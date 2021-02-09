Exporting companies in Kazakhstan to be given financial support

Financial support will be provided to Kazakhstan exporting companies, the press service of the MTI RK, quoting the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration, Kairat Torebayev.

Kairat Torebaev said that the ministry will continue to provide support measures to export-oriented enterprises.

This year, 10 trade economic missions are planned and visits to two international exhibitions (Shanghai (PRC), Expo Dubai (UAE), to sign 80 export contracts, 50 exporters will be brought to the international electronic platform Alibaba," said the vice minister at the board meeting.

He also announced the provision of export trade financing in the amount of KZT 24.1 billion and pre-export financing in the amount of KZT 5 billion within the KazakhExport instruments. In addition, about 200 billion tenge is slated to provide insurance support to exporters.

A package of amendments was adopted to stimulate domestic exporters to produce goods with high added value, providing for up to 80% cost recovery for goods with high added value and local content.

Also, in order to increase the export of non-primary products, the ministry, together with business and industry departments, launched a project to accelerate the promotion of the export of goods and services with the greatest export potential.













