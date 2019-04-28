Brent crude slightly up

During Wednesday's trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, the crude oil prices were mixed.

On London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in June rose by $0.12 to $74.48 a barrel.

The value of a futures contract for WTI crude for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) was down $0.41 to $65.89 a barrel.

