Kazakhstan-Lithuania trade turnover increases 2.1fold in 9 months of 2022 - FM

06.12.2022, 14:20 971
Kazakhstan-Lithuania trade turnover increases 2.1fold in 9 months of 2022 - FM

Lithuania is among 10 largest trade partners of Kazakhstan in the EU and 20 largest trade partners in the world, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said Tuesday during Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis’ official visit to Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Minister Tileuberdi emphasized that the visit is dated to an important historic milestone - 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Lithuania. All these years, in his words, the countries have enjoyed and sustained a trust-based dialogue at all levels instrumental in strengthening of constructive relations and mutually profitable cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.
 
Relations between Astana and Vilnius develop fully in keeping with the spirit and principles of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Lithuania on mutual understanding and cooperation signed on November 7, 1993 in Almaty, said Minister Tileuberdi.
 
The Kazakh Foreign Minister pointed out that Lithuania was one of the first countries in 2016 to ratify the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement underpinning Kazakhstan’s cooperation with EU member states in 29 areas.
 
While mentioning that Lithuania is among 10 largest trade partners of Kazakhstan in the EU, Minister Tileuberdi revealed that despite disruptions in traditional logistics chains trade turnover between the two countries has increased 2.1fold reaching $500.4 million in 9 months of 2022. Some 170 Lithuanian companies work in Kazakhstan and dozens companies with the Kazakh capital operate in Lithuania.
 
In addition, Kazakhstan and Lithuania work jointly in many spheres starting from professional pilots’ training to medical equipment manufacturing.
 
Foreign Minister Tileuberdi expressed hope that Gabrielius Landsbergis’ visit to Astana will give an additional impulse to strengthening of friendship and partnership between Kazakhstan and Lithuania.
 

Large Swiss pharmaceutical holding to open production of anticancer drugs in Kazakhstan

02.12.2022, 21:25 7396
Large Swiss pharmaceutical holding to open production of anticancer drugs in Kazakhstan

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roche Holding AG Dr. Christoph Franz arrived on a working visit to Kazakhstan. The Swiss company plans to launch an enterprise for contract manufacturing of anticancer drugs in Kazakhstan, the press service of KAZAKH INVEST reports.
 
On November 29, 2021, as part of the visit of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Switzerland, a Framework Agreement was signed between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Roche Holding AG. The agreement provided for the possibility of increasing the local production of medical drugs through the localization of production of innovative original drugs for the treatment of oncological diseases. If this project is implemented, patients will have access to innovative medicines and treatment methods. In particular, this will be relevant for the treatment of oncological diseases, such as breast cancer.
 
During this year, the parties agreed on approaches to further improve the legislation in terms of stimulating technology transfer, finding a local partner for further localization of production, etc.
 
As part of the visit of Roche Holding executives to Kazakhstan, an agreement was signed with the Ministry of Health on the implementation of the project, securing the obligations of the parties and ensuring the start of production, as well as the production of the first Kazakhstan package of drugs by the end of 2023.
 
In addition, the Swiss company plans to create and launch an "Innovative Training Center for Laboratory Diagnostics" at the Nazarbayev University School of Medicine in 2023. The training center will assist in improving the skills of local specialists in terms of innovative diagnostic methods.
 
According to the Managing Director of KAZAKH INVEST Azamat Kozhanov, a special subdivision of Task Force is aimed at attracting large TNCs to work in Kazakhstan.
 

Currently, our team is leading two large projects by SVEVIND and Fortesque in the field of green hydrogen production. In addition, work is underway to agree on the conditions for several more projects under the Investment Agreement. The other day in France, during the visit of the Head of State, a document was signed with the French company Alstom. The general list consists of 70 projects with investments of more than $13 billion," Azamat Kozhanov stressed.

 

The pharmaceutical industry is strategically important for our country. In the context of the pandemic, we had to reconsider our approaches to the development of the pharmaceutical industry. Thus, the Government expects to increase the share of its own pharmaceutical production in the country to 50% by 2025. The arrival of the largest pharmaceutical company in the world, the so-called "Big Pharma", is a landmark event for the development of the industry as a whole. We are confident that the implementation of the project will give a new impetus and bring the pharmaceutical industry of Kazakhstan to a qualitatively new level. It is important to note that Kazakhstan is one of the few countries that have received the opportunity to develop contract manufacturing of medicines. The company plans to further expand the pharmaceutical production chain in the country," said Almat Zhumabayev, project manager at Investment Task Force KAZAKH INVEST.

 
The implementation of this project, implemented with the full support of the Task Force division of "NC"KAZAKH INVEST"JSC, will help to detect oncological diseases in patients at an early stage and will greatly facilitate access to modern medicines for the treatment of these diseases.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

South Korean company to build thermal power plant in Zhambyl rgn

02.12.2022, 16:28 12536

A South Korean company is to build a thermal power station in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, governor of Zhambyl region, held a meeting with representatives of South Korea’s company Securo. During the meeting, Kim Chung-ho, President of South Korea’s company informed the head of Zhambyl region about Securo’s current activity, investment projects, and development prospects. He spoke of the use of latest technologies in the development of infrastructure projects, architectural design, use of modern approaches in eco-friendly electricity generation, as well as IT sphere.

The governor told about the main areas of the region’s development, spoke in detail about the development of agro-industrial complex, and renewable energy on his part.

The regional head and the President of the South Korean company discussed thoroughly the issues of realization of joint projects in the energy sector. The company is to build a thermal power station with a capacity of 270MW in the region. 500 jobs are expected to be created. The project is estimated at KZT180bn," the press service said in a statement.


The sides also considered the prospects for the realization of a project for ferrosilicon production creating 400 new jobs and with a capacity of 60 thousand tons per year.

During the meeting, special attention was attached to the introduction of IT technologies in the construction of Smart-city in the region’s center.

The region’s head noted that all-round support will be rendered by local executive bodies as part of state programs.

Kim Chung-ho commended the efforts to develop the renewable energy sphere and expressed gratitude to the region’s leadership for supporting the projects.
 

Kazakhstan and Russia have great potential to step up trade, economic cooperation - President

28.11.2022, 17:52 26131
Kazakhstan and Russia have implemented some 110 joint projects to the tune of $23 billion creating about 30,000 workplaces in that sector.
While praising the level of mutual investment between Astana and Moscow at the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum on Monday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan said the countries have great untapped potential to step up bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to the Kazakh President, there is still room for growth especially in terms of industrial cooperation between the two countries.
 
Up to this point, Kazakhstan and Russia have implemented some 110 joint projects to the tune of $23 billion creating about 30,000 workplaces in that sector.
 
At the forum in Orenburg President Tokayev also stressed Kazakhstan is interested in stable trade and investment relations with its neighbor placing a special emphasis on construction of motorways, creation of logistic hubs and economic zones in border areas.
 
Earlier in his remarks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that the bilateral trade had reached the record mark of $24.5 billion last year.
 

Kazakhstan and Russia see growth in trade

28.11.2022, 17:21 26201
Kazakh President revealed that last year the sales between the two nations hit a new record of almost USD 24.5 bln.

The trade between Kazakhstan and Russia has grown," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.

 
The Head of State revealed that last year the sales between the two nations hit a new record of almost USD 24.5 bln. For the past nine months, the turnover grew by 5%.
 
The President said the number of goods items rose from 640 to 1,050 as compared to the last year. Exports to Russia increased more than twofold. For example, exports from Aktobe region to Russia surged by 48% to Russia, and by 36% from Pavlodar region.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Independent audit records positive results of AIFC financial activities for 5 years

25.11.2022, 18:18 32546
Independent audit records positive results of AIFC financial activities for 5 years

The presentation of the report on the results of the assessment of the Astana International Financial Centre's (AIFC, Centre) activities for 2016-2021 for the Management Board and the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council Association took place on the site of the AIFC.
The presentation of the report on the results of the assessment of the Astana International Financial Centre's (AIFC, Centre) activities for 2016-2021 for the Management Board and the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council Association took place on the site of the AIFC.
 
The report, covering all aspects of the Centre's Development Strategy until 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the Strategy), was prepared by Deloitte, an independent controller in the field of consulting and auditing, which is one of the "big four" audit companies. The presentation was conducted by Deloitte CIS Chief Executive Officer Mark Smith, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
In accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the "Astana" International Financial Centre" and the acts of the AIFC, Deloitte analyzed the financial indicators of the Centre, as well as the targeted use of budget funds allocated for the development of the AIFC.
 
The report, prepared in accordance with the best international practice, recorded positive financial results of the AIFC, compliance with the use of budget funds for the intended purpose, as well as the implementation of key performance indicators (hereinafter referred to as KPIs) set out in the Strategy.
 
It should be noted that the budget application of the AIFC is decreasing from year to year, and the amount of taxes paid by the Centre's Bodies and their organisations, as well as by the AIFC participants, is growing.
 
The budget application for 2022 amounted to 9.97 billion tenge, which is 15.6% less than in 2021 (11.82 billion tenge).
 
At the same time, the volume of taxes coming to the state treasury from the Centre's Bodies and their Organisations, as well as participants of the AIFC, exceeded 17 billion tenge in the first 10 months of 2022. It is expected that by the end of 2022 this figure will reach 20 billion tenge and, accordingly, will cover the amount of funds allocated to the AIFC from the state budget over the past two years.
 
In addition, the AIFC fulfills the KPIs set in the Strategy significantly ahead of schedule.
 
By 2025, it is planned to attract $10 billion of foreign investment through the AIFC platform. At the same time, to date, the AIFC has already attracted about 7 billion US dollars.
 
The number of registered participants of the Centre should exceed 2000 by 2025. At the same time, more than 1700 companies are already working at the AIFC site.
 
The most important indicator is also the popularity of the AIFC jurisdiction: judicial and arbitration clauses are included in more than 7200 Kazakhstani and foreign contracts, the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre (hereinafter referred to as the IAC) have collectively issued more than 1400 decisions.
 
The meeting participants were also familiarized with the audited annual financial statements of AIFC for 2021, for all three types of which positive financial results were recorded.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Aktau meeting debates development of transport routes via Caspian Sea

25.11.2022, 17:16 32646
Aktau meeting debates development of transport routes via Caspian Sea

The meeting devoted to the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route brings together foreign ministers and ministers responsible for transport issues of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s press service reports.
 
Addressing those gathered Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev drew attention to the multiple growth of goods traffic via the Caspian Sea and revealed the measures taken by Kazakhstan to expand capacity of the international route.
 
According to him, for the past 10 months some 1.5 mln tons of cargo was shipped via the Aktau and Kuryk ports and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route that is twice more against the same period of the previous year. Thereat, container shipping grew by 55%. He added that currently the transport infrastructure of the international route allows shipping some 6 mln tons.
 
The roadmap is expected to increase the route carrying capacity up to 10 mln tons a year.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan to increase mutton exports to Arab countries

25.11.2022, 14:44 32731
Prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and one of the largest food companies of Saudi Arabia were discussed at a meeting of Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Executive Director of Al-Reef Al-Tholathy Mohammad Almukairsh.
Prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and one of the largest food companies of Saudi Arabia were discussed at a meeting of Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Executive Director of Al-Reef Al-Tholathy Mohammad Almukairsh, Kazinform reports.
 
The sides discussed the possibility of participation of Saudi businessmen in the activity of the Sheep Breeding Development Fund to be established in Kazakhstan. The project will let promote supply of domestic mutton and lamb meat to the Arab countries, primarily to the Persian Gulf region.
 
The generated funds will be spent on financing domestic farmers specializing in sheep breeding.
 

Al-Reef Al-Tholathy may be a potential investor of the project," a press release from the Ministry reads.

 
According to it, Kazakhstani cattle breeders exported 29,700 tonnes of meat, including 6,700 tonnes of mutton, in nine months of 2022. The main consumers are Uzbekistan, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.
 
The Saudi delegation left for southern regions to get familiarized with the work of the local cattle breeding enterprises.
 

Canada-Kazakhstan trade turnover set to reach $1B - ambassador

25.11.2022, 13:58 32756
On the margins of the 5th Anniversary Plenary Meeting of the Kazakhstan Canada Business Council (KCBC) in Astana, Ambassador Kamaldinov praised the dynamics of bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries.
Trade turnover between Canada and Kazakhstan is set to reach around $1 billion by the end of this year, said Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the country Akylbek Kamaldinov, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
On the margins of the 5th Anniversary Plenary Meeting of the Kazakhstan Canada Business Council (KCBC) in Astana, Ambassador Kamaldinov praised the dynamics of bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries.
 
Although the two-way trade recorded a decline in 2020 due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, 2019 saw good dynamics, said the ambassador, adding that 2021 exceeded all expectations.
 
According to Akylbek Kamaldinov, in 2021 Kazakhstan attracted $380 million direct investment from Canada with trade turnover hitting $700 million. This year Canada-Kazakhstan merchandise trade has exceeded the mark of $700 million in January-August 2022 as the two nations continue to work closely in a number of sectors ranging from agriculture to technologies.
 
According to organizers of the meeting, Kazakhstan’s exports to Canada increased 3.6fold in the same period, totaling $609.2 million.
 
Ambassador Kamaldinov added that Kazakhstan is the number one uranium exporter to the Canadian market. In his words, Canadian business community takes a keen interest in various sectors of Kazakhstan's economy mainly thanks to similarities in economic structure, climate, and territory.
 

