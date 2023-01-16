EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
In January-November 2022, the EAEU states manufactured agricultural products worth $154.6bln, which is 5.1% more compared to the same period in 2021. Growth is observed in Kazakhstan - 8.5%, Kyrgyzstan - 6.4%, Russia - 4.7%, Belarus - 3.5% and Armenia -0.5%," the EEC informed.
Kazakhstan joined the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) on April 29, 2010. The international obligations Kazakhstan made include observance and application of international standards on phytosanitary measures. Compliance with these requirements will ensure a favorable phytosanitary situation in our countries," said Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev.
