Air Astana declared critical level of aviation fuel reserves on its balance sheet

Air Astana has declared critical level of aviation fuel reserves on its balance sheet.

Air Astana is concerned about significant decrease in the production of aviation fuel in Kazakhstan, which, as a result, has led to a critical level of fuel reserves on the airline’s balance," the statement says.

A week earlier, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan announced that in order to increase the production of diesel fuel, in October this year, the production of aviation fuel at the Shymkent refinery will be halved. In addition, scheduled repairs are planned for October at the Pavlodar refinery, shipments of aviation fuel from the Atyrau refinery have been suspended, and the import of this type of fuel into the country has been completely stopped.

The National Company KazMunayGas announced the provision of the domestic market with jet fuel with a total volume of 35 thousand tons. However, the uninterrupted operation of existing flights of Air Astana alone requires a monthly consumption of 30 thousand tons of aviation fuel. At the same time, international flights from Kazakhstan are gradually being restored and the number of the airline's flights is growing.









