A tungsten production project is being launched in the Almaty region
Over 179 million tenge was sent to enterprises as reimbursement of development costs
Eight projects are planned to be implemented in 2024 in the non-ferrous metallurgy
Prime Minister instructs to take comprehensive measures for single-industry towns development
We want to develop single-industry towns, make them attractive to young people, so it is necessary to take measures to increase incomes and employment. This should be done through the expansion of production, implementation of new projects, creation of conditions for business. Akimats need to ensure the creation of attractive conditions and social packages for young professionals. Companies whose production facilities are located in single-industry towns should also bear corporate social responsibility. First of all, it is the protection of workers' rights, expansion of production, participation in social initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of the population," Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov said.
- Within the framework of the next refinements and adjustments of budget programmes, intensify the work on increasing the limits of infrastructure financing. At the same time, it is necessary to fully utilise the potential of the local budget in this work.
- Ensure full implementation of planned repair works at CHPPs and heat, water and electricity networks with strict adherence to schedules. Special demand will be made from akims for the next heating season.
- To stimulate domestic production, double the number of off-take contracts in single-industry towns by the end of this year.
- Within two weeks to make proposals for the creation of small industrial zones on the territories of empty facilities in single-industry towns.
- Attract investors to process technogenic-mineral formations. Within a year it is necessary to carry out geological exploration works near single-industry towns.
Minister visited the leading transformer manufacturing plant in Central Asia, "Asia Trafo"
Asia Trafo" specializes in the production of oil transformers and shunting reactors for 110 and 220 kV and plans to expand its production to 500 kV. With the capacity to produce 120 transformers per year, the plant is the first in the Republic of Kazakhstan to produce this line of transformers, highlighting its innovative potential. The manufacturing processes are equipped with modern equipment from leading European manufacturers from Switzerland and Germany. The products meet all European quality standards.
Kanat Sharlapaev became acquainted with the "QazAlPack" LLP project on the territory of the "Ontustіk" Special Economic Zone
Minister of Industry and Construction Arrives in Shymkent
In Almaty, a facility for producing car seats is under construction
Asian region has good potential to continue stimulating global growth and development in upcoming years - Tokayev
Asia is expected to ensure 60% of global GDP growth this year. The continent accounts for 53% of global trade and is home to some of the world's largest and most dynamic economies. Foreign direct investment in Asia has increased significantly in recent years. This region is also home to the world's leading technology centers which ensure 70% of patent developments. The continent has significant human resources, with 21 of the world's 30 largest cities located in Asia. Out of $30 trillion of middle class consumption growth by 2030, only $1 trillion is expected to come from Western economies. As a whole, all these factors point to the so-called "Asian Renaissance," he said.
In this regard, the Boao Forum for Asia became the embodiment of the Asian innovative approach to achieving universal economic progress. It has also proved to be an exceptional symbol of China's commitment to global development," he stressed.
