Galimzhan Pirmatov appointed Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan

03.02.2022, 12:05 2026
Galimzhan Pirmatov has been appointed Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
By Decree of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated February 3, 2022 No. 803, Galimzhan Olzhaevich Pirmatov was appointed Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Reserve of oil products to appear in Kazakhstan

03.02.2022, 14:24 2091
A reserve stock of oil products will appear in Kazakhstan. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov during a briefing at the CCS, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

In the first quarter of 2022, a reserve for oil products will be created on the basis of NC KazMunayGas JSC in the amount of 150 thousand tons and on the basis of KTZ JSC - in the amount of 50 thousand tons," the speaker noted.

 
According to him, in order to minimize the effect of the coincidence of the timing of repair work at the refinery with field work, the following measures will be taken.
 
Shipment of diesel fuel for the needs of agricultural producers will be carried out from February 2022, that is, a month earlier than before (the volume of supplies is 800-850 thousand tons per year).
 
The terms of repairs of PKOP LLP will be moved to November 2022 (with the possibility of rescheduling to 2023), and at PPCR LLP - from the end of June to mid-July 2022 (after the completion of the sowing season).
 
He also noted that the tank farms will be equipped with control metering devices. At the moment, due to the lack of reliable automatically transmitted data, the shipment from the refinery is managed "manually".
 
Smailov and head of Lukoil discussed further development of Karachaganak project

02.02.2022, 15:10 3191
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov met with the president of PJSC "LUKOIL" Vagit Alekperov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The parties discussed the state of and prospects for implementation of joint investment projects in the fields of exploration, production and transportation of hydrocarbons, as well as oil and gas processing.
 
Particular attention was paid to the further development of the Karachaganak project, the implementation of the Kalamkas Sea and Khazar, Khvalynskoye, Centralnaya, Zhenis and Al-Farabi projects.
 
A. Smailov noted the importance of maximizing the use of local content by PJSC LUKOIL in goods, works and services, personnel, as well as the use of modern environmentally friendly technologies in the implementation of projects in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
New oil deposits discovered at the field in Mangistau

31.01.2022, 22:15 4591
At the Uzen field in the Mangistau region, new oil deposits were discovered through additional exploration. As a result, the increase in recoverable oil reserves amounted to 39.9 million tons, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of NC KazMunayGas JSC.
 
The increase in hydrocarbon reserves will significantly affect the economic performance of the national company "KazMunayGas".
 
In 2017, a team of geologists from NC KazMunayGas JSC, Ozenmunaygas JSC, KMG Engineering LLP and the KMG Engineering branch in Aktau initiated a detailed program for additional exploration of the Uzen field. Within the framework of this program, during 2017-2021, a high-resolution 3D seismic survey (368 sq. km.) was carried out, the entire well stock (more than 7500) was reinterpreted, the geological concept was revised and the geological 3D model was rebuilt.
 

Based on the results of the work carried out, the structure of the field was detailed and new oil deposits were discovered. As a result of the work carried out, the oil reserves of the Uzen field increased by 8%, which in quantitative terms is 39.9 million tons of recoverable reserves.

 
The adjusted volumes of hydrocarbons at the end of 2021 were accepted on the balance sheet by the State Commission on Reserves of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the company said.
 
At the moment, the field development project is being adjusted to take into account new reserves and plan to put them into production.
 
For reference: Ozenmunaygas JSC is a 100% subsidiary of NC KazMunayGas JSC. In 2020, the enterprise occupied 6% in the structure of oil and gas condensate production in Kazakhstan. The enterprise is engaged in oil and gas condensate production at the Uzen and Karamandybas fields in the Mangistau region.
 
The Uzen field is one of the largest fields with unique initial geological reserves not only in Kazakhstan, but throughout the world. This is a multilayer field with a complex structure, the oil and gas deposits of which are concentrated in the terrigenous section of the Jurassic-Cretaceous deposits.
 
Principle "earn here - spend there" no longer has the right to exist - Tokayev

21.01.2022, 16:28 20506
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting with representatives of the business community, spoke about the huge expenses of Kazakhstanis abroad, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
According to the President, the Government should analyze the fulfillment of investment obligations.
 

In modern conditions, when the struggle for foreign investment has intensified, we need to rely much more on domestic reserves. Of course, we are talking about the funds of domestic companies. If you link your future specifically with Kazakhstan, then you must reinvest your funds in our country. This is your social and political responsibility to Kazakhstan. The principle "earn here - spend there" no longer has the right to exist," Tokayev said.

 
He noted that the work will be carried out in two directions.
 

This is the return of capital to the country or the stimulation of the return of capital, as well as setting up a barrier to the outflow of funds to offshore. Such mechanisms are used in many countries of the world. We should also move in this direction. Here we need to understand how to involve our banks in this work. Funds should go into the real economy, and not into speculation in the market. What needs to be corrected in the regulatory market so that our bankers finally begin to fulfill their direct function and lend to real business projects? This is a difficult question, I understand, but it needs to be resolved. Now it is the main brake of economic reforms," Tokayev concluded.

 
Kazakh President assigns to audit all fields

21.01.2022, 16:10 20506
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to build the secondary market for purchase and sale of distressed assets, Kazinform reports.
 
At today's meeting with the business community the Kazakh President assigned to conduct an audit of all the deposits. The President stressed the need to attract distressed assets to the country's economy.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Financial Regulation Agency and Government to create a digital platform, infrastructure, to build the secondary market for purchase and sale of distressed assets, to create incentives, including tax incentives, to have them purchased.
 
President instructs to establish domestic entrepreneurs' council under Kazakh Government

21.01.2022, 14:04 20571
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an instruction to establish a council of domestic entrepreneurs under the Government of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
At the meeting with representatives of Kazakhstan's business community on Friday, President Tokayev noted the council will allow to deliver the thoughts and ideas of Kazakhstani businessmen to the Government.
 
The Head of State also said he is ready to hold meetings with the business community just like the one of Friday.
 
Earlier President Tokayev vowed to continue on the path of political transformation and modernization of the society.
 
He also suggested the representatives of Kazakhstan's business community working together on the program of economic reforms to make a transition to market socially oriented and diversified economy.
 
144 projects launched in 2021 under Kazakh Industrialization Map

18.01.2022, 20:42 26546
144 projects worth KZT 1.3 tn were launched in 2021 under the Kazakhstan Industrialization Map. 12,900 permanent jobs were created, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry's press service said.
 
41 projects were realized in food industry, 26 in building industry, 18 in machine building,10 in chemical industry, 8 in light industry,3 in oil processing, 1 in pharmaceuticals, etc., Kazinform reports.
 
The most projects were developed in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl regions, the cities of Shymkent, Nur-Sultan and Almaty.
 
Kazakhstan adopted a plan to stabilize socio-economic situation

18.01.2022, 13:28 26466
Kazakhstan adopted a plan to stabilize socio-economic situation
At a government meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, the Plan of operational actions to stabilize the social and economic situation in the country was considered, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov and Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbaev made reports, the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Tuesday.
 
The plan of operational actions to stabilize the socio-economic situation in the country was prepared at the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The document contains a number of operational and short-term measures aimed at the security and comprehensive support of citizens and businesses, as well as the prompt stabilization of the socio-economic situation in the country.
 

During the implementation of the plan, first of all, assistance will be provided to the families of the killed citizens and the injured. Employees of law enforcement agencies and civil protection bodies are also provided with proper support from the state. All points of the plan relating to the Ministry of Internal Affairs are very important and must be implemented efficiently and promptly," A. Smailov said.

 
The Head of Government stressed that citizens and legal entities affected by the riots were granted a deferment to repay bank loans and microcredits until the end of the state of emergency by region.
 
NCE "Atameken" formed the Register of business entities affected by looting. According to the results of the work of the Government and regional commissions for elimination of the consequences of the riots, the necessary financial resources will be allocated from the republican and local budgets to compensate for the damage incurred. To reduce the burden on business, until February 1, 2022, tax and customs audits of state revenue authorities, as well as the issuance of notices on cameral control, will be suspended.
 
Together with NCE "Atameken" it is planned to develop and adopt a Program to increase the income of the population.
 

The issue of increasing people's incomes should be the most important for us. Any plan, any program should be aimed, first of all, at increasing the incomes of Kazakhstanis. At all levels of management, work efficiency will be assessed precisely by this indicator," A. Smailov said.

 
In order to reduce the level of youth unemployment, the terms of passage and wages will be increased within the framework of the Youth Practice and First Job projects.
 
The created public social fund "Kazakhstan Khalkyna" will allow children in need to receive timely and expensive medical services, medicines.
 
The Prime Minister instructed the first heads of state bodies and akims of the regions to take personal control over the implementation of the measures of the Operational Action Plan to stabilize the socio-economic situation in the country.
 
