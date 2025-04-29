28.04.2025, 22:00 1821
Central Asia's first seamless pipe plant likely to be built in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Stefano Manfredi, General Director of the Spanish company TUBACEX IBF Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The sides discussed the issue of establishment in Kazakhstan of the first seamless pipe plant in Central Asia, producing pipes from stainless steel and nickel alloys. The project aligns with Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities to develop a high-tech industry and expand import substitution potential in the metallurgical sector.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized that the Kazakh Government is ready to provide comprehensive support for the implementation of the investment project, noting that the launch of the new plant will make a significant contribution to strengthening the country’s industrial sector and creating new jobs.
Founded in Spain, TUBACEX specializes in the production of seamless stainless steel and nickel alloy pipes for the energy, oil and gas, and petrochemical sectors. Today, the company operates 24 production plants and 14 service centers worldwide. Since 2022, TUBACEX IBF Kazakhstan has been successfully operating in Atyrau, specializing in the production of pipeline connectors and actively participating in production localization processes.
22.04.2025, 10:07 33996
Gold futures rise to new record high of $3,450 per troy ounce
The price of gold futures for June 2025 hit a fresh record-high on Monday trading in New York, rising above $3,450 per troy ounce, Comex data shows, TASS reports.
As of 2:18 a.m. Moscow time on Tuesday (11:18 p.m. GMT on Monday), gold rose 1.72% to as high as $3,451,3 an ounce. By 2:25 a.m. Moscow time, the precious metal pared gains to trade at $3,449.5 per ounce (a 1.61% rise).
Earlier, gold futures at COMEX, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), renewed its all-time high, rising above $3,435 per ounce. On 4:08 p.m. Moscow time (1:08 p.m. GMT) on April 21, they surged 1.25% to as high as $3,436.6 per troy ounce.
18.04.2025, 12:44 49231
International tourists spend over USD 2.6 bln in Kazakhstan in 2024
Tourism is regarded as one of the priorities to have Kazakhstan’s economy diversified, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.
International tourist arrivals also contribute to the development of tourism-related industries. Expenditures by an international inbound traveler within Kazakhstan stand at 1,200-1,500 US dollars.
Last year, international tourists spent over 2.6 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan.
Tourists from China spent the most compared to other nationalities while traveling to Kazakhstan, up to 307 million US dollars, German tourists’ expenditures made 56 million US dollars, while visitors from Turkiye and the U.S spent 53 million US dollars and 47 million US dollars respectively.
17.04.2025, 10:56 53166
Gold price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $3,350 per troy ounce
The price of gold futures contracts for June 2025 delivery hit a fresh all-time high during Wednesday trading on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) as it surpassed $3,350 per troy ounce, according to trading data, TASS reports.
As of 9:22 p.m. Moscow time (6:22 p.m. GMT) the gold price was up by 1.7% at $3,353.7 per troy ounce. By 9:37 p.m. Moscow time (6:37 p.m. GMT) the gold price had extended gains to 1.72% as it traded at $3,354.4 per troy ounce.
Meanwhile the price of Brent futures contracts for June delivery on London's ICE was up by 1.63% at $65.91 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June delivery was up by 2.37% at $62.56 per barrel.
15.04.2025, 19:22 57561
Kazakhstan to supply natural uranium concentrates to Czech Republic
National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC ("Kazatomprom" or the "Company") has signed into a landmark agreement with ČEZ, a. s., marking a significant expansion of its presence in Europe and further strengthening its position in the global uranium market, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the company's press service.
The supply of Kazakh natural uranium concentrates in the next seven years can cover approximately one-third of uranium needs for Westinghouse-manufactured fuel assemblies for the Temelín nuclear power plant. The agreement enhances the energy security of the Czech Republic and supports the plant´s role in providing clean and sustainable energy.
ČEZ, a. s., is a leading energy company in Central Europe and a key player in nuclear power generation. Operates six nuclear reactors (at the two sites of Dukovany and Temelin), which supply around 36% of the Czech Republic's electricity needs. Together with non-nuclear sources ČEZ supplies a significant portion of Czechia’s electricity, ensuring reliable and sustainable energy for the region.
The official signing ceremony took place at ČEZ, a. s., headquarters in Prague, with high-level representatives from both companies present. This deal follows a series of strategic partnerships Kazatomprom has established globally, showcasing its ongoing expansion and commitment to diversifying its sales channels.
With this new agreement, Kazatomprom continues to grow its footprint in the European market and advance its strategy of diversifying sales portfolio, said Vladislav Baiguzhin, Chief Commercial Officer of Kazatomprom. "This is another important milestone in our mission to be a partner of choice for the global nuclear energy industry. As we build on our previous contracts, partnerships such as this one with ČEZ, a. s., allow us to support energy security in the region while advancing our shared goals of decarbonisation and sustainability".
Bohdan Zronek, Member of Board and Chief of the Nuclear Energy Division of, ČEZ, a. s., added: "Securing a partnership with Kazatomprom diversifies our portfolio of suppliers and have strategic importance for ČEZ and Czech Republic. It ensures that our nuclear power plants will continue to have a stable and reliable source of fuel, which is essential for meeting our energy needs and driving our decarbonisation plan (VIZE 2030) to achieve net-zero goals".
The agreement with ČEZ, a. s., follows a successful track record of Kazatomprom’s international collaborations, further solidifying its status as a leading producer and supplier of natural uranium. This deal not only strengthens ties between the two companies but also represents a significant step in the ongoing evolution of Europe’s energy landscape.
09.04.2025, 12:22 83051
Kazakhstan to reduce special tax regimes
Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin announced special tax regimes will be improved in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
One of the most debated issues of the draft Code is special tax regimes. The number of special tax regimes will be reduced from the current seven to three, he told the Majiis session.
In particular, a new privileged regime will be applied for self-employed workers, a special tax regime on the basis of simplified declaration, and a special tax regime for farms households.
As earlier reported, the Kazakh Government suggested reducing the VAT accounting threshold to 40 mln tenge.
09.04.2025, 11:24 83321
Kazakh Government suggests reducing VAT accounting threshold to 40 mln tenge
The Kazakh Government suggested setting the value-added tax (VAT) accounting threshold at 40 million tenge. The VAT rate will make 16%, Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin told the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said the threshold at 40 million tenge is the fruit of compromise of the deputies and the Government.
07.04.2025, 14:56 91026
Price of Brent oil down below $64 per barrel on ICE for first time since April 26, 2021
The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2025 delivery has dropped below $64 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since April 26, 2021, according to trading data, TASS reports.
As of 1:09 a.m. Moscow time (10:09 p.m. GMT, Sunday) the Brent price was down 2.41% at $63.97 per barrel.
By 1:27 a.m. Moscow time (10:18 p.m. GMT, Sunday) the price of Brent futures contracts had extended losses to 3.25% reaching $63.45 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May delivery was down by 3.36% at $59.92 per barrel.
The continued drop in oil prices follows an April 3 statement by OPEC, which announced that eight OPEC+ member countries would accelerate production growth in May to 411,000 barrels per day, up from the initially planned 135,000 barrels per day.
According to experts interviewed by TASS, the decision aligns with the current balance in the oil market. The situation is favorable enough for the alliance to begin restoring previously reduced production volumes, despite the ongoing decline in prices.
04.04.2025, 18:21 100851
Domestic tourism grows by 44% in Kazakhstan over 5 years
Kazakhstan’s domestic tourist flow grew to 9.6 million in 2023 from 6.7 million in 2019, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau.
After the fall in 2020, domestic tourism of Kazakhstan rebounded, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2021. Last January-September, the country's hotels welcomed 6 million domestic travelers.
The Almaty mountain cluster and Shchyuchinsk resort area remain the most popular places to go. Last year the said regions ranked among the top three priority destinations.
Among the most popular tourist areas in Kazakhstan are the Almaty mountain cluster, Shchyuchinsk resort area, Mangistau resort area, Alakol resort area in Zhetsyu and Abai regions, Balkhash resort area which recorded a rise in tourists by 17% against the last year.
Kazakhstan’s domestic travelers rose to 8.6 million people since 2022, while outbound tourism reached 7.7 million.
The number of domestic visitors was 6,657,500 in 2019, 4,463,200 in 2020, 6,910,100 in 2021, 8,607,600 in 2022, and 9,569,700 in 2023 and is projected to rise as high as 10.5 million in 2024.
