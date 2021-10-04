AI-92 gasoline climbed in price to T206 thousand per ton at ETS exchange

According to the report, main expenses of Kazakhstani people were directed to the purchase of US dollars - 60.5%, or T146.9 billion, Russian rubles - 26.8%, or T65 billion, euros - 12.5%, or T30.4 billion.

The expenses of Kazakhstani people on the purchase of foreign currency in August 2021 increased by 10.1% compared to August 2020, the National Bank of Kazakhstan said on Thursday.

On the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a round table in New York with top American companies interested in investment cooperation with Kazakhstan.





The Kazakh Minister reaffirmed readiness of the Kazakh Government to create necessary conditions for attracting FDI in priority sectors, including agriculture, food production, engineering, chemistry, metallurgy, oil refining, IT, transport and logistics, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.





Minister Tileuberdi also held a series of separate meetings with top managers of the American companies, including Tyson Foods, Valmont, AG Solutions Group, Morgan Stanley and Citi Group.





The United States is one of the largest economic partners and investors in Kazakhstan. Today, over 500 American companies operate in Kazakhstan in engineering, chemical, construction, oil and gas sectors, as well as IT and other sites. Since 2005, the value of the US investment in the Kazakh economy amounted to more than 45 billion USD.











