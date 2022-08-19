Система Orphus

Kazakh President, Chevron CEO debate development of investment projects

18.08.2022, 16:09 1036
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth. Kazakhstan’s further plans of collaboration with Chevron and the implementation of a number of investment projects were discussed during the conversation, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The two exchanged views on the situation in the global energy market. President Tokayev commended Tengizchevroil’s decision to redirect an additional 2.6 billion cubic meters of commercial gas to the domestic market.
 
Furthermore, Chevron's involvement in the implementation of investment projects in the petrochemical sector and plans for further expansion of the production capacity of the Karachaganak field were also considered.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh Ambassador, Deputy PM of Moldova discuss energy coop issues

18.08.2022, 17:16 866
Kazakh Ambassador, Deputy PM of Moldova discuss energy coop issues
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Almat Aidarbekov met with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova Andrei Spinu.
 
During the meeting, the parties discussed the main issues of the regional and international agenda, prospects for trade, and economic and energy cooperation. Also, views on issues of mutual interests in the transport and logistics sector and the development of infrastructure projects were exchanged, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan told him about the political reforms implemented by the leadership of Kazakhstan, the socio-economic situation and expressed his readiness to promote the bilateral relations between the countries. Ambassador Aidarbekov also congratulated Moldovan officials on obtaining the status of the candidate state for the EU accession, noting the merit of the government in this process.
 
In turn, the Deputy Prime Minister informed about the country’s energy sector situation, the government’s programs and measures being taken to address the challenges and expressed the readiness to develop bilateral relations, including high-level meetings.
 
The meeting participants confirmed their intention to continue regular working contacts.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Belarus to take part in agricultural exhibitions in Kazakhstan

18.08.2022, 13:28 781
Belarus to take part in agricultural exhibitions in Kazakhstan
Images | belta.by
Companies from Belarus will take part in agricultural exhibitions in Kazakhstan in November, BelTA learned from Belinterexpo at BelCCI.
 
In early November, Almaty will traditionally host the 24th edition of FoodExpo Qazaqstan, an annual exhibition event dedicated to agriculture and food. Belarus will present an exhibition called as Belarus - the Taste of Nature. A Belarusian delegation will also take part in business events of the exhibition, BelTA reports.
 
FoodExpo Qazaqstan will cover such thematic sections as food and beverages, ingredients, equipment for the food industry, bakery. It will be co-located with two industry events: AgroWorld Qazaqstan (animal husbandry, poultry farming, veterinary medicine, vegetable growing, seeds, agricultural machinery, waste processing) and QazPack (packaging and materials, special-purpose equipment).
 
An extensive business program will feature b2b-negotiations, a business event with the participation of Kazakhstan business, visits to retail chains and production zones of large enterprises in Almaty and other cities of Kazakhstan.
 
In 2021, FoodExpo Qazaqstan brought together 421 companies from 26 countries: Austria, Belarus, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, USA, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.
 
The organizer of the Belarusian exhibition at FoodExpo Qazaqstan is the Belinterexpo exhibition enterprise at the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The exhibition will be held with the support and active participation of the Embassy of Belarus in Kazakhstan. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
KMG CEO Magzum Mirzagaliyev meets SOCAR President in Baku, visits company’s assets in Batumi

17.08.2022, 19:45 4341
KMG CEO Magzum Mirzagaliyev meets SOCAR President in Baku, visits company’s assets in Batumi
Images | kmg.kz
As part of a working trip to Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 15, CEO of KazMunayGas NC JSC Magzum Mirzagaliyev met with President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf, the press service of KMG reported.
 
The sides discussed bilateral cooperation including the interaction between the companies in Trans-Caspian infrastructure development.
 
On August 16, Magzum Mirzagaliyev visited Batumi (Georgia) to get familiarized with the operation of the Batumi Oil Terminal and Batumi Sea Port.
 
The assets of the Batumi Oil Terminal were acquired by KMG subsidiary company KazTransOil JSC in 2008. Batumi Oil Terminal has the right to manage the Batumi Seaport until 2055. The profit of the group of Batumi Oil Terminal companies in 2021 reached nearly 2.5 billion tenge.
 
Noteworthy to say that Batumi Terminal provides oil and oil products reloading services, such oil tanker discharge, accumulation and loading for customers from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Georgia and other countries. Batumi Sea Port provides cargo reloading, storage, warehousing, vessel and general vehicle maintenance services. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Almaty – China commodity turnover hit USD 2 bln 850 mln

17.08.2022, 14:23 4531
Images | gov.kz
Almaty Mayor Yerbolat Dosayev met with consul general of China to Kazakhstan Jiang Wei to debate the strengthening of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and partnership in the sphere of innovations and new technologies, the city akimat’s press service reports.
 
The memo signed between Sichuan province and Almaty suggests attracting China’s investments in science and education. Almaty and Shenzhen inked a memo to support IT business of the two cities and the introduction of the Smart City digitalization projects.
 
China ranks among the key trading partners of Kazakhstan. Following the first half of the year, the sales grew by 51.6% as compared to the same period of the previous year to reach USD 2 bln 850 mln.
 
Source: kazinform
 
KAZAKH INVEST - Genertec partnership reaches new level

17.08.2022, 12:12 4596
Images | invest.gov.kz
The Chinese state-owned conglomerate plans to increase investment cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and the CIS through the opening of an office in the Republic of Kazakhstan. This was announced by the Vice President of"Genertec International Holdings Co. Ltd. Wu Yi at a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Board of NC KAZAKH INVEST JSC Zhandos Temirgali, a press release from KAZAKH INVEST reads.
 
Genertec whose annual turnover exceeds $25 billion is interested in the implementation of new projects in engineering, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and renewable energy. During the meeting, the Chinese side emphasized the importance of the Kazakh market, and expressed gratitude to KAZAKH INVEST for all-round support.
 

We decided to open a regional representative office in Kazakhstan, because we have confidence in the country. Also, an important factor was the constructive experience of working with KAZAKH INVEST. Our company occupies a leading position in the field of pharmaceuticals and healthcare in China and Southeast Asia. In addition, we are actively developing the areas of mechanical engineering, mining and smelting and renewable energy. We intend to use the KAZAKH INVEST platform more actively for the implementation of projects in Kazakhstan", Wu Yi said.

 
In turn, Zhandos Temirgali thanked Wu Yi for his trust, noting that China is one of the key investment partners of Kazakhstan.
 

At the moment, Kazakhstan pays great attention to projects for the development of high-tech industries and the processing sector as a whole. Thanks to a favorable investment climate, the availability of natural resources and access to foreign markets, our country has ample opportunities to create new export-oriented industries. We also invite you to participate in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and multimodal transportation roads connecting China with Europe and the Middle East", said Zhandos Temirgali.

 
Following the meeting, the parties agreed that KAZAKH INVEST will act as an investment guide for Genertec in the Republic of Kazakhstan. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan discusses possible purchase of Russia's stake in EDB

16.08.2022, 15:24 5801
The issue of acquisition of the Russian stake in the Eurasian Development Bank by Kazakhstan is presently discussed by the two countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Final decision has not been made yet. Everything depends on what share will be offered and whether other countries, including Kazakhstan, are ready to buy a certain share, and how expensive it will be", Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev said on the sidelines of the Government’s weekly meeting.

 

Currently the EDB operates in a stable way. Sanctions have not affected the bank", he added. 

 
Binance obtains approval to operate in AIFC

16.08.2022, 14:17 5891
Binance obtains approval to operate in AIFC
Images | aifc.kz
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has received its In-Principle Approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate a Digital Asset Trading Facility and Provide Custody in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). AIFC is the first financial centre in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to have started working with Binance, AIFC press office informs.
 
AFSA is an independent regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre and a unique body that regulates activities relating to digital assets in Kazakhstan and the wider region of the CIS. AFSA’s robust regulatory framework governing FinTech has helped the AIFC to establish itself as the leading regional platform for the development of services involving digital assets.
 

Large investors seeking new markets need clear-cut and well-managed rules as well as high standards of regulatory practice. When a regulator meets these requirements, it creates collaboration based on trust and an ecosystem where players can work safely and efficiently. We believe that Binance’s work will further develop this vibrant ecosystem of digital assets industry locally and regionally", said Nurkhat Kushimov, Chief Executive Officer of AFSA.

 
AFSA’s FinTech regulations are designed to motivate innovative business solutions while balancing them with a fine regulatory framework to create an environment that delivers fair and transparent financial and capital markets, in which individuals and institutions act with integrity.
 
Binance, with its wealth of experience, technologies and opportunities will contribute to the development of the digital assets market in Kazakhstan and is going to create larger impetus for further establishing the country as the region’s cryptohub.
 

Kazakhstan has shown to be a pioneer in Central Asia crypto adoption and regulation", said Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder and CEO of Binance. "This further signifies Binance’s commitment to being a compliance-first exchange and providing products and services in a safe and well-regulated environment across the globe".

 
Gleb Kostarev, Regional Head of Asia at Binance, said: "This is a landmark achievement for Binance in Kazakhstan. We are grateful to the Astana International Financial Centre for their support and vision in granting Binance Kazakhstan this in-principle license approval".
 
In-Principle Approval is one of the steps to obtain a license in the AIFC. Upon successful finalization of its licensing application, Binance will be able to provide its services as an operator of a Digital Asset Trading Facility and Provider of Custody in the Astana International Financial Centre.
 
The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is the independent regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which is established in accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Astana International Financial Centre" for the purposes of regulating financial services and related activities in the AIFC. AFSA administers the AIFC Regulations and Rules and is responsible for the authorisation, registration, recognition and supervision of financial firms and market institutions in the AIFC.
 
Over 1,400 firms from 64 countries are registered in the AIFC. These firms provide banking, insurance, investment, professional and other services. The range of financial services offered at the AIFC is comparable to the list of services available in long-established financial centers of the world, such as London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and others.
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that began operations in 2018. In accordance with the 2025 Development Strategy, the key task of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and South Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
Binance is the world's leading cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a range of financial products, including the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions of people around the world, Binance is designed to enhance the freedom of money for users and offers an unrivaled portfolio of crypto-currency products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, philanthropy, investment and incubation, decentralization, and more. 

Source: kazinform
 
Exports of processed goods grew by 33% in Kazakhstan

16.08.2022, 13:12 5951
Exports of processed goods grew by 33% in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov reported on the country’s economic indicators for the past six months of 2022, Kazinform reports.
 

The best economic results were recorded in the cities of Shymkent and Almaty, as well as in Almaty and Zhetysu regions. Ulytau, Abai, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions reported a decrease in economic numbers", he told the Government meeting.

 
He added the country’s foreign trade also grew. The sales increased by 39.4% in January -June this year to reach KZT 63.7 bln. Exports rose by 56% to hit USD 42.2 bln, and exports of processed goods grew by 33.5% to stand at USD 12 bln. Imports made USD 21.5 bln, trade balance totaled USD 20.8 bln.
 
As earlier reported, construction, information and communications, trade, transportation and warehousing, processing industry, agriculture, and mining industries reported growth.
 
Investments into public administration and social welfare surged by 99.2%, by 75% in education, and 26% in trade and healthcare, etc. 
 
