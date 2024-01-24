This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Alikhan Smailov holds State Commission meeting on economic modernization issues
We should use this opportunity as an additional sales channel for Kazakhstani products in the global market. At the same time, we need to develop domestic online stores as well. To do this, we need to ensure the smooth operation of payment systems, transportation and logistics infrastructure and courier services," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
This will be partly facilitated by e-commerce training centers, which should be opened throughout the country," he stressed.
We need our bonded warehouses, which would simplify the process of delivery of goods to both our buyers and foreign buyers. Therefore, the Ministry of Trade together with Kazpost should ensure the launch of construction of bonded warehouses in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent this year," Alikhan Smailov said.
This is also important within the framework of the development of the Trans-Caspian international transportation route," he concluded.
Kazakhstan to fully provide itself with electricity through commissioning of new capacities
The Head of State in his Address has instructed to ensure the commissioning of additional capacity in the amount of at least 14 GW. This is also necessary to achieve the goal of GDP growth by 2 times. For this we need advanced development of the energy sector," Alikhan Smailov said.
Generation is being built up in the Northern and Southern zones. Thus, this year it is planned to complete the project on restoration of the 1st power unit at Ekibastuz GRES-1. The construction of new CHPPs in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk is under consideration. In the southern regions gas generation projects are being implemented with completion in 2025-2026," Prime Minister listed.
In general, about 26 GW of baseload and maneuverable generation is planned to be brought into the Unified Power System of Kazakhstan by 2035. The measures taken will make it possible to eliminate the shortage of electricity and by 2030 to ensure its reserve," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Within a month it is necessary to ensure the start of its implementation," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
The Ministry of Energy has already identified locations for the construction of new gas generation facilities. These are the cities of Kyzylorda, Shymkent, Taraz, Aktau, Atyrau and Aktobe. It is necessary to start the necessary procedures for the implementation of these projects by the end of February," Prime Minister said.
Drawing up and implementation by regional power grid companies of their investment programs is not controlled. The mass power outage in the northern regions of the country in December is proof of this. Local executive bodies should ensure coordination of activities of regional power grid companies," Head of the Government concluded.
Alikhan Smailov meets with World Bank's Regional Director for Central Asia
The Government of Kazakhstan is determined to further deepen cooperation with the World Bank," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
I think this will be a very good example for all Central Asian countries. I think Kazakhstan's role as a regional leader will be strengthened," she said.
Alikhan Smailov called on European investment community to expand participation in joint projects
We support the mutual attitude to further progressive development of Kazakhstan-European cooperation in the spirit of trust and respect," Alikhan Smailov said.
Today, there are almost 6,000 joint ventures operating in Kazakhstan, 130 of which joined in the last year alone. These indicators emphasize the stability and attractiveness of our economy for European partners. We urge the European investment community to expand participation in joint projects," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
To achieve this goal, road maps have been signed with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to eliminate bottlenecks along this route. Along with this, Kazakhstan is implementing a number of major projects to modernize railway and port infrastructure, build up rolling stock and merchant fleet. We are also synchronizing our information systems, where the shipper can see the location of his cargo in real time," Prime Minister said.
We know that you have great processes of modernization. On behalf of the European Union I would like to note the importance of reforms initiated by President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, which make Kazakhstan a very significant player in the Central Asian region," Margaritis Schinas said.
