Baiterek's 8 trillion gives 1.3% additional GDP growth

Baiterek Holding's eight trillion tenge to support entrepreneurship and the implementation of key national and investment projects already this year will give 1.3% additional contribution to real GDP growth in Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

At a meeting of the headquarters to ensure economic growth of Kazakhstan, held in the Government under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, considered the main economic indicators and investment projects of the holding company Baiterek.

As you know, for the forced development of the real sector of the economy, the Government is increasing the capitalisation of the Baiterek holding by 1 trillion tenge, which will enable the holding to allocate about 8 trillion tenge to support entrepreneurship, development of housing construction and implementation of key national and investment projects. At the meeting of the headquarters, the deputy chairman of the holding Zhandos Shaikhy informed about the results of the first quarter of the development of the allocated funds amounting to KZT1.2 trillion, which is higher than the target of KZT1 trillion. In addition, the volume of gross value added from the projects commissioned this year, supported through Baiterek, is expected to reach 521.5 billion tenge.

The largest investment pool of projects is concentrated in the Development Bank of Kazakhstan with 66 projects for KZT2.2 trillion of financing this year. The main sectors of investment are transport, logistics and communications (34%), metallurgy (19%), and chemical industry (12%). Implementation of the entire pool of projects is expected to contribute 37.8 trillion tenge to the country's economy in the form of new production, goods and services over the entire financing period. Fixed capital investments will amount to 1.6 trillion tenge already this year. Among the top CDB investment projects planned for financing in 2025 are a sodium cyanide plant in Zhambyl region, a sulphuric acid plant in Turkestan region, Kazakhstan's largest hot briquetted iron plant in Kostanai region and others.

181 investment projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge this year were formed by the Industrial Development Fund (IDF). The main sectors are infrastructure development (27%), metallurgy (21%) and chemical industry (13%). The volume of gross value added over the entire term of financing for all projects of the IDF is expected to be KZT19.4 trillion. Fixed capital investments will amount to 1.44 trillion tenge already this year. Among the top investment projects planned for financing in 2025 are the construction of a border railway crossing by Global Trans Company LLP, reconstruction of a power unit at EEC JSC, modernisation of Qarmet JSC's production facilities, and construction of an electrometallurgical plant by Rail Way Steel LLP.

Qazaqstan Investment Corporation plans to invest in 2025 about 500 billion tenge in 10 investment projects with expected GVA for the entire period of financing at the level of 2.8 trillion tenge. Fixed capital investments will amount to 200bn tenge this year. The top 5 investment projects of QIC for this year are the development of metallurgical cluster in Karaganda region, construction of plants for production of soda ash AralSoda LLP and bitumen Batys Bitum LLP, steam-gas power plant of Aktau Energy Company LLP.

In 2025 Damu Fund plans to increase the volume of preferential lending to SMEs up to 750 billion tenge in 2025 which is almost 3 times more than in 2024. In Q1 2025, 53 billion tenge has already been issued to 755 entrepreneurs. The volume of loan guarantees has been increased to 1.4 thousand billion tenge, in Q1 the guarantees for the amount of 160 billion tenge have already been provided.

In terms of support for the agro-industrial complex, as of May 6, 2025, the Agrarian Credit Corporation has financed applications of about 6 thousand farmers for 363 billion tenge under the preferential programme for financing spring field work with the coverage of sown areas of 5.8 million hectares.

Following the meeting of the headquarters, Deputy Prime Minister noted the lack of representation of investment projects under the programme of economy of simple things such as production of goods in demand in the domestic market, allowing to replace expensive imports and thereby curb inflation.

When we initiated the programme to support the real sector of the economy, along with large projects, we announced an order from the Ministry of Economy for investment in projects mainly for SMEs - setting up production of household chemicals, hygiene, cheese, canned goods, sausages and other products in demand among our residents. I see that we have made good progress in the production of poultry meat, and by the end of the year we should reach full consumption levels. But in other areas, where there is still a significant share of imports, we need to look for producers and support these projects," Serik Zhumangarin said.

 

13.05.2025, 23:28 13831

Kazakhstan sees 40% surge in ecotourism over 3 years

There is a steady interest in ecotourism in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

In 2022, Kazakhstan welcomed 2 million ecotourists. By 2024, that number had grown to 2.8 million - a 40% increase. In 2023, the figure stood at 2.4 million.

National parks near Almaty, such as Ile-Alatau, Charyn, Altyn-Emel, and the Kolsai Lakes, remain top attractions for visitors.

Infrastructure based on sustainable tourism principles is actively being developed in 14 national parks across the country. Visitor centers, campsites, glamping sites, and other facilities are being built to ensure a comfortable experience for tourists.

In recent years, eight modern visitor centers have been established, equipped with information systems, navigational tools, and essential amenities. These centers provide guests with insights into local ecosystems, wildlife habitats, recommended trails, and guidelines for responsible visitation in protected areas.

The expansion of ecotourism not only supports the preservation of Kazakhstan's natural heritage but also contributes to regional economic development and the promotion of sustainable tourism practices.
 

02.05.2025, 15:55 84861

Kazakhstan’s National Bank to sell $1bn in currency from National Fund in May

Kazakhstan’s National Bank to sell $1bn in currency from National Fund in May
Images | Depositphotos
The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) stated on Friday that it expects to sell between $950 million to $1 billion 50 million in currency from the National Fund this May, based on preliminary government forecasts for republican budget transfers, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Bank.

The press service said in a statement that in late April, the tenge dropped by 1.6%, touching 512.48 tenge per US dollar, saying: "The average daily trading volume on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange increased from 243 to 246 million US dollars over the course of the month, contributing to a total trading volume of 5.4 billion US dollars".

Foreign currency sales from the National Fund amounted to USD 968 million in April, enabling the allocation of transfers to the republican budget. The share of sales from the National Fund accounted for 18% of the total trading volume, or approximately USD 44 million per day, reads the statement.

The press service informed: "Looking ahead to May, based on preliminary government forecasts for transfers to the republican budget, the National Bank anticipates foreign currency sales from the National Fund ranging between USD 950 and 1,050 million".

As part of mirroring mechanism, 213 billion tenge was sterilized in April. In May foreign currency sales equivalent to approximately 213 billion tenge are expected for these purposes.

There were no currency interventions conducted by the National Bank in April, said the press service.

The volume of foreign currency revenue sold last month under the mandatory sale requirement for quasi-government sector entities amounted to approximately USD 308 million. Quasi-government sector companies continue to independently sell foreign currency on the market through second-tier banks.

It was informed that in a bid to maintain the foreign currency share of the UAPF pension assets at 40%, the National Bank purchased foreign currency on the stock exchange in April, with a total amount of USD 250 million, or approximately 5% of the total market volume.

As the asset manager of UAPF pension assets, the National Bank aims to ensure their preservation and achieve real returns over the long term. Therefore, foreign currency purchases will be carried out based on market conditions. In this regard, for these purposes the forecasted volume of foreign currency purchases in May will not exceed USD 250 million, reads the statement.

The Bank noted that in the short term, the trajectory of the tenge will be driven by market expectations, quarterly tax payments, global market conditions, and geopolitical developments, reaffirming its dedication to the flexible exchange rate regime aimed at preventing imbalances and safeguarding gold and foreign exchange reserves.
 

29.04.2025, 17:32 97816

Kazakhstan to reduce VAT rate on medicines to 5%

Kazakhstan to reduce VAT rate on medicines to 5%
Kazakhstan is set to revise VAT rates, reducing the tax on a number of medicines and medical services to 5 percent, starting from 2026, the country’s Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Alnazarova said: "Initial proposal to raise VAT to 10 percent was reduced to 5 percent after the talks today".

Health services within the guaranteed volume of free medical care and mandatory social health insurance will be exempt from VAT, she said.

The Kazakh minister added that there will be a list of medicines and medical services that will not be subject to VAT, including socially significant medicines, frequently purchased medicines and medical services provided at private medical facilities.
 

29.04.2025, 14:18 98061

EDB successfully placed debut AED-denominated bond in Kazakhstan

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has successfully placed its debut AED-denominated bonds on the Astana International Exchange (AIX), becoming the first issuer of UAE dirham bonds in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A diversified pool of investors took part in the placement, including banks, funds, brokerage and investment companies from Kazakhstan and the UAE. Freedom Finance Global, a major local broker, acted as the lead manager for the bond placement.

The 185 million AED-denominated bond issuance (USD 50 million equivalent), with a 3-year maturity and a 6.5% coupon rate, marks a historic step in diversifying currency options for investors in the country and the Central Asian region. The transaction marks the Bank’s first tranche under the 700 million dirham programme and demonstrates the consistency of the Bank’s plans and efforts to diversify its sources and instruments of financing.

Daniyar Imangaliev, the EDB’s Deputy Chairman of the Board stated:

We are proud to pioneer this AED-denominated bond issuance in our headquarters country - Kazakhstan, a testament to our commitment to fostering financial innovation and deepening regional capital markets. This transaction not only broadens investment opportunities but also strengthens economic linkages between our member states and key global financial hubs, especially the Gulf States region. The interest in this debut transaction from a diversified group of qualified investors underlines confidence in the creditworthiness of the EDB and the potential of the Kazakhstan market."


The bonds were placed through a book-building process on the AIX and were offered exclusively to qualified investors, whose growing interest in the UAE Dirhams is evident. As the currency is pegged to the US dollar, it eliminates exchange rate fluctuations. This allows investors operating in US Dollars to settle in the AED without the need for additional currency hedging or incurring related transaction costs.

Assel Mukazhanova, Chief Executive Officer of the AIX, noted:

This milestone issuance represents the first AED-denominated bond in Kazakhstan, signalling a significant step toward greater currency diversification in the local capital market. It highlights the increasing appetite for new currency instruments and reinforces AIX’s commitment to serving the evolving needs of both investors and businesses. "

 

28.04.2025, 22:00 103036

Central Asia's first seamless pipe plant likely to be built in Kazakhstan

Central Asia's first seamless pipe plant likely to be built in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Stefano Manfredi, General Director of the Spanish company TUBACEX IBF Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides discussed the issue of establishment in Kazakhstan of the first seamless pipe plant in Central Asia, producing pipes from stainless steel and nickel alloys. The project aligns with Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities to develop a high-tech industry and expand import substitution potential in the metallurgical sector.

Minister Nurtleu emphasized that the Kazakh Government is ready to provide comprehensive support for the implementation of the investment project, noting that the launch of the new plant will make a significant contribution to strengthening the country’s industrial sector and creating new jobs.

Founded in Spain, TUBACEX specializes in the production of seamless stainless steel and nickel alloy pipes for the energy, oil and gas, and petrochemical sectors. Today, the company operates 24 production plants and 14 service centers worldwide. Since 2022, TUBACEX IBF Kazakhstan has been successfully operating in Atyrau, specializing in the production of pipeline connectors and actively participating in production localization processes.
 

22.04.2025, 10:07 135256

Gold futures rise to new record high of $3,450 per troy ounce

Gold futures rise to new record high of $3,450 per troy ounce
Images | Depositphotos
The price of gold futures for June 2025 hit a fresh record-high on Monday trading in New York, rising above $3,450 per troy ounce, Comex data shows, TASS reports.

As of 2:18 a.m. Moscow time on Tuesday (11:18 p.m. GMT on Monday), gold rose 1.72% to as high as $3,451,3 an ounce. By 2:25 a.m. Moscow time, the precious metal pared gains to trade at $3,449.5 per ounce (a 1.61% rise).

Earlier, gold futures at COMEX, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), renewed its all-time high, rising above $3,435 per ounce. On 4:08 p.m. Moscow time (1:08 p.m. GMT) on April 21, they surged 1.25% to as high as $3,436.6 per troy ounce.
 

18.04.2025, 12:44 150491

International tourists spend over USD 2.6 bln in Kazakhstan in 2024

International tourists spend over USD 2.6 bln in Kazakhstan in 2024
Tourism is regarded as one of the priorities to have Kazakhstan’s economy diversified, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

International tourist arrivals also contribute to the development of tourism-related industries. Expenditures by an international inbound traveler within Kazakhstan stand at 1,200-1,500 US dollars.

Last year, international tourists spent over 2.6 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan.

Tourists from China spent the most compared to other nationalities while traveling to Kazakhstan, up to 307 million US dollars, German tourists’ expenditures made 56 million US dollars, while visitors from Turkiye and the U.S spent 53 million US dollars and 47 million US dollars respectively.
 

17.04.2025, 10:56 149111

Gold price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $3,350 per troy ounce

The price of gold futures contracts for June 2025 delivery hit a fresh all-time high during Wednesday trading on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) as it surpassed $3,350 per troy ounce, according to trading data, TASS reports.

As of 9:22 p.m. Moscow time (6:22 p.m. GMT) the gold price was up by 1.7% at $3,353.7 per troy ounce. By 9:37 p.m. Moscow time (6:37 p.m. GMT) the gold price had extended gains to 1.72% as it traded at $3,354.4 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile the price of Brent futures contracts for June delivery on London's ICE was up by 1.63% at $65.91 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June delivery was up by 2.37% at $62.56 per barrel.
 

