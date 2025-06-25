19.06.2025, 19:30 20301
Karachaganak shareholders demanded additional $1B for gas processing plant construction - Ministry of Energy explains
In response to an official inquiry from the Kazinform News Agency, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy explained why the project for the construction of a gas processing plant (GPP) at the Karachaganak field has not been implemented.
The development of the gas potential of the Karachaganak field and strengthening the country’s commercial gas reserves are of strategic importance. Over the course of two years, extensive negotiations were held on the Karachaganak gas processing plant project. Its planned capacity was 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Kazakhstan provided comprehensive support for the project. However, Kazakhstan deemed the terms proposed by the shareholders as economically unacceptable. Among these was the condition that Kazakhstan pays an additional $1 billion on top of covering 100% of the construction costs for the Karachaganak GPP," stated the Ministry’s experts.
The shareholders explained this demand by stating that it would be impossible to recoup the construction costs within 3-4 years, as the production sharing agreement with Kazakhstan expires in 2033.
Apparently, according to the Ministry of Energy, the Karachaganak shareholders tried to use the project as leverage in a dispute that is currently being reviewed by an independent tribunal.
Moreover, the shareholders demanded a complete halt to the ongoing arbitration case currently under review by an independent tribunal. In light of this, negotiations on the Karachaganak gas processing plant project - initiated within the framework of the Final Production Sharing Agreement for the Karachaganak project - have now concluded. Nonetheless, the issue of Karachaganak’s gas potential remains under consideration," the Ministry's official response stated.
Given the strategic importance of gas processing at Karachaganak, Kazakhstan is currently considering the possibility of implementing the project with other partners.
Possible options are being explored to carry out the project with alternative contractors, including the potential implementation of the GPP through the national company KazMunayGas," the Ministry reported.
The fate of the project has not yet been finalized. Negotiations on the potential implementation of the GPP construction at Karachaganak are still ongoing. According to the Ministry, an appropriate decision on the future of the project will be made following the outcome of these talks.
20.06.2025, 17:27 56926
Kazakhstan and China develop 224 industrial projects worth USD 66.4 bln
Kazakh PM Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on Kazakhstan-China cooperation to discuss the development of investment projects signed following the talks between Presidents of Kazakhstan and China Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government's press service.
224 industrial projects worth 66.4 billion US dollars are being developed in Kazakhstan involving China’s investors. Some 50,000 jobs will be generated. As stated there, China ranks among the top five largest investors in Kazakhstan’s economy with 26.4 billion US dollars infused in Kazakhstan between 2005 and 2024.
The PM stressed that the recent visit of China’s President to Kazakhstan gave an impetus to cooperation between the two states and highlighted the importance of the Industrial and Innovation Cooperation Forum Central Asia - China held in Astana. 58 commercial agreements worth 24 billion US dollars were signed on the margins of the forum.
He reminded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to attract no less than 150 billion US dollars in foreign investments by 2029. To this end, cooperation with China, one of the leading economic powers and Kazakhstan’s key investment partner, remains the country’s top priority. The recent visit of President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Head of State once again proved the high level of political and economic cooperation between the two nations.
PM Beketnov stressed the need to speed up activities in Abai, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions, establish cooperation with partners and submit certain initiatives.
The meeting focused on the development of new agreements concluded between the regions and Chinese partners at the Central Asia-China Forum.
Almaty region signed seven documents worth over 6 billion US dollars, including projects in the green economy, logistics, agro-industrial complex and the manufacturing sector.
The city of Astana as well as Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions put forward their initiatives in infrastructure, agro-industrial and manufacturing sectors.
Following the meeting the state and local executive bodies were charged to ensure the development of the agreements signed.
20.06.2025, 14:32 56631
Kazakhstan set to increase oil deliveries to Germany
Kazakhstan plans to increase oil deliveries to Germany up to 2 million tons, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Asset Magauov said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, oil transportation in 2024 reached 83.5 million tons that is 8% or 6 million tons more against the plan or 4% more compared to 2023. 55.7 million tons were shipped via the CPC pipeline in 2024 at large.
He said the volume of oil deliveries to Germany via the Atyrau-Samara route grew by 50% in 2024 that is projected to double in 2025. Besides, Kazakh oil transit towards Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan rose by 27% to 1.4 million tons under the agreements with SOCAR. This year plans to increase oil transit by sea up to 1.7 million tons.
For the past five months, oil transportation hit 34.7 million tons that is 2% or 825,000 tons more against the plan.
19.06.2025, 16:53 20066
Kazakhstan’s Rozhkovskoye field to boost gas production with new wells
LLP Ural Oil and Gas, the operator of Kazakhstan’s Rozhkovskoye gas and condensate field, plans to raise annual gas output to 700 million cubic meters with the commissioning of additional three wells. This was announced during a working trip of KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov to the West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the press service of KazMunayGas informed, Askhat Khassenov visited Rozhkovskoye gas condensate field, where he surveyed production sites and held a working meeting to discuss the current operation of LLP Ural Oil and Gas.
According to the company's Director General Aman Imandossov, the company extracted 191 million cubic meters of gas and 143,000 tons of condensate in January-May 2025. The plan for 2025 is to produce 527 million cubic meters of gas and 351 tons of condensate.
More than 6,000 tons of liquified petroleum gas are produced monthly from the UOG gas volumes, which enables to fully satisfy the needs of the West Kazakhstan region, but also to supply excessive volumes to other regions.
He also said that at the second stage of the project's implementation, another 3 wells will be launched at the field by the end of 2026, which will let increase daily gas production volumes to 2 million cubic meters or 700 million cubic meters per year.
In his words, the company paid 4.5 billion tenge of taxes to the region’s budget in January-April 2025.
At the conclusion, Askhat Khassenov set a number of tasks to UOG in achievement of the gas production target in 2025 and accelerated implementation of the project's second phase.
19.06.2025, 12:15 20621
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Plans for Electric Vehicle Production in Kazakhstan with Proton Holdings CEO Chunrong Li
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Chunrong Li, CEO of the Malaysian company Proton Holdings Berhad. The parties discussed cooperation in the automotive industry, including the prospects for launching a new production facility in Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
The discussions focused on Proton Holdings' plans to produce electric vehicles in Kazakhstan. The company is a leading player in the Malaysian automotive market. Proton vehicles, including both internal combustion engine models and electric cars, are exported to more than 26 countries. Additionally, the company has its own center for research, development, design, and engineering of transmissions and vehicles.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the President of Kazakhstan has set a strategic goal to develop the machine-building sector by integrating advanced technologies, localizing production, and creating new jobs. Attracting investment and establishing new manufacturing facilities are crucial for diversifying and ensuring the sustainable growth of Kazakhstan’s economy. In the first quarter of this year, the sector attracted 55 billion tenge in investment. In 2024, the volume of investment doubled, reaching 282 billion tenge.
The Government expressed its full readiness to provide comprehensive support for the implementation of the project. Cooperation and knowledge exchange in research and development were also highlighted as promising areas for strengthening the country’s scientific and technological capacity.
Proton Holdings CEO Chunrong Li expressed interest in entering the Kazakh market, citing the attractiveness of the investment environment created in the country.
Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their intention to develop mutually beneficial cooperation for the implementation of the project. The Ministry of Industry and Construction was tasked with preparing the corresponding Roadmap.
18.06.2025, 20:38 19466
China-Central Asia trade hits all-time high in January-May 2025
The China-Central Asia trade turnover set a new record of 39.8 billion US dollars in the first months this year, the figures released by China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) indicate, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
In January-May this year, China’s imports and exports with the Central Asian nations - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - rose 10% on-year, reaching a new record of 39.8 billion US dollars.
In 2024, the China-Central Asia trade turnover was more than three times of the 2014 figure, hitting 94.8 billion US dollars.
According to Liu Huaqin, professor at the Institute of Europe and Eurasia of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, Kazakhstan is the largest trade partner of China in Central Asia, as both nations traded goods worth 43.82 billion US dollars last year.
Su Chang, a researcher at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said: "During over ten years, China and Kazakhstan have been successfully cooperating in logistics, infrastructure, economy and trade under the Belt and Road Initiative".
China and Kazakhstan are currently implementing new projects in the field of production capacities, successfully promoting tourist cooperation. The countries strive for mutually beneficial partnerships in the high-tech sector. The Chinese-Kazakh relations embarked on a new "golden 30 years," with promising development prospects, said Su Chang.
18.06.2025, 13:48 18961
Kazakhstan’s budget deficit hit KZT 3.6 trillion in 2024
At today’s Majilis session, the Kazakh Government reported on the execution of the republican budget for 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Finance Minister Madi Takiyev said according to the preliminary data, the real GDP growth rate hit 4.8%. The budget deficit reached 3 trillion 649 billion tenge or 2.7% to the GDP. The public debt stays within the corridor of 23.7% to the GDP to make 31.8 trillion tenge. The inflation rate dropped from 9.8% to 8.6% compared to 2023.
The Government channeled 7.1 trillion tenge to support regions and 8.8 trillion for social spending.
The annual republican budget revenue plan was fulfilled by 97.2%, with 19.6 trillion tenge in budget receipts. The plan is not fulfilled by 608.6 billion tenge.
Budget expenses were disbursed by 98% to reach 23.6 trillion tenge, 526 billion tenge was not executed.
He added 93.8 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget to raise salaries of teachers at preschool education organizations. 4,557 families from vulnerable social groups were provided with housing. 3,412,200 km of water supply and disposal networks were built and repaired, and 90.1 km of heat supply networks were reconstructed.
18.06.2025, 11:51 18786
Kazakhstan exports its wheat to Vietnam
Images | railways.kz
The transit container train carrying high-quality Kazakhstani wheat for Vietnam arrived at China’s Lianyungang Port, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.
It is the first train sent by ProdCorporation via the multimodal route.
The grain train consists of 62 containers weighing 1,700 tons in total. Wheat will be delivered further by sea to Vietnam’s Hai Phong Port.
Journalists of China’s central television and China’s international television network reported on the successful deliveries of Kazakhstan’s grain to Vietnam.
The grain collecting stations of Akmola region shipped the first batch of grain to Vietnam. Some 15,000 tons of food-grade wheat will be delivered to Vietnam at large.
As chairman of the board of ProdCorporation NC JSC Assylkan Dzhuvashev said, the new logistics routes reveal access for Kazakhstani farmers to the promising remote markets. The infrastructure built jointly with Chinese partners yields substantial dividends as sustainable and accelerated deliveries. He added that it is an important step to boost the country’s export potential.
Since the beginning of the year, ProdCorporation has exported 196,000 tons of grain. Most lots were shipped to importers from North America, Southeast Asia and Iran.
18.06.2025, 08:03 50436
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Agro-Processing Plant Construction with Qingdao Wanlin Food Chairman Li Yantao
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Li Yantao, Chairman of the Board of Chinese company Qingdao Wanlin Food Co., Ltd. The parties discussed cooperation in the field of deep processing of agricultural products, with particular focus on joint investment projects, including the construction of a plant for producing dehydrated vegetables, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, Qingdao Wanlin Food’s plans to build an industrial park in the Turkistan region were reviewed. The project includes three phases for launching agricultural processing facilities and developing industrial infrastructure on a total area of 70 hectares. It encompasses the opening of factories for producing dehydrated vegetables and forage crops, as well as the creation of an industrial park involving at least 15 Chinese business partners.
Construction is already underway for a plant with an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons of dehydrated vegetables. The investor has increased the total investment from $30 million to $90 million, and the project is expected to create 300 jobs. In the first phase, the company has leased ready-made production facilities in the Turkistan SEC industrial park. Equipment installation is scheduled soon, with commissioning of the first phase expected in July this year.
The development strategy also includes scaling up production with the establishment of additional processing plants for carrots and garlic in the Zhetysu region and northern parts of Kazakhstan. The finished products are planned to be sold domestically and exported to the US and EU markets.
Kazakhstan places great emphasis on the development of agriculture as a key sector of the economy. Following the President’s instructions, we have significantly expanded support measures for farmers. Last year, the country harvested a record 4.5 million tons of vegetables. As part of agricultural diversification, the area under vegetable and melon crops has been increased this year to 222,000 hectares. We are interested in a long-term strategic partnership with Wanlin Group that includes launching new agro-processing facilities, especially in agricultural regions. Kazakhstan is open to expanding cooperation through the creation of joint R&D centers, investments in agrotechnoparks, and the development of export-oriented logistics hubs," Olzhas Bektenov said.
He instructed sectoral ministries and the akimat of Turkistan region to prepare a draft Investment Agreement within two weeks.
In turn, Li Yantao noted Kazakhstan’s significant agricultural potential and expressed strong interest in implementing joint projects in deep agro-processing.
Following the negotiations, both sides reaffirmed their intention to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in all promising areas.
For reference: Qingdao Wanlin Food Co., Ltd. is one of China’s leading companies in the field of deep processing of agricultural products. Its operations focus on R&D, production, and export of dehydrated vegetables (garlic, white onion, etc.). The company employs over 1,000 people and has fixed assets worth more than $90 million. It exports products to the United States and European countries, with annual sales exceeding 10,000 tons. Wanlin Food cooperates with major global partners such as Nestlé, Unilever, Kerry, and others.
