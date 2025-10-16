Қазақстандағы бөлшек сауда айналымының маңызды драйверлерінің бірі - электрондық сауда

Images | Depositphotos

At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the results of socio-economic development and the execution of the national budget for 9 months of the current year were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.





Reports were delivered by First Vice Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin, First Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubaev, Ministers of Finance Madi Takeev, Energy Yerlan Akenzhenov, Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev, Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev, Deputy Ministers of Transport Zhanibek Taizhanov, Agriculture Azat Sultanov. Akims of the Abai, Ulytau and Atyrau regions also reported.





Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at a recent meeting on improving the quality of economic development, instructed to ensure strengthening of macroeconomic stability, improve citizens’ welfare, and take measures to reduce inflation. Greater attention should be given to qualitative transformations aimed at increasing people’s incomes. Based on the results of 9 months of this year, GDP growth amounted to 6.3%. To ensure sustainable economic growth, it is necessary to continue increasing the pace primarily in key sectors: industry, construction, trade, transport," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, noting that special attention should be paid to growth in the manufacturing industry.





To achieve annual targets, all reserves must be utilized. The implementation of measures and achievement of growth indicators are ensured primarily at the regional level. In this regard, personal control by akims over the development of all sectors is crucial.





Positive dynamics in key macroeconomic indicators were noted in 11 regions. The Prime Minister emphasized that the heads of lagging regions must make maximum efforts to change the situation.





The importance of joint and effective work between the state and business was emphasized in further diversifying the economy, attracting investments, and creating permanent jobs.





To reduce inflationary processes, it is necessary to strengthen efforts to stabilize consumer prices. External food market prices exert pressure on inflation. In this regard, it is necessary to ensure maximum supply of the domestic market with local products and accelerate the formation of stabilization funds for food products.





In accordance with the Head of State’s instruction, decisive measures must be taken to stabilize consumer lending. Banks, credit institutions, and retail outlets must fully disclose the cost of installments in product prices, including all additional payments under credit schemes. On this issue, it was instructed to conduct explanatory work through mass media and social networks.





The housing and utilities infrastructure requires large-scale modernization. This work is being carried out within the framework of the relevant National Project. The Government supports a restrained tariff policy, backed by long-term financing and a review of monopolists’ operating expenses. No changes in utility tariffs for the population are planned until the end of the year. The Prime Minister stressed that any changes to tariffs should be balanced, taking into account social sensitivity and the priorities of state economic policy. Responsible government agencies and akimats were instructed to take additional measures to support citizens’ purchasing power, stabilize prices, and ensure the stable functioning of infrastructure.





Attention was drawn to the Head of State’s instruction to accelerate economic diversification and give new impetus to the development of the manufacturing industry.





The main focus should be on developing deep-processing industries and producing products that will be in demand both domestically and abroad. Heads of line ministries and national companies must personally control the issues of workload and ensuring orders for domestic producers, including through long-term contracts and off-take agreements. When processing Kazakh raw materials, priority should be given to local processors," Olzhas Bektenov noted and instructed responsible government agencies to create all conditions for intensifying efforts to attract investment in the manufacturing sector.





In the oil and gas industry, positive dynamics are being observed. The Ministry of Energy must maintain the pace and, together with operators, ensure stable operations at the major Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak fields. In addition, the implementation of ongoing projects for the construction of three gas processing plants at the Karachaganak and Kashagan fields must remain under personal control.





The investment plan for the first 9 months was fulfilled by 93.3%. At the same time, out of 20 regions, only 11 met their targets. Despite the existing investment support tools, 9 regions failed to achieve their planned indicators.





Equally important is the qualitative support of projects and ensuring their timely implementation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, line ministries, and akimats were instructed to strengthen efforts to attract and support investment projects.





The agricultural sector has shown significant growth this year, driven by the diversification of crop areas and effective use of agricultural technologies. To preserve and realize the harvested crop, coordinated work between akimats and the ministries of agriculture, trade, and transport is required. Together with the ministries of finance and national economy, work must be carried out to ensure timely financing of the agro-industrial complex in the coming year.





In addition, significant potential was noted for further expanding the country’s transit capacity. The Ministry of Transport, together with relevant national companies, was instructed to ensure timely and high-quality implementation of key infrastructure projects.





It is necessary to complete the construction of road networks and the Almaty bypass project on time, and ensure growth in export and transit transportation on the Dostyk-Mointy section. In addition, work must continue on transitioning foreign permit forms to electronic format. These measures will increase the volume of transportation and improve the quality of the transport network.





In Kazakhstan, during the first 9 months of this year, domestic trade turnover increased, ensuring stable jobs and higher sales volumes. The importance of ensuring transparency in the domestic market through product labeling and traceability systems, as well as the development of e-commerce, was noted.





The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with interested government agencies, to:





- monitor the implementation of mandatory labeling for key goods;





- consider simplifying labeling for domestic producers;





- develop measures to stimulate the development of e-commerce, including support for domestic online platforms and their integration with the traceability system.





For stable economic growth, full commitment and consolidation of efforts by all government agencies, akimats, and businesses are required. We have all the tools to accomplish this task. I instruct the Deputy Prime Ministers to strengthen control over the implementation of approved indicators of socio-economic development in their respective areas," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.