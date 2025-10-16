14.10.2025, 18:42 9346
Қазақстандағы бөлшек сауда айналымының маңызды драйверлерінің бірі - электрондық сауда
ҚР сауда және интеграция министрі Арман Шаққалиев Үкімет отырысында сауданың жоспарлы көрсеткіштеріне қол жеткізу бойынша жүргізіліп жатқан жұмыстар туралы баяндады, деп хабарлайды Үкіметтің баспасөз қызметінен.
Ол осы жылдың 9 айының қорытындысы бойынша сауда саласының нақты көлем индексі 108,8% деңгейінде қалыптасқанын атап өтті. Номиналды түрде сауда көлемі 52,8 трлн теңгені құрап, өткен жылдың сәйкес кезеңімен салыстырғанда 14,5%-ға жоғары болды.
Өсім елдің барлық өңірлерінде байқалады. Сауда өсіміне ең көп үлес қосқан өңірлер - Алматы, Астана, Шымкент қалалары мен Атырау және Қарағанды облыстары. Аталған бес өңірдің үлесіне жалпы сауда көлемінің 71,3%-ы немесе 37,6 трлн теңге тиесілі. Осылайша, негізгі іскерлік және тұтынушылық белсенділік орталықтары сауда секторының дамуының негізгі бағыттарын қалыптастырады, онда логистика инфрақұрылымы, цифрлық қызметтер мен дистрибуциялық қуаттар шоғырланған. Сала құрылымында көтерме сауда үлесі 66,4%-ды құрайды", - деді Арман Шаққалиев.
Министрдің сөзінше көтерме сауда көлемі 35 трлн теңгеден асқан, бұл 2024 жылдың тиісті кезеңімен салыстырғанда 9,6%-ға артық. Негізгі өсім шикізаттық, азық-түлікке жатпайтын және өндірістік-техникалық мақсаттағы тауарлар есебінен қамтамасыз етіліп, олардың үлесі шамамен 82%-ды құрады. Қыркүйек айында шикі мұнай мен табиғи газды өткізу көлемінің азаюы байқалды, алайда бұл көлемдердің орнын келесі айларда толық өтеу күтіледі.
Бөлшек сауда да тұрақты өсім көрсетіп отыр. Сауда саласының нақты көлем индексі 107,1%-ды, ал айналым көлемі 17,5 трлн теңгені құрап, өткен жылдың сәйкес кезеңімен салыстырғанда 2,6 трлн теңгеге артық болды. Сауда кәсіпорындары арқылы сату 6,7%-ға өсті, жеке кәсіпкерлер арқылы, оның ішінде базарларда жұмыс істейтіндерді қосқанда, 8,1%-дан астам деңгейінде қалыптасты", - деді министр.
Ведомство басшысының сөзінше өңірлер бөлінісінде бөлшек сауда айналымы бойынша алғашқы үштікке Алматы, Астана және Қарағанды облысы кірген. Бөлшек сауда айналымының маңызды драйверлерінің бірі - электрондық сауда. Жедел бағалау деректері бойынша, 2025 жылдың 9 айында онлайн-сатылым көлемі шамамен 2,7 трлн теңгені құраған. Бұл 2024 жылдың сәйкес кезеңімен салыстырғанда 14%-ға жоғары.
15.10.2025, 12:45
Kazakh Foreign Minister Meets with Heads of Leading Italian Companies
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held meetings with the management of leading Italian companies in the energy and machine-building industries during his working visit to Italy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting with the Vice President of Maire Group, Gianni Bardazzi, discussions were held on the establishment of a regional engineering and industrial hub in Kazakhstan, as well as the construction of a plant for the production of sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company, as part of a consortium with KazMunayGas, is implementing a project to build a gas separation complex with a production capacity of approximately 1.6 million tons of ethane and 360 thousand tons of propane per year.
The CEO of Ansaldo Energia, Fabrizio Fabbri, informed about the company’s plans to localize the production of components for gas turbine units and to open a service center for technical maintenance.
The President of Allied International Group, Valter Alberici, shared his vision for the localization of pipe production in Kazakhstan. The implementation of this project will significantly reduce the volume of imported pipe products.
The President of the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association, Marco Beretta, noted the growing interest of Italian businesses to the Kazakh market, which provides access to the broader Central Asian region. He also informed about plans to open a Kazakh-Italian Trade House.
Minister Kosherbayev highly praised the dynamic development of Kazakh-Italian relations, particularly emphasizing the growth of trade, economic, and investment cooperation. He underlined Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide comprehensive support for projects aimed at producing high value-added goods.
As a result of the meetings, an agreement was reached to continue joint work on the implementation of the outlined projects.
14.10.2025, 16:55
Bektenov Instructed to Continue Increasing Growth Rates in Key Economic Sectors and Take Measures to Raise Incomes of the Population
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the results of socio-economic development and the execution of the national budget for 9 months of the current year were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
Reports were delivered by First Vice Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin, First Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubaev, Ministers of Finance Madi Takeev, Energy Yerlan Akenzhenov, Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev, Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev, Deputy Ministers of Transport Zhanibek Taizhanov, Agriculture Azat Sultanov. Akims of the Abai, Ulytau and Atyrau regions also reported.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at a recent meeting on improving the quality of economic development, instructed to ensure strengthening of macroeconomic stability, improve citizens’ welfare, and take measures to reduce inflation. Greater attention should be given to qualitative transformations aimed at increasing people’s incomes. Based on the results of 9 months of this year, GDP growth amounted to 6.3%. To ensure sustainable economic growth, it is necessary to continue increasing the pace primarily in key sectors: industry, construction, trade, transport," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, noting that special attention should be paid to growth in the manufacturing industry.
To achieve annual targets, all reserves must be utilized. The implementation of measures and achievement of growth indicators are ensured primarily at the regional level. In this regard, personal control by akims over the development of all sectors is crucial.
Positive dynamics in key macroeconomic indicators were noted in 11 regions. The Prime Minister emphasized that the heads of lagging regions must make maximum efforts to change the situation.
The importance of joint and effective work between the state and business was emphasized in further diversifying the economy, attracting investments, and creating permanent jobs.
To reduce inflationary processes, it is necessary to strengthen efforts to stabilize consumer prices. External food market prices exert pressure on inflation. In this regard, it is necessary to ensure maximum supply of the domestic market with local products and accelerate the formation of stabilization funds for food products.
In accordance with the Head of State’s instruction, decisive measures must be taken to stabilize consumer lending. Banks, credit institutions, and retail outlets must fully disclose the cost of installments in product prices, including all additional payments under credit schemes. On this issue, it was instructed to conduct explanatory work through mass media and social networks.
The housing and utilities infrastructure requires large-scale modernization. This work is being carried out within the framework of the relevant National Project. The Government supports a restrained tariff policy, backed by long-term financing and a review of monopolists’ operating expenses. No changes in utility tariffs for the population are planned until the end of the year. The Prime Minister stressed that any changes to tariffs should be balanced, taking into account social sensitivity and the priorities of state economic policy. Responsible government agencies and akimats were instructed to take additional measures to support citizens’ purchasing power, stabilize prices, and ensure the stable functioning of infrastructure.
Attention was drawn to the Head of State’s instruction to accelerate economic diversification and give new impetus to the development of the manufacturing industry.
The main focus should be on developing deep-processing industries and producing products that will be in demand both domestically and abroad. Heads of line ministries and national companies must personally control the issues of workload and ensuring orders for domestic producers, including through long-term contracts and off-take agreements. When processing Kazakh raw materials, priority should be given to local processors," Olzhas Bektenov noted and instructed responsible government agencies to create all conditions for intensifying efforts to attract investment in the manufacturing sector.
In the oil and gas industry, positive dynamics are being observed. The Ministry of Energy must maintain the pace and, together with operators, ensure stable operations at the major Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak fields. In addition, the implementation of ongoing projects for the construction of three gas processing plants at the Karachaganak and Kashagan fields must remain under personal control.
The investment plan for the first 9 months was fulfilled by 93.3%. At the same time, out of 20 regions, only 11 met their targets. Despite the existing investment support tools, 9 regions failed to achieve their planned indicators.
Equally important is the qualitative support of projects and ensuring their timely implementation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, line ministries, and akimats were instructed to strengthen efforts to attract and support investment projects.
The agricultural sector has shown significant growth this year, driven by the diversification of crop areas and effective use of agricultural technologies. To preserve and realize the harvested crop, coordinated work between akimats and the ministries of agriculture, trade, and transport is required. Together with the ministries of finance and national economy, work must be carried out to ensure timely financing of the agro-industrial complex in the coming year.
In addition, significant potential was noted for further expanding the country’s transit capacity. The Ministry of Transport, together with relevant national companies, was instructed to ensure timely and high-quality implementation of key infrastructure projects.
It is necessary to complete the construction of road networks and the Almaty bypass project on time, and ensure growth in export and transit transportation on the Dostyk-Mointy section. In addition, work must continue on transitioning foreign permit forms to electronic format. These measures will increase the volume of transportation and improve the quality of the transport network.
In Kazakhstan, during the first 9 months of this year, domestic trade turnover increased, ensuring stable jobs and higher sales volumes. The importance of ensuring transparency in the domestic market through product labeling and traceability systems, as well as the development of e-commerce, was noted.
The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with interested government agencies, to:
- monitor the implementation of mandatory labeling for key goods;
- consider simplifying labeling for domestic producers;
- develop measures to stimulate the development of e-commerce, including support for domestic online platforms and their integration with the traceability system.
For stable economic growth, full commitment and consolidation of efforts by all government agencies, akimats, and businesses are required. We have all the tools to accomplish this task. I instruct the Deputy Prime Ministers to strengthen control over the implementation of approved indicators of socio-economic development in their respective areas," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
10.10.2025, 13:05
National Bank raises base rate to 18%
The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan has decided to raise the base rate to 18% with a corridor of +/-1 percentage point, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In September, annual inflation accelerated to 12.9%, having surpassed the National Bank’s forecast.
Food remains the main driver of inflation, with prices rising by 12.7%. Certain food categories are becoming more expensive at an accelerated pace, largely due to increased production costs and higher import prices. Service inflation also makes a significant contribution, driven by rising costs of regulated services as well as several market-based services. Non-food inflation is accelerating, having reached 10.8%. Fuel prices rose by 11.9% over the year, with a 3.4% increase recorded in September alone. Monthly inflation accelerated to 1.1%. Core and seasonally adjusted inflation indicators also saw notable increase - to 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively. This trend points to the persistent nature of inflation and the gradual emergence of secondary effects in price dynamics," an official statement from the National Bank reads.
The financial regulator notes that external inflationary pressures persist, with growing risks primarily originating from global food markets. Record-high price rise in meat and vegetable oil has been observed in recent years. Amid active export activity, these trends are contributing to rising domestic prices.
10.10.2025, 12:35
Kazakhstan harvests 22.7 mln tons of grain
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, the projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops in Kazakhstan exceeds 16 million ha, Kazinform News Agency reports.
So far, 14.3 million ha - or 88.9% of the total area - have been harvested, yielding 22.7 million tons of grain. In addition, farmers have collected 1.7 million tons of oilseeds, 2.6 million tons of potatoes with an average yield of 227.3 c/ha, and 3.5 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 306.7 c/ha," the ministry’s press service reported.
Furthermore, the harvest includes 428,800 tons of cabbage with an average yield of 323.6 c/ha, 1,017,600 tons of onions yielding 440.5 c/ha, and 359,600 tons of carrots with a yield of 288.3 c/ha.
09.10.2025, 22:20
Kazakhstan proposes Russia create joint grain processing clusters
09.10.2025, 09:12
Kazakhstan's LPG export ban extended for six months
The Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade and Participation in International Economic Organizations (IDC) made several decisions aimed at protecting the domestic market and ensuring sustainable economic growth, Kazinform News Agency cites Primeminister.kz.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.
The IDC extended the ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas by road and rail from Kazakhstan for six months. This measure aims to ensure domestic supply, given the growing number of vehicles using LPG as fuel and the social importance of the gas.
08.10.2025, 19:40
Kazakhstan’s tax revenues higher 23.4% in fiscal year 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Finance Minister Madi Takiyev, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
The meeting discussed the budget execution as well as digitalization of public finances.
According to Takiyev, the republican budget assumes 21.6 trillion tenge in revenue in the fiscal year 2025, with 15.2 trillion tenge in tax revenues, a 23.4% increase compared to a year before.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about steps aimed at raising the efficiency of tax and customs administration, revenues to the Special State Fund. The meeting highlighted the realization of the law on public purchases, seeking to reduce timeframes of procedures, increase their transparency and support domestic product makers.
Currently, analysis and control procedures in the treasury’s information system are fully automated.
As part of efforts to digitalize public finances, special focus is placed on the development and enrichment of Big Data, as well as on the implementation of artificial intelligence in the tax and customs sectors.
Speaking about the results of the state audit, Minister Takiyev said that during the first eight months of the current year, 791 inspections were conducted, revealing financial violations totaling 337.5 billion tenge.
08.10.2025, 12:10
Air Astana CEO Peter Foster to retire
Air Astana Chief Executive Officer Peter Foster will retire at the close of March next year, Kazinform News Agency quotes the air carrier’s Board of Directors.
Air Astana Board of Directors announced that Peter Foster will retire from his CEO position but will remain as a Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors.
According to Chairman of the Board Nurlan Zhakupov, Air Astana Chief Financial Officer Ibrahim Canliel will be appointed as CEO. He has been working in Air Astana since 2003.
