge are set for implementation this year, with 3,600 jobs expected to be created.
The report focused on demolition of emergency housing, development of residential areas, urban improvement and landscaping. In this context, on September 1, seven new schools for 28,000 seats were opened in capital Astana as part of the Keleshek mektepteri ("Schools of the Future") national project as was instructed by the Head of State.
Throughout the current academic year, 15 new schools are slated for commissioning in the capital. A record of 24 schools for 66,000 seats, including 16 under the Keleshek mektepteri project, were inaugurated last year. The city is to see eight new dormitories for 4,716 beds open by the yearend.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set a number of instructions to prepare housing and utilities facilities as well as social facilities for the upcoming heating season, ensure proper functioning of the capital’s rainwater drainage system, as well as address issues related to road, transport infrastructure and improvement of the city.
05.09.2025, 19:54 6731
US Companies Show Interest in Expanding Presence in Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting with representatives of leading US companies visiting Kazakhstan as part of a US trade mission. The parties discussed the status of ongoing and prospective projects, as well as the expansion of American companies’ presence in the Kazakh market, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, Honeywell representatives reported that the company is already operating through four enterprises in Kazakhstan and has launched two educational programs for students. In the near future, company plans to expand its presence in the country.
Apple and Meta raised issues related to the development of data centers and requested support in addressing infrastructure and regulatory matters.
The Coca-Cola Company informed about the launch of its plant in Shymkent and plans to build another facility in the Aktobe region, expressing interest in government support.
Boeing presented plans to expand its activities in Kazakhstan, including training and capacity-building programs for local aviation specialists.
A number of American companies also expressed interest in entering the Kazakh market by opening production facilities and developing trade operations.
Khurshed Choksi, Senior Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that Kazakhstan remains a key partner for American business in the region and offers new opportunities for investment in industrialization, innovation, and logistics.
Alibek Kuantyrov highlighted the strong interest of US companies in Kazakhstan: "We see a serious drive from American business to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan. The launch of the direct Almaty-New York flight next year, long overdue given the level of our relations, will provide an additional boost for partnership and open up new opportunities for business," he noted.
Following the meeting, both sides agreed to continue detailed discussions on the initiatives presented and ensure full support to accelerate their practical implementation.
05.09.2025, 14:44 6446
President highlights Kazakhstan-China cooperation in oil and gas sector
In recent years the state has been buiding systematic work on attracting foreign investments into various sectors of the economy. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a ceremonial event held in Akorda in honor of Oil and Gas Workers' Day, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State recalled his recent visit to China, which he described as "highly productive and giving a powerful impetus to the strategic partnership between the two countries."
He said that the agenda of the bilateral talks was very extensive and covered national interests of Kazakhstan, primarily, in the economic sector.
During the talks with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, particular attention was given to comprehensive cooperation in the spirit of eternal friendship and strategic partnership. Following the regular meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, over 70 commercial agreements worth $15 billion were signed," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Among joint projects, the President highlighted the agreement on construction of a petrochemical plant for the production of carbamide in Aktobe region. The project is implemented together with CNPS and is estimated at more than $1 billion. Another important document is the agreement with the Development Bank of China on financing the construction of trunk pipelines for transporting ethane and propane in Atyrau region, valued at about $530 million.
04.09.2025, 15:47 14766
Cargo transportation via Trans-Caspian Corridor grows sixfold for 5 years
The Trans-Caspian Corridor saw a sixfold cargo transportation growth from 800,000 tons in 2020 to 4.5 million tons last year, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The 2029 national infrastructure plan was approved in Kazakhstan last July to have the country’s infrastructure modernized. Its key goal is to develop utilities, meet the people’s needs and ensure economic growth, Bozumbayev told the international forum Astana Finance Day 2025 in the Kazakh capital.
He highlighted the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route that is currently playing a strategic role for Kazakhstan and the whole region. For the past five years, the volume of carriage via the corridor surged sixfold from 800,000 in 2020 to 4.5 million
04.09.2025, 14:07 14551
Kazakhstan to earn up to $75M from spacecraft exports
Kazakhstan is set to earn between $70 million and $75 million from the export of three spacecraft to Nigeria, Congo, and Mongolia, Malik Olzhabekov, the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, told Kazinform News Agency at a briefing in the Senate.
According to Olzhabekov, Kazakhstan currently operates five satellites:
- Three Earth remote sensing satellites which provide imaging of the planet's visible surface.
- Two communications satellites responsible for radio signal retransmission, television broadcasting, and communication within the country.
Six more spacecraft are currently under development. Four will be optical Earth remote sensing satellites, while two will be radar satellites that scan the Earth’s surface using lunar radars to provide 3D spatial data.
Three of these new spacecraft are being developed for export to Congo, Nigeria, and Mongolia.
I'll name the general range for these export contracts, as the specifics are, unfortunately, not for public disclosure under the contract's terms, and I don't know the full details," Olzhabekov said. "According to my estimates, the total cost of these three satellites is within the range of $70 million to $75 million."
03.09.2025, 18:18 22526
Astana does not confirm a 2% increase in oil production
The Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy confirms its August crude production at 1.712 mb/d, down by 48 tb/d from month before, Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ministry categorically denies claims made by some media reports that the country's oil production levels increased in August compared previous month", the ministry said.
03.09.2025, 15:47 22361
Kazakhstan’s annual inflation stands at 12.2% in August
The annual inflation rate stood at 12.2% in August 2025, compared to 11.8% in July, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.
According to the Bureau, food prices fell by 1.4% over the month. The largest declines were recorded for onions (-25.9%), potatoes (-21.9%), carrots (-16.5%), beets (-13.8%), tomatoes (-13.7%), grapes (-11.9%), cabbage (-7.6%) and bananas (-4.1%). At the same time, chocolate rose by 3.8%, while coffee, lemons and cream grew between 1.4% and 2.6%.
Non-food items decreased by 0.3% in August. Kitchen stoves dropped by 6.3% and refrigerators by 2.6%, while jewelry and watches increased by 1.6% and personal goods by 0.8%. Service prices showed mixed trends: air passenger transport fell by 11.3%, while dental services increased by 1%.
In annual terms, food prices declined for rice (-8.5%), dried apricots (-3.4%) and buckwheat (-2.5%), while dried fruits and nuts rose by 2.3%. Non-food prices were mixed, with freezers (-24.5%) and electric kettles (-25.7%) dropping, while tableware (+5.9%), ironing boards (+5.8%) and electric meat grinders (+3.1%) increased.
03.09.2025, 11:54 22766
Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output hits 2.4 trillion tenge
As part of the implementation of the President's Address "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, public optimism" and other instructions of the Head of State, work is being carried out in Kazakhstan to develop its agro-industrial complex, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.
Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output grew by 3.7% in January-July 2025 to reach 2.4 trillion tenge, fueled by an increase in cattle breeding and crop husbandry production.
The processing sector outperforms with foodstuff production growing by 9.2% to make 2.13 trillion tenge.
Capital investments in agriculture amounted to 442.7 billion tenge, 26.5% up, 104.2 billion tenge channeled in foodstuff production, 48% up.
02.09.2025, 20:00 27891
Inflation remains major problem for economic development - National Bank
The Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, commented on the situation with inflation on the sidelines of a joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Inflation is quite high - 12%, and in this regard, a lot of work lies ahead for both the National Bank and the Government, as well as akims ," he noted.
According to him, inflation today remains ‘one of the major problems of economic development and the well-being of citizens’. Therefore, Suleimenov highlighted, the fight against rising prices ‘should constantly be an unconditional priority, but especially during this period’.
The Governor of the National Bank recalled that the regulator has already discussed the key instruments used to reduce inflation.
