Air Astana declared critical level of aviation fuel reserves on its balance sheet

Air Astana has declared critical level of aviation fuel reserves on its balance sheet.
Air Astana is concerned about significant decrease in the production of aviation fuel in Kazakhstan, which, as a result, has led to a critical level of fuel reserves on the airline’s balance," the statement says.
A week earlier, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan announced that in order to increase the production of diesel fuel, in October this year, the production of aviation fuel at the Shymkent refinery will be halved. In addition, scheduled repairs are planned for October at the Pavlodar refinery, shipments of aviation fuel from the Atyrau refinery have been suspended, and the import of this type of fuel into the country has been completely stopped.
The National Company KazMunayGas announced the provision of the domestic market with jet fuel with a total volume of 35 thousand tons. However, the uninterrupted operation of existing flights of Air Astana alone requires a monthly consumption of 30 thousand tons of aviation fuel. At the same time, international flights from Kazakhstan are gradually being restored and the number of the airline's flights is growing.
OPEC+ countries keep plan to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels/day in November
04.10.2021, 22:30 6319
Images | Alexei Andronov/TASS
Ministers of OPEC+ countries resolved to continue scaling up oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in November at the meeting on October 4, the OPEC Secretariat said in its communique.
OPEC and non-OPEC countries "reconfirmed the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 million barrels/day for the month of November 2021," the Secretariat said.
The countries also "reiterated the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of December 2021," according to the document.
The next ministerial meeting will be held on November 4, 2021, the Secretariat said.
AI-92 gasoline climbed in price to T206 thousand per ton at ETS exchange
02.10.2021, 11:27 42661
Images | open sources
The price of AI-92 gasoline on the ETS commodity exchange on September 24 increased to T187-206 thousand per 1 ton, depending on the plant, the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan said on Friday.
The weighted average AI-92 index at the plant Atyrau Refinery is T187.109 / t, PetroKazakhstan - T203.005 / t, Pavlodar Petrochemical Complex - T205.712 / t," the report says.
According to the monitoring data, the total trading volume for six buyers amounted to 9 thousand tons with a turnover of KZT1.84 billion.
National Bank: Expenses of Kazakhstani people for purchase of foreign currency increased by 10% over the year
30.09.2021, 17:18 64261
Images | zen.yandex.ru
The expenses of Kazakhstani people on the purchase of foreign currency in August 2021 increased by 10.1% compared to August 2020, the National Bank of Kazakhstan said on Thursday.
In August 2021, people bought on a net basis cash currency worth T242.9 billion. Compared to July, expenses decreased by 8.7%, compared to August 2020 - increased by 10.1%," reads the report.
According to the report, main expenses of Kazakhstani people were directed to the purchase of US dollars - 60.5%, or T146.9 billion, Russian rubles - 26.8%, or T65 billion, euros - 12.5%, or T30.4 billion.