Bangkok Interested in Expanding Cooperation and Strengthening Economic Ties with Kazakhstan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, met with the Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand, as well as expanding interaction between Bangkok and the regions of Kazakhstan and business communities.





Special attention was given to opportunities for cooperation in the fields of tourism, urban infrastructure, sustainable development, the implementation of "smart city" solutions, logistics, and the digitalization of urban services. Mutual interest was noted in the implementation of joint projects aimed at increasing investment attractiveness and promoting entrepreneurship.





The Kazakh diplomat informed about the key directions of the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, as well as the constitutional reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





M. Baimukhan emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to a multi-vector and pragmatic foreign policy, as well as its readiness to further expand comprehensive cooperation with Thailand.





Governor C. Sittipunt expressed interest in intensifying contacts with Astana and other regions of Kazakhstan, noting Bangkok’s potential as one of the leading economic, financial, and tourist centers in the region. He underlined the importance of exchanging experience in urban governance, digitalization, artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and infrastructure modernization.





The parties confirmed their intention to maintain regular contacts and facilitate the establishment of direct links between local authorities, business communities, and expert circles of cities and regions of the two countries.





At the conclusion of the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue the dialogue and work on specific initiatives and projects, including the organization of presentations on Kazakhstan’s trade, economic, and investment opportunities, as well as possible mutual visits.