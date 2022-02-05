Galimzhan Pirmatov appointed Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan

A reserve stock of oil products will appear in Kazakhstan. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov during a briefing at the CCS, Kazpravda.kz reports.

In the first quarter of 2022, a reserve for oil products will be created on the basis of NC KazMunayGas JSC in the amount of 150 thousand tons and on the basis of KTZ JSC - in the amount of 50 thousand tons," the speaker noted.

According to him, in order to minimize the effect of the coincidence of the timing of repair work at the refinery with field work, the following measures will be taken.

Shipment of diesel fuel for the needs of agricultural producers will be carried out from February 2022, that is, a month earlier than before (the volume of supplies is 800-850 thousand tons per year).

The terms of repairs of PKOP LLP will be moved to November 2022 (with the possibility of rescheduling to 2023), and at PPCR LLP - from the end of June to mid-July 2022 (after the completion of the sowing season).

He also noted that the tank farms will be equipped with control metering devices. At the moment, due to the lack of reliable automatically transmitted data, the shipment from the refinery is managed "manually".