16.09.2025, 12:45 18496
Akmola region’s crop acreage hit 5.5 mln ha
Images | depositphotos
The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, surveyed the progress of the harvesting campaign in Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Akorda press service.
This year, the crop acreage of Akmola region grew by 300,000 hectares to reach 5.5 million hectares.
This year, grain harvest is projected to hit over 7 million tons, while the bulk yield of oil-bearing plants is to surpass 650,000 tons. As of today, the region harvested 3.6 million tons of grain with an average yield of 15.4 centners per hectare.
17.09.2025, 17:58 3081
KazMunayGas resumes oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline
Images | KazMunayGas
KazMunayGas National Company has resumed oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Kazinform News Agency learned from the company’s official website.
The first batch of 8,800 tons of Kashagan oil was shipped from the Port of Aktau via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline on September 13. The next shipment is scheduled for September 20.
The volume of Kazakh oil transportation along the BTC for 8 months of 2025 amounted to 0.9 million tons.
16.09.2025, 16:35 17891
President highlights need to diversify croplands
Images | Akorda
During the meeting with the agrarians in Akmola region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need to launch and early concessional financing program for the 2026 harvesting campaign and to diversify farmlands with a focus on cultivating profitable and high-margin crops, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
We must continue diversifying our croplands and prioritize profitable and high-margin crops. This will enable us to boost the harvest’s value in monetary terms. The Government and the akims must ensure uninterrupted fuel supply, timely financing and access to essential equipment. Regardless of weather conditions, the harvest must be collected without losses," said the Head of State.
Another important directive, according to the President, is to preserve the harvest in a proper condition.
It is clear that the construction and operation of modern grain storages requires significant investments. Therefore, we need to launch a concessional financing program. Special attention must be given to the preparation of high-quality seeds. Moreover, we must achieve self-sufficiency in domestically produced seeds," the President noted. .
15.09.2025, 19:43 28791
Digital tenge to be officially recognized as national currency
Regulation for digital financial assets (DFAs) as a new class of assets will be introduced in Kazakhstan under a new banking law. Madina Abylkassymova, Chairperson of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market (ARDFM), announced this while presenting the bill in the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The status of the digital tenge as a new form of national currency is being legislatively enshrined. Furthermore, the bill also provides for strengthening the regulation of payment organizations," the head of the ARDFM added.
According to her, the draft law establishes three types of DFAs:
- Stablecoins - digital assets that certify monetary claims;
- Digital financial assets backed by an underlying asset;
- Financial instruments issued in digital form.
The National Bank will regulate the issuance and circulation of stablecoins. The ARDFM will be granted new powers to set requirements for the issuance and circulation of digital financial assets backed by an underlying asset and financial instruments issued in digital form.
Digital financial assets will be issued by new financial market entities - digital platform operators, whose activities will be licensed by the National Bank.
12.09.2025, 20:45 71196
Kazakhstan to launch 202 investment projects to drive food self-sufficiency
Images | depositphotos.com
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin on Friday held a meeting on expanding agro-industrial projects and curbing inflation following directives from the Head of State, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Investment Order concept was developed consisting of 202 projects that will not only supply the domestic market with in-demand food products, but also allow us to shift from import substitution to export growth, said Kenzhekhanuly.
The concept’s key areas are products with high import dependency: poultry meat (self-sufficiency rate at 79%), cheese and cottage cheese (52%), sugar (33%), processed meat products (60%), and fish (67%). Other projects aim to boost exports and deepen processing of grain, potatoes, fruit and vegetable crops, hides and wool, as well as to build dairy farms, greenhouse complexes, and storage facilities.
Achieving full self-sufficiency in food production will not only strengthen food security, but also help stabilize prices. At the same time, when developing projects, it is crucial to rely on proven technologies and carefully calculate the raw material base-especially for projects involving water-intensive crops, stressed Serik Zhumangarin.
11.09.2025, 10:40 86996
Kazakhstan records 6.5% GDP growth in 8 months
Images | Depositphotos
According to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 6.5% in the first eight months of 2025, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Ministry of National Economy.
Growth was primarily fueled by positive trends in trade, industry, and communications.
Key growth areas in manufacturing included mechanical engineering (+15.1%), food production (+10.1%), oil refining (+7.6%), the chemical industry (+7.5%), and metallurgy (+1.1%).
The trade sector grew by 8.9%, supported primarily by wholesale trade, which represents 66.6% of the market. The highest growth rates were recorded in Shymkent (+21.3%), East Kazakhstan (+5.7%), and Zhetysu region (+0.6%).
Construction expanded by 18.1%, while services in the transport and storage sector increased by 21.5%. Agricultural output grew by 3.4%.
10.09.2025, 09:11 106816
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Held Meetings with the Management of Major Pakistani Companies
During his official visit to Pakistan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a series of meetings with the management of leading Pakistani companies representing key sectors of the economy, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the meeting with Anwar Ali Haider, CEO of the Fauji Foundation, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation and the implementation of joint projects with the Foundation’s subsidiaries, including Fauji Fertilizer, Mari Energies, Askari Bank, and Fauji Food. They explored opportunities to expand collaboration in agriculture, the production of mineral fertilizers, food products, and construction materials, as well as to strengthen banking ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan. An agreement was reached to intensify contacts between the Fauji Foundation and JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" for the practical implementation of the outlined plans, and to conduct reciprocal visits to explore current opportunities and develop a step-by-step cooperation roadmap.
Prospects for transport and logistics partnership were discussed during a meeting with Farrukh Shahzad, CEO of National Logistics Corporation. The interlocutors identified specific measures to develop cooperation in the logistics sector. The Kazakh delegation presented an initiative to establish a joint Kazakh-Pakistani transport and logistics consortium involving key operators from both countries. The implementation of this initiative will allow for the consolidation of efforts to more effectively utilize existing potential and to expand mutual trade flows.
The possibilities of participating in large-scale infrastructure projects implemented by Kazakhstan were discussed with Khalid Nawaz Awan, Chairman of TCS Logistics. Minister Nurtleu noted that, on the instructions of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure has been identified as a strategic priority. Key initiatives include the construction of a railway through Afghanistan, which will connect the markets of Eurasia and Central Asia with Pakistan and provide access to the countries of the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Southeast Asia.
Following the meetings, the Kazakh side expressed its gratitude for the interest shown and confirmed its readiness for further constructive dialogue aimed at the practical implementation of the initiatives discussed.
09.09.2025, 15:15 128241
Kazakh PM tasks to take measures to curb inflation by year-end
Images | Depositphotos
At today’s Government meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov drew attention to the country’s inflation rates, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As it is known, price instability impacts inflation rates", the PM said.
He assigned the National Economy Ministry, National Bank, akimats, Agriculture, Trade, Industry, Energy Ministries and the Competition Development and Protection Agency to take all necessary measures to execute the action plan to control and lower inflation rates.
He said there is an opportunity to keep inflation not above 11%.
09.09.2025, 12:48 127481
Over 11,000 appeals submitted to Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court
Images | Akorda
The Head of State has been briefed on the results of the Constitutional Court's work, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Elvira Azimova, the Chair of the Constitutional Court, informed that the institution has received more than 11,000 appeals from citizens in 2.5 years.
While reviewing the cases, the judges studied over 5,000 legal norms. This process resulted in more than 300 resolutions, including 74 final rulings on the compliance of laws and other regulations with the Constitution. As a result, 20 legal norms were found to be unconstitutional, while 25 others were given clarifying interpretations.
To date, 41 of the court's regulatory resolutions have been implemented through amendments to existing laws. The chambers of Parliament are currently reviewing 8 draft laws that reflect the legal positions of the Constitutional Court, as outlined in 19 of its regulatory resolutions.
The President emphasized the importance of consistently implementing the Constitutional Court’s legal positions, stating that the court must remain a reliable guarantor of the rights and freedoms of citizens.
