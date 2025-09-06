300bn tenge worth of investment projects to be implemented in Astana this year

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, with the latter reporting on the socio-economic and infrastructure development of the capital, Kazinform News Agency cites the Presidential Palace Akorda.





Mayor Kassymbek highlighted positive growth across all key economic indicators in the city. Astana’s gross fixed capital formation reached 1.2 trillion tenge in seven months of this year, marking a 42.1% year-over-year increase. 55 investment projects worth 300 billion tenge are set for implementation this year, with 3,600 jobs expected to be created.





The report focused on demolition of emergency housing, development of residential areas, urban improvement and landscaping. In this context, on September 1, seven new schools for 28,000 seats were opened in capital Astana as part of the Keleshek mektepteri ("Schools of the Future") national project as was instructed by the Head of State.





Throughout the current academic year, 15 new schools are slated for commissioning in the capital. A record of 24 schools for 66,000 seats, including 16 under the Keleshek mektepteri project, were inaugurated last year. The city is to see eight new dormitories for 4,716 beds open by the yearend.





Following the meeting, the Head of State set a number of instructions to prepare housing and utilities facilities as well as social facilities for the upcoming heating season, ensure proper functioning of the capital’s rainwater drainage system, as well as address issues related to road, transport infrastructure and improvement of the city.