Dossayev: Inflation accelerated in 13 regions, diesel fuel shortage affects other goods

Images | open sources

Inflation accelerated in 13 out of 17 regions of Kazakhstan in September, Yerbolat Dossayev, Chairman of the National Bank said.

Over the past month, annual inflation has accelerated in 13 out of 17 regions. At the same time, in six regions it exceeds 9%," he said.

The accumulated rise in prices for socially significant food products decreased from a maximum of 10.4% in August to 9.6% in September. However, according to the results of the first week of October, prices soared again to 9.9%.

The rise in prices for diesel fuel amounted to 3.8%, and in some regions exceeded 10%. The shortage of diesel fuel, according to the head of the National Bank, boosts inflationary pressure and indirectly affects other goods.