Automated system of state business control to start in 2024 in Kazakhstan

The progress of implementation of business regulation "from scratch" and automation of state control over business entities were considered by the Government on Saturday, June 17, primeminister.kz reports.





It was noted that state agencies together with the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurship analyzed 44 areas of business regulation at a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov. As a result, 10,108 requirements were identified that do not meet the conditions of the new regulatory policy.





According to the data of the Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov, by present day the single pool of 386 amendments to legislative acts was formed in order to exclude unreasonable requirements to businessmen. In the near future, they are to be added to the draft Law on Business Conduct (package 9), which is already in Parliament. In parallel with this, state agencies are abolishing and revising the requirements within the framework of by-laws.





The Deputy Chairman of the Board of Atameken Malik Saulebay, Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev, Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Dinara Shcheglova also made comments on the ongoing work.





Prime Minister said that in general certain work on by-laws aimed at abolition or revision of regulatory requirements has already been done: 513 out of 625 acts were adopted. At the same time, there are 112 acts in the process of execution.





In this connection, Alikhan Smailov ordered the Ministries of Agriculture, Energy, Industry and Infrastructural Development to complete this work by 30 June.





Government Apparatus, in case of non-acceptance of sectoral orders in due time, to make appropriate submissions to bring political civil servants to disciplinary responsibility," he said.





In addition, Prime Minister instructed the responsible state agencies in conjunction with the Atameken NCE to further elaborate the issue of reducing the reporting for business, which will significantly reduce the burden on entrepreneurs.





During the consideration of the second issue of the agenda it was noted that last year the work on the automation of 35 areas of state business control was completed, currently work is being done on another 35 areas.





The head of Ministry of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported that the platform Smart Data Ukimet with automatic functionality is ready for operation. It is currently in working testing. Thus, the automated system of state control and supervision will work from 2024.





Bagdat Mussin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, made a report on technical adjustment of the platform. Malik Saulebay, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Atameken NCE, Yerbol Karashukeyev, Minister of Agriculture, and Dinara Sheglova, Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development, also gave their comments on the automation of risk management systems (RMS).





The Prime Minister stressed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Infrastructural Development need to ensure the adoption of sectoral RMS until June 30, as well as until September 1 to complete the approbation of all areas of control in the Smart Data Ukimet system as a whole.





We must complete the work on automation of state control this year, so that next year we will have all checks and controls based on risk management systems," Alikhan Smailov concluded.