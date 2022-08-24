Система Orphus

Baiterek Holding buys Sberbank Kazakhstan

23.08.2022, 18:14 2196
Baiterek Holding buys Sberbank Kazakhstan
Images | baiterek.gov.kz
Baiterek National Managing Holding is in the process of purchasing the entire stake in Sberbank Kazakhstan, a subsidiary of Sberbank, Kazinform learnt from the Holding's website.
 
Sberbank decided to withdraw from Kazakhstan's market due to the current geopolitical situation. This decision is driven by customer care.
 
Sberbank Kazakhstan has a sufficient liquidity cushion and a high-quality loan portfolio and has been one of the main banks in Kazakhstan for many years.
 
When deciding to acquire Sberbank Kazakhstan, Baiterek Holding assessed its importance for the country's financial system. The bank's up-to-date infrastructure and technologies will allow it to return to work in a short time and continue financing the real sector of the economy of Kazakhstan.
 
The Bank will continue to fulfill its obligations to customers. All loan conditions for existing customers will remain unchanged.
 
The deal will allow the bank to resume active operations, attract deposits, make payments, and continue developing products and services.
 
The professional team of Sberbank Kazakhstan, which has over 15 years of experience, will continue to work.
 
The parties plan to close the deal in the near future. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakhstan’s real GDP growth forecast to be over 3% this year

23.08.2022, 16:18 2271
Kazakhstan’s real GDP growth forecast to be over 3% this year
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting with the social and economic development forecast for 2023/27, draft republican budget for 2023/25 on the table, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
According to figures presented by the Kazakh PM, real GDP growth is predicted to stand at over 3% in 2022, and reach 4% in 2023.
 
The Head of State pointed out that the balance of the presented social and economic development forecast has been achieved. According to the government, nominal growth of the GDP is forecast from KZT103tln in 2022 to KZT120.7trl in 2023. Tax revenues are predicted to rise from KZT10.5trl to KZT13.5trl in 2023.
 
Guaranteed transfers from the National Fund are expected to be cut from up to KZT4trl in 2022 to KZT2.2trl in 2023. Non-oil deficit is predicted to decrease from 8.3% to 6.8% in 2023 having a positive effect on the country’s macroeconomic stability.
 
Tokayev once against drew the government’s attention to the importance to ensure quality planning and distributing funds. In general, the President supported the presented 2023/27 social and economic development forecast and 2023/25 draft republican budget taking into account their refinement following the meeting.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan to set up petroleum prices control commission

23.08.2022, 12:50 2351
Kazakhstan to set up petroleum prices control commission
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov charged in case of groundless petroleum price hike to take proper measures, Kazinform reports.
 
He charged Roman Sklyar to set up a standing commission to control petroleum price rise and prevent its shortages. The PM also assigned the National Economy Ministry, Competition Protection Agency, and akimats in case of an unwarranted rise in prices to take adequate response measures.
 
Smailov tasked the Industry Ministry, Kazmunaigas, and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to ensure timely delivery of oil products from refineries.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Equipment malfunction discovered at CPC

22.08.2022, 15:46 21081
Equipment malfunction discovered at CPC
Images | cpc.ru
Malfunction of equipment has been discovered again at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Kazinform learned from the Company’s official website.
 

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s Marine Terminal has two single point moorings, SPM-1 and SPM-2, in operation since 2002 and SPM-3 since 2014. An oil loading system consists of subsea and sea surface equipment, including a subsea pipeline, a pipeline end manifold (PLEM), suction anchors, anchor chains, subsea hoses and SPM. In August 2022, while performing scheduled maintenance on SPM-1 and SPM-2, divers discovered cracks in subsea hose attachments to buoyancy tanks (Note: a buoyancy tank is a hollow air-filled vessel designed to keep subsea hoses in a necessary configuration)", a press release from CPC reads.

 
As the Company explained, a crack was found on a joining plate connecting some subsea hose piping on a buoyancy tank of SPM-1. Another crack was found on an identical joining plate on a buyancy tank of SPM-2. A swivel joint was found to be displaced at the location of a crack.
 

Due to the damage discovered on subsea equipment, CPC immediately contacted the SPM manufacturer, IMODCO, and an organization that supervises safe operation of equipment, the ABS classification society, for consultations whether the equipment could continue to be operated, providing comprehensive information about the defects found. These entities strongly recommended that the operation of the SPMs should be suspended until the buoyancy tanks were replaced".

 
The CPC Marine Terminal is temporarily loading crude oil by using only SPM-3.
 
The use of the single SPM will allow to meet shipper nominations with reduced volumes.
 
CPC takes an uncompromising position on environmental protection and industrial safety while operating its Marine Terminal in the Black Sea as well as prevention of oil spills.
 
The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions
 
CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Internet of Things in Kazakhstan: AIFC Tech Hub held workshop with intl and local experts

22.08.2022, 12:54 21191
Internet of Things in Kazakhstan: AIFC Tech Hub held workshop with intl and local experts
Images | aifc.kz
The WEF affiliate Centre 4IR held a workshop "Introduction and Development of Digital Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Kazakhstan", AIFC press office informs.
 
The business program of the event highlighted the issues of implementation of IoT technologies in the market of Kazakhstan. The workshop was attended by more than 80 people, 25 of whom attended the meeting offline.
 
The session was moderated by Pavel Koktyshev, Chief Executive Officer of AIFC Tech Hub. Dmitry Sokolov, an invited international expert, and AproTech Kaspersky solutions architect shared the main challenges and changes in technological processes and his experience in transforming production.
 
The meeting participants discussed and identified additional barriers and opportunities to solve key priority areas that will help industrial enterprises to use 4IR technologies to improve efficiency and competitiveness.
 
Among the speakers and participants of the discussion were the representatives of state bodies (MIID RK, MDDIAI RK, Department of Digitization of Almaty city); quasi-public sector entities (QazIndustry, Astana Innovations); NCE "Atameken", and heads of local enterprises, industry associations (mechanical engineering, light industry, etc.); telecom operators (Kazakhtelecom, Transtelecom, Beeline); suppliers of IT devices/solutions/services (WavIoT, e-Knot, Siemens) and other experts.
 
The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz 
 
The affiliate Centre for 4 Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan was launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) together with AIFC and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2021. AIFC Tech Hub implements the Industry 4.0 direction within the Affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), which was launched in July 2021 and started functioning in September 2021, and it provides exceptional opportunities and resources. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Romanian FM marks Kazakhstan very important partner

19.08.2022, 19:46 58461
Romanian FM marks Kazakhstan very important partner
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurbakh Rustemov held talks with the State Secretary of the Romanian Foreign Ministry Iulian Fota to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
Ambassador Rustemov noted the importance of giving a new impetus to bilateral relations by organizing a number of mutual visits before the end of the year. One of the current important issues of bilateral relations is the holding of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation this year in Nur-Sultan, during which it is planned to hold a business forum.
 
Also, the diplomats exchanged views on the organizational part of holding concerts of Kazakh artists in Romania, the possibility of increasing quotas for studying at the universities of the two countries, opening direct flights, as well as other issues related to international organizations.
 
State Secretary Fota, in turn, said that Kazakhstan is a very important partner of Romania and expressed support for the proposed initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all its areas.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh Ambassador, Deputy PM of Moldova discuss energy coop issues

18.08.2022, 17:16 61806
Kazakh Ambassador, Deputy PM of Moldova discuss energy coop issues
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Almat Aidarbekov met with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova Andrei Spinu.
 
During the meeting, the parties discussed the main issues of the regional and international agenda, prospects for trade, and economic and energy cooperation. Also, views on issues of mutual interests in the transport and logistics sector and the development of infrastructure projects were exchanged, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan told him about the political reforms implemented by the leadership of Kazakhstan, the socio-economic situation and expressed his readiness to promote the bilateral relations between the countries. Ambassador Aidarbekov also congratulated Moldovan officials on obtaining the status of the candidate state for the EU accession, noting the merit of the government in this process.
 
In turn, the Deputy Prime Minister informed about the country’s energy sector situation, the government’s programs and measures being taken to address the challenges and expressed the readiness to develop bilateral relations, including high-level meetings.
 
The meeting participants confirmed their intention to continue regular working contacts.
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President, Chevron CEO debate development of investment projects

18.08.2022, 16:09 61976
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth. Kazakhstan’s further plans of collaboration with Chevron and the implementation of a number of investment projects were discussed during the conversation, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The two exchanged views on the situation in the global energy market. President Tokayev commended Tengizchevroil’s decision to redirect an additional 2.6 billion cubic meters of commercial gas to the domestic market.
 
Furthermore, Chevron's involvement in the implementation of investment projects in the petrochemical sector and plans for further expansion of the production capacity of the Karachaganak field were also considered.
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Belarus to take part in agricultural exhibitions in Kazakhstan

18.08.2022, 13:28 61346
Belarus to take part in agricultural exhibitions in Kazakhstan
Images | belta.by
Companies from Belarus will take part in agricultural exhibitions in Kazakhstan in November, BelTA learned from Belinterexpo at BelCCI.
 
In early November, Almaty will traditionally host the 24th edition of FoodExpo Qazaqstan, an annual exhibition event dedicated to agriculture and food. Belarus will present an exhibition called as Belarus - the Taste of Nature. A Belarusian delegation will also take part in business events of the exhibition, BelTA reports.
 
FoodExpo Qazaqstan will cover such thematic sections as food and beverages, ingredients, equipment for the food industry, bakery. It will be co-located with two industry events: AgroWorld Qazaqstan (animal husbandry, poultry farming, veterinary medicine, vegetable growing, seeds, agricultural machinery, waste processing) and QazPack (packaging and materials, special-purpose equipment).
 
An extensive business program will feature b2b-negotiations, a business event with the participation of Kazakhstan business, visits to retail chains and production zones of large enterprises in Almaty and other cities of Kazakhstan.
 
In 2021, FoodExpo Qazaqstan brought together 421 companies from 26 countries: Austria, Belarus, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, USA, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.
 
The organizer of the Belarusian exhibition at FoodExpo Qazaqstan is the Belinterexpo exhibition enterprise at the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The exhibition will be held with the support and active participation of the Embassy of Belarus in Kazakhstan. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read