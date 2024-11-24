13.11.2024, 09:31 3716
Islamic Development Bank to invest $1.15bn in Kazakhstan's water sector
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The parties signed the relevant agreement at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) held in Baku. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baybazarov noted that this is the largest project financed by the Islamic Bank in history, primeminister.kz reports.
In addition, the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) will allocate a grant of $3.5 million for the development of the water sector of Kazakhstan.
The IDB will also participate in the implementation of the project ‘Development of Climate Resilient Water Resources’ developed by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation. Earlier the parties signed the Protocol of negotiations on the first phase of the project.
The first stage of the financed project envisages construction of 4 new and reconstruction of 4 existing reservoirs, reconstruction and overhaul of 115 canals, including the Astana reservoir recharge project. Construction works will take place in Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan regions, Zhetisu region and Astana city.
In addition, the project envisages technical cooperation between IDB and the Ministry in the study of water and river basin problems by the Kazakh Research Institute of Water Management, as well as evaluation of the implementation of early response systems for the Information and Analytical Centre for Water Resources.
This includes plans to technically equip the Republican State Enterprise Kazvodkhoz and build an automation centre to improve water management.
The Head of State has repeatedly emphasised the importance of attracting investment in the water sector. We are facing the task of modernising and adapting water infrastructure to the ongoing climatic changes. Financing by such a reputable institution as the Islamic Development Bank demonstrates the high confidence in our country, the investment policy and the ongoing socio-economic reforms," Nurlan Baibazarov noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
08.11.2024, 13:22 7011
Olzhas Bektenov: Business needs to feel confident and able to expand and invest in tomorrow
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov took part in the forum of small and medium-sized businesses, where the issues of current development of entrepreneurship were raised, measures taken to improve state support for domestic producers were noted, as well as ideas for further improvement of the business climate in the country were voiced, primeminister.kz reports.
More than 450 SME representatives from all regions of Kazakhstan took part in the forum. Attention was paid to the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, increasing the share of in-country value, simplification of administrative procedures through digitalisation of services, implementation of investment projects, expansion of export potential of TNA, etc.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that within the framework of implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State in the Address "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, public optimism", the Government carries out comprehensive work to increase business activity and create favourable conditions for doing business.
Thus, in accordance with the introduced principle of regulation ‘from scratch’, since last year more than 10 thousand requirements preventing businesses from developing have been cancelled. Financial assistance measures are being implemented to support priority sectors of small and medium-sized enterprises. Within the framework of subsidies and partial guaranteeing on loans from second-tier banks, the coverage has increased 5 times since 2019 to over 150 thousand projects. At the same time, the amount of subsidies paid to them increased 8 times.
Overall, as a result of the comprehensive measures taken, the share of SMEs in the country's economy has increased to 37 per cent. More than 4 million people are currently employed in business. Over the past six months, SMEs produced 34 trillion tenge worth of products, an increase of about 20% compared to the same period last year.
The President has clearly stated that opening the way for domestic businesses and investors is one of the priority tasks of the Government and all state bodies. Our goal is to create an economy in which business will feel confident and will have the opportunity to realise their ideas, expand and invest in the future. For this purpose, it is important that every entrepreneur can count on open and prompt interaction with government agencies. In the context of global challenges and rapid technological progress, it is necessary not only to develop mechanisms to support entrepreneurs, but also to actively diversify the economy. And here the role of business is paramount," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The effectiveness of support measures on the part of the state was noted on the example of agro-industrial complex. This year concessional lending for spring field and harvesting works has been increased 2.5 times and totalled 580 billion tenge, which allowed to obtain high yields for all types of crops. Prime Minister noted the prospects of achieving similar indicators in the SME sector. In this case, state support should be accompanied by counter obligations of business in the form of providing the domestic market with high-quality and inexpensive products, deep processing, creation of permanent jobs and gradual enlargement with a view to export.
A serious potential for the development of an SME belt around large businesses has been identified. Large enterprises should actively enter into long-term contracts with local companies. This will become an obligatory condition for receiving state support. Relevant instructions have been given to all development institutions.
This year, the Government has taken a number of decisions in terms of priority support for domestic producers. Today, the list of goods purchased by the state procurement in priority order from Kazakhstani commodity producers has been expanded 3 times to 4.5 thousand types. The amount of concluded contracts increased by 31% and amounted to 167 billion tenge. Changes have also been introduced in procurement procedures by large customers (Samruk-Kazyna Fund, subsoil users): this year more than 100 long-term contracts for the amount of 470 billion tenge and more than 260 off-take contracts for 134 billion tenge have been concluded with domestic commodity producers, which is 14 times more than in the same period last year.
Within the framework of the Year of Working Professions announced by the President, special attention is paid to the development of human capital, integration of science and production. Olzhas Bektenov urged businesses to focus on improving human resources, providing an effective base for student internships and employment of graduates through job quotas.
During the forum, the chairman of the Presidium of the Atameken NCE Raimbek Batalov reported on the development of the ecosystem of small and medium-sized businesses in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Social entrepreneur Zhanagul Zhaparova told about participation in the project "One Village - One Product", aimed at the development of the village through the production of the whole chain from raw materials to finished product. The heads of Kazelectromash LLP Vitaly Raspopin and Kubley LLP Zaure Berekesheva shared their experience in mastering high conversion and development of meat processing through the cluster approach.
On the margins of the forum Prime Minister got acquainted with the line of domestic products. Of particular importance for the economy are the projects implemented by Kazakh entrepreneurs throughout the production chain. On the example of the textile industry the Head of the Government was presented a number of enterprises, which are engaged in growing cotton, production of yarns and fabrics, as well as production of finished products, which are in demand both in the country and abroad. In this context Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of the new approach to support projects according to the principle of creating clusters based on the direction of the region. Together with the business community were discussed issues, the solution of which will give an additional impetus to the development of SMEs. The Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to relevant ministries and organisations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.11.2024, 12:37 7271
Olzhas Bektenov meets leading Chinese companies in Shanghai: $2.5bn agreements signed
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov as part of a working visit to the People's Republic of China took part in the Kazakh-Chinese investment roundtable with business representatives. In the city of Shanghai will hold talks with the Premier of the State Council of the PRC Li Qiang, scheduled to participate in the VII China International Import Exhibition, primeminister.kz reports.
The main purpose of the working visit is to implement the agreements reached between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on doubling the volume of bilateral trade turnover from the historical record of last year at the level of $41 billion.
The round table was attended by representatives of companies that are leaders in metallurgy, energy, machine building and automotive industry, carbon chemistry, agribusiness, pharmaceuticals and others. The Kazakhstan delegation was represented by the heads of relevant ministries and large domestic enterprises.
Prospects for the development of joint projects in priority sectors of the economy were considered. The participants of the meeting noted that trade and economic partnership between Kazakhstan and China is on the rise. Today about 5 thousand joint ventures are successfully operating in Kazakhstan.
Among the major joint Kazakh-Chinese projects are the construction of a plant for the production of soda ash together with Camc Engineering, the Sastobe chemical complex with Tianjin Cement Industry Design and Research Institute and a plant for the production of explosives with Yunnan Industrial Explosive Group. The construction of the CHANGAN, HAVAL, CHERY automobile production plant with a 90,000-unit capacity based on small-unit assembly is nearing completion. An Investment Agreement for the production of Geely, Exeed, KAIYI passenger cars for $150 million with the creation of 1,000 jobs has also been signed. The projects make it possible to create technological enterprises capable of producing high-quality domestic products. These indicators, according to the business communities of the two countries, confirm the sustainability and productivity of bilateral partnership.
The head of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted that joint work in this direction continues, and the existing potential of trade relations demonstrates the prospects for further diversification of trade turnover and expansion of investment cooperation.
Today the cooperation between our countries is developing on an upward path. In accordance with the task set at the highest level, we intend to double our mutual trade indicators in the near future. Kazakhstan and China have huge potential for the realisation of joint investment projects. Together we can open new horizons for interaction and increase the effectiveness of cooperation. To this end, we should actively work to expand transit opportunities, strengthen industrial cooperation and build ties between our business communities. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to expand partnerships and build strong bridges between our nations. We will provide support to investors, creating favourable conditions for business and contributing to the success of each project. I am convinced that thanks to our joint efforts, new investment initiatives will give a powerful impetus to the development of the real sector of the economy, its diversification and improvement of the quality of life of our citizens," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Prime Minister stressed that an important priority for the country is the development of industry and urged Chinese companies to closer partnership with the Kazakhstani business community.
In turn, during the dialogue, representatives of leading Chinese companies showed interest in Kazakhstan as a reliable partner for the implementation of strategic projects.
Executive member of the Board of Directors of China Huadian Corporation Zu Bin in his speech reported on the expansion of cooperation with Kazakhstan in the field of energy, including emissions reduction; acting CEO of CHN Energy Investment Yan Guochun informed about plans to launch the first coal-chemical complex in Kazakhstan; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Zhang Zhixiang about the development of cooperation in the steel industry; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zijin Mining Group Chen Jinghe reported on plans for the implementation of projects in the region of Kazakhstan.
Vice President of CP Pharmeceutical Group Xie Lei on investment in the creation of a cluster in the field of medicine; General Director of Beiqi Foton Motor Wu Xibin on localisation of production in the automotive industry in the Republic of Korea; Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACRE Engineering Consulting Company Yang Zhuni informed on cooperation in the field of technology transfer; General Director of Sinotruk International Zhao Hua informed on plans to localise production of high-quality automotive trucks in the Republic of Korea.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Darwin Biotech Co., Ltd. Chen Jianheui shared his intentions to expand cooperation with Kazakh partners in the field of crop production; Chairman of the Board of Fujian Hengwang Investment (metallurgy) Zeng Zhaojiang reported on plans to implement an industrial project in Zhambyl region.
During the visit to the office of SenseTime, the Kazakh delegation was presented with new solutions and equipment used in smart and safe city projects.
As a result of the meeting, 8 commercial agreements totalling $2.5bn were signed.
- Agreement on cooperation between Samruk-Kazyna Invest LLP, QAZAQGAZ AIMAQ JSC and Goldcard Smart Group Co., Ltd. in the field of implementation of smart systems for the amount of $8 million. The project involves small-node assembly of gas meters on the territory of FEZ PIT ‘Alatau’ in Almaty from components supplied by GoldCard, taking into account the localisation of components;
- Agreement between Qarmet JSC and Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group in the field of production of equipment for coal industry on purchase of mechanised complexes for mines of the coal department of Qarmet JSC for the amount of $70 mln;
- Memorandum of Understanding on establishing the framework for investment cooperation between the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, China State Investment Fund Silk Road Fund Co.Ltd. and Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund (KIDF) Management Company Ltd. for the amount of $552 million;
- Agreement between Qarmet JSC and Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Co., LTD on construction of a plant for production of high-strength cast iron pipes with spheroidal graphite with a capacity of 200 thousand tonnes per year in the Republic of Kazakhstan for the amount of $161 million. The products are intended for projects on construction, modernisation, reconstruction, expansion and renovation of facilities of the housing and communal system of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
- Agreement between Qarmet JSC and China Metallurgical Group Corporation to establish long-term and comprehensive cooperation in the mining and metallurgical industries for the amount of $1 billion;
- Agreement between Qarmet JSC and ACRE Coking & Refractory Engineering Consulting Corporation on implementation of the strategic project on modernisation of coke-chemical production and development of coal chemistry for the amount of $649 mln;
- Agreement between Qarmet JSC and Nanjing Fiberglass Research & Design on construction of a factory for production of mineral insulation from blast furnace slag in Temirtau for the amount of $30 million, with a capacity of 100 thousand tonnes of finished products per year and creation of 200 new jobs;
- A package of agreements between Saran Machinery LLP and Sinotruk International on cooperation in distribution and assembly of KDs, technology licensing and use of trademarks for the amount of $70 million. Among them is a Memorandum on the implementation of a project in Saran for the production of cargo and special-purpose machinery, under which it is planned to create about 1,000 new jobs in the future.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.11.2024, 15:05 147886
Olzhas Bektenov and Li Xuechun, Head of Fufeng Group, discuss new project on deep processing of Kazakhstani agricultural products
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed with the Chairman of the Board of the Chinese company Fufeng Group Li Xuechun cooperation in the field of agro-industrial complex and coal chemistry. Attention is paid to the issues of long-term investment cooperation with emphasis on deep processing, primeminister.kz reports.
Fufeng Group Company Limited is a world leader in the bio-fermentation industry, specialising in the production of amino acids and their derivatives, as well as research and development in this field. The company is the largest producer of monosodium glutamate and xanthan gum in the world.
Fufeng Group's proposal to create a vertically integrated industrial park in Kazakhstan for deep processing of corn, including starch sugar and amino acid fermentation plants, as well as a coal-fired thermal power plant and a wastewater treatment plant, was discussed.
Deep processing of wheat and corn allows to obtain products with high added value such as starch, amino acids, monosodium glutamate and xanthan gum, the price of which is 10-15 times higher than the cost of raw materials. The project will create 1,000 jobs and investments will amount to about $300-350 million.
Li Xuechun stressed the company's readiness to participate in the process of growing crops, provide quality fertilisers and share experience in modern agricultural technologies with Kazakh specialists. The investor also expressed interest in co-operation in the coal-chemical sector.
The Head of the Government of Kazakhstan noted the importance of investment in the agro-industrial complex as part of achieving the goal set by the Head of State to ensure economic growth.
Kazakhstan seeks to increase the production of products with high added value, and the construction of complexes for deep processing of grain is a priority. This is a strategic direction that allows us to diversify the economy and expand export opportunities. We have everything we need for this: infrastructure, raw material resources and government support measures. The project will be a good example of value-added creation in the agro-industrial sector and introduction of advanced technologies. The Government will provide the necessary support," Olzhas Bektenov said.
The emergence of such a major player in the Kazakh market as Fufeng Group will contribute to the diversification of agricultural crops, especially in the northern grain-growing regions. Planned by the company conclusion offtake contracts with Kazakhstani farmers will provide guarantees for effective co-operation.
Following the results of the meeting Prime Minister instructed the Ministries of Agriculture, Industry and Construction to urgently start preparing an investment agreement with Fufeng Group.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.11.2024, 12:03 148131
Olzhas Bektenov and GE HealthCare head discuss project implementation on creation of medical equipment production in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of the Kazakhstan Round Table on Global Investments held a meeting with the Regional President of GE HealthCare Costas Deligiannis. The progress of implementation of the previously signed agreement on the organisation of production of high-tech diagnostic medical equipment GE HealthCare in Kazakhstan was considered, primeminister.kz reports.
GE HealthCare, a subsidiary of the American transnational conglomerate General Electric, is one of the world leaders in the production of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, as well as the implementation of digital solutions and data analytics systems.
The participants of the meeting discussed issues of localisation of production of advanced medical diagnostic equipment, plans to create a production site and the National Archive of Clinical Images in Kazakhstan. At the first stage of localisation it is planned to produce ultrasonic diagnostic devices and computer tomographs of the latest generation with further expansion of the range of equipment. The centralised archive of medical images will allow to create a Unified Digital Health Space, which will ensure security and proper storage of patients' medical data.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that one of the priorities of the Government is the creation of high-quality, accessible and modern medical infrastructure. The importance of introducing digital solutions in healthcare, modernisation and quality equipment of hospitals, training of qualified personnel was highlighted.
In turn, Kostas Deligiannis informed about the company's plans to expand its presence in the Kazakhstan market. Medical institutions of the country, including leading clinics, already uses more than 3 thousand units of GE HealthCare equipment. More than one hundred mammographs have been installed in the regions within the framework of the state oncological programme. At GE HealthCare sites 6 thousand Kazakhstani specialists have been trained.
At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to cooperate closely in improving the healthcare system of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.11.2024, 10:01 148386
Olzhas Bektenov discusses plans for further localisation of railway engineering in Kazakhstan with CEOs of US and French companies Alstom and Wabtec
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of the Kazakhstan Round Table on Global Investments met with heads of major international companies - world leaders in the railway engineering industry, primeminister.kz reports.
With the President of the French company Alstom for Africa, Middle East and Central Asia Andrew Deleoni discussed plans for further localisation of production and launch of new investment projects.
Alstom is a key investor in the country's railway industry. For 10 years the company has invested about €120 million in construction, technology transfer and training of Kazakhstani specialists. More than 1 thousand people have been provided with jobs. Seven production bases have been opened, including "Electrovoz Kurastyru Zauyty" in Astana, where passenger and heavy-duty electric locomotives are produced.
The French company has started construction of four maintenance centres for electric locomotives, creating over 450 new jobs. The total amount of the project is €50 million, and the opening of the first service centre in Shu is scheduled for early 2025.
The plant has successfully won its niche in the Kazakhstan and CIS markets. The demand for the manufactured products has increased taking into account the growth of container transportations from East to West. Today, the enterprise occupies about 30% of the railway engineering sector of the Republic of Kazakhstan in terms of production volumes.
The head of Alstom Andrew Deleoni declared about support of investment policy of Kazakhstan and emphasised that created in the country conditions for business promote expansion of production capacities. Attention was also paid to the prospects of expanding cooperation aimed at developing the industrial and transport and logistics potential of Kazakhstan, including discussion of partnership with KTZ.
During the meeting with Rafael Santana, President of the American company Wabtec, the issues of introducing ‘green’ technologies in the railway industry were discussed. The company is a long-term investment partner of Kazakhstan and is developing localisation of locomotive production in the country.
Locomotive Kurastyru Zauyty is a leader in transport engineering in Central Asia. The plant produces freight, passenger and shunting locomotives, which not only meet the needs of the domestic market, but are also exported to such countries as Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia and others. Over 800 jobs have been created at the plant. Employees undergo on-the-job training in the USA with subsequent participation in regional and global projects. In June this year, a new engineering centre was opened in Astana, where work is underway on the production of "green" locomotives using alternative energy sources. In total, the company intends to invest about $200m in the development of new products using alternative fuels over the next 10 years, starting in 2027.
The Head of State in his speech at the meeting of the Foreign Investors Council noted Kazakhstan's focus on strengthening the country's position as a key Eurasian transit hub. Special attention is paid to the development of the transport and logistics sector, infrastructure renewal and localisation of machine building in our country. We highly appreciate business initiatives aimed at localising production and are ready to support such companies. The implementation of such projects will allow Kazakhstan to become a hub for the production and modernisation of locomotives and integrate into the global supply chain," Olzhas Bektenov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.10.2024, 21:27 150031
Agricultural machinery production is forecast to grow to 300 billion tenge in 2025
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
9 out of 10 purchased tractors and combines are assembled in Kazakhstan. This was reported at the Government session by the President of the Union of Industrial Investors Kairat Yelamanov, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, the annual output of agricultural machinery is 263 billion tenge, forecasted to grow to 300 billion tenge in 2025.
The agricultural machinery industry produces tractors and combine harvesters at 8 enterprises, which already fully meet the annual demand of farmers for this equipment. More than 20 more enterprises are engaged in production of trailed and mounted agricultural machinery and equipment. Import dependence in this area is annually decreasing. As of today, welding, cutting, cutting, bending and painting operations are performed for each model of tractors, combines, as well as for mounted and trailed agricultural machinery. Welding and colouring of tractor cabs, as well as manufacturing of plastic parts for body elements of energy-intensive tractors have been mastered ahead of schedule. Next year, the manufacturers plan to master the production of grain hoppers, inclined chambers, choppers and combine harvester cabs.
The country's largest agricultural machinery localisation centre in Kostanai annually produces 25,000 units, assemblies, components and spare parts for agricultural machinery and automotive industry.
The decision to subsidise farmers when purchasing domestic agricultural machinery this year is already achieving an effect: the interest of foreign manufacturers in localisation will have a positive impact on the growth of production and increase the range of agricultural machinery. Now we are conducting substantive negotiations with foreign manufacturers on localisation of previously imported equipment at the existing sites. This will increase both production volume and jobs in 2025. It is planned to localise AMAZONE sowing machinery, ZOOMLION tractors, SAMPO combines.
Next year, it is planned to allocate 200 billion tenge for preferential leasing of agricultural machinery for farmers at 4-5%. If even half of the funds were allocated in Kazagrofinance JSC from January, before the beginning of sowing works, and the second half in June, before the beginning of harvesting works, then two industries in the country - agro-industrial complex and agricultural machinery - would be guaranteed to work for the development of the country's economy," Kairat Yelamanov said.
The issue of tractor exports remains important, he said. However, the problem is the non-integrated systems of electronic passports of self-propelled machines between Kazakhstan and Russia. Data exchange is already taking place with Belarus.
Another, no less promising area of industry is the production of household appliances. The main enterprises of the new industry are located in the cities of Saran and Almaty. This year about 200 thousand units of household appliances have been produced at the capacities of three enterprises. It is planned to increase the volumes by the end of the year.
This year's amendments to the Tax Code on VAT allowed us to establish a clear procedure for the sale of products along the entire chain from the manufacturer to the end customer. We managed not only to attract the world's leading companies for production, but also to reduce the price for buyers of equipment. At the moment we have already mastered operations on moulding of plastic parts of TV sets and water heaters, billetting, welding, enamelling and painting of parts of ovens, washing machines, cookers and hoods, as well as manufacturing of packaging," Kairat Yelamanov said.
In the coming years, it is planned to master the production of printed circuit board and stamping of metal products.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.10.2024, 15:39 151881
Prime Minister instructs to strengthen domestic machine building support and increase shares of Kazakhstani products in EAEU market
Tell a friend
During the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered measures to support Kazakh manufacturers to meet the needs of the domestic market and increase export potential for the development of mechanical engineering, primeminister.kz reports.
Today the market capacity of machine-building products of Kazakhstan is estimated at $31.6 billion, of which 16% falls on the share of domestic production.
The Prime Minister noted the significant potential for growth of the machine-building industry and significant prospects for export development.
We should adhere to economic patriotism to actively buy our Kazakhstani products, promote them in foreign markets," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
At the moment, the total volume of imports of engineering products in the market of the Eurasian Union is about $141 billion. Kazakhstan already exports batteries, transformers, cables, locomotives, cars and buses - there are opportunities to increase the share of domestic production in the EAEU market.
Head of the Government drew attention to the situation in a number of sectors of machine building and voiced measures to help solve pressing issues. For example, in the agricultural sector, with the wear of machinery at 76%, the actual rate of renewal is 5%, while the norm is 6-8%. In order to support domestic producers of agricultural machinery, subsidies for imported analogues were excluded this year. In addition, a differentiated approach to subsidising the leasing interest rate has been introduced, whereby the interest rate for local producers is significantly lower. These measures help deepen localisation and accelerate the modernisation of the fleet with domestic equipment.
The level of depreciation of railway equipment is estimated at 55%. In 2024, a mechanism of affordable leasing financing was launched, thanks to which production increased 1.5 times. Olzhas Bektenov noted the need to meet the needs of carriers in full, first of all, at the expense of domestically produced equipment. Head of the Government stressed that it is important to stimulate the launch of new projects for the production of both finished products and components and spare parts.
To support domestic producers Prime Minister instructed the Ministries of Industry and Finance to strengthen control over the fulfilment by contractors of the requirements for domestic share in works and services. Today, despite the removal of a number of machine-building goods from state procurement, facts of purchase of imported products, hidden in the list of purchases, are recorded.
Also, the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, one of the largest consumers of products of domestic machine-builders, has set a task to increase the share of local content in the holding's purchases up to 89 per cent by the end of 2025. Olzhas Bektenov instructed to more actively use the mechanism offtake and long-term contracts, providing for counter obligations of business in order to ensure a multiplier effect for economic growth.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.10.2024, 14:13 146586
Kazakhstan has possibility of increasing grain supplies to Asian countries
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev reported on Kazakhstan's export potential in cereals at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
He said that Kazakhstan's export potential for cereals is estimated at 12 million tonnes, of which 7-7.5 million tonnes is wheat, barley - 1.4 million tonnes, corn - 300 thousand tonnes. For oilseeds, the potential is estimated at more than 1 million tonnes.
Kazakhstan will continue deliveries to the markets of Central Asia and Afghanistan, it is about 4.2 million tonnes. In general for cereals exports to China amounted to 1.43 million tonnes in 2023, showing growth of 5.5 times year-on-year," Kairat Torebayev said.
Deputy Minister also noted that wheat exports to China increased significantly, reaching 538.8 thousand tonnes in 2023, which is almost 15 times higher than the previous year.
This demonstrates the possibility of increasing supplies to China and Asian countries to 1.6 million tonnes of wheat. It is important to work through the issue of delays at the border due to the requirements of Chinese authorities, as well as complex conditions such as licences and quotas for imports of Kazakh grain in China," Kairat Torebayev added.
Deputy Minister also noted that with increasing global demand and decreasing harvests in a number of countries, the market of the European Union countries, such as Italy, Latvia, Spain, is interesting.
To Turkey and Middle East countries the export potential is almost 1 million tonnes of wheat.
It is important to restore supplies to the Iranian market, for barley we are now seeing dynamics, issues of trade financing and logistics will be worked out. Work will be intensified to promote the brand of Kazakh wheat in new markets such as: Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil, Malaysia, where import growth is predicted," Kairat Torebayev emphasised.
The Ministry together with the Food Corporation prepared country offers (offers) with indication of logistic routes and export prices. Negotiations were held and preliminary agreements were reached on the markets of Armenia - 600 thousand tonnes, Italy - 1 million tonnes. Negotiations on exports to North African countries are underway - 200 thousand tonnes.
In general, given the policy to increase the level of complexity of exported products, it is important to pay attention to grain processing. This in the long term can be a solution to many export problems," Kairat Torebayev explained.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.11.2024, 11:58Kazakh Government to allocate KZT 10 bln to buy grain from farmers 18.11.2024, 17:20Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons32246Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons 19.11.2024, 20:2232036Deepening Dialogue and New Partnership Areas on the Agenda of Kazakh-German Political Consultations 20.11.2024, 16:2431776Kazakhstan is Committed to Preserving the Country’s Cultural and Natural Heritage 20.11.2024, 18:3731586Ambassador of Cyprus Presented Copies of Credentials at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 31.10.2024, 19:14310826Olzhas Bektenov discusses investment cooperation with CII meeting participants 30.10.2024, 18:13280231Draft reform of phytosanitary control system presented in Government 04.11.2024, 11:18280151Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from Lebanon 06.11.2024, 12:20245846President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for OTS Summit 30.10.2024, 16:10209596Majilis approves Law on Republican Budget for 2025-2027