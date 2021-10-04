Система Orphus

AI-92 gasoline climbed in price to T206 thousand per ton at ETS exchange

02.10.2021, 11:27 20008
Images | open sources
The price of AI-92 gasoline on the ETS commodity exchange on September 24 increased to T187-206 thousand per 1 ton, depending on the plant, the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan said on Friday.
 

The weighted average AI-92 index at the plant Atyrau Refinery is T187.109 / t, PetroKazakhstan - T203.005 / t, Pavlodar Petrochemical Complex - T205.712 / t," the report says.

 
According to the monitoring data, the total trading volume for six buyers amounted to 9 thousand tons with a turnover of KZT1.84 billion.

Source: KazTAG


 
