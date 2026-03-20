19.03.2026, 17:30 8106
Kazakhstan and Georgia Discussed the Development of Investment Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, met with Levan Diasamidze, Ambassador of Georgia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, logistics, and tourism were discussed.
The parties discussed opportunities for further development of trade, economic, and investment relations, particularly issues related to expanding cooperation through mutual participation.
Participants paid special attention to discussing projects on the logistics infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), as well as agro-industrial cooperation projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.03.2026, 13:10 7736
BAE Systems exits Air Astana’s shareholder structure
Tell a friend
BAE Systems has been a key partner of Air Astana since the airline’s founding. A statement regarding the sale of BAE Systems’ stake in Air Astana was made on March 19, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Air Astana reported that BAE Systems plans to sell its remaining stake in the company. For more detailed information about the transaction, the national carrier advised referring to the public disclosures of the British company.
BAE Systems has been a key partner of Air Astana since its establishment. The airline was created in 2001 as a joint venture between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and BAE Systems.
As part of Air Astana’s IPO in 2024, BAE Systems reduced its stake to 16.95%, and in December 2025 sold an additional 10.1%.
We recognise that Air Astana was no longer a core holding in the context of BAE Systems’ wider operations and we look forward to welcoming new shareholders to the Group at this exciting point in our development. We also note the increase to our free float as a function of the sale," the statement reads.
Recently, Air Astana published its full‑year 2025 financial results, showing growth in revenue and carrying capacity. According to the company, total revenue increased by 11.4% to USD 1,453.9 million, EBITDAR rose by 0.8% to USD 321.2 million, and the margin stood at 22.1%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2026, 16:48 21471
Kazatomprom’s uranium sales up 11% in 2025
Images | Kazatomprom
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Kazatomprom Chairman Meirzhan Yusupov, focusing on the 2015 results as well as future plans, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Yusupov said Kazatomprom accounted for 13,500 tons of uranium out of the holding’s total output of 25,800 tons in 2025. The company’s uranium sales rose 11 percent to 18,500 tons.
He added geological exploration work is underway as part of the broader effort to boost the country's mineral resource base following the directives from the head of state. The company expanded its portfolio with six new promising uranium sites on the area of over 1,000 square kilometers amidst the goals to bring total investments in exploration to 75-85 billion tenge by 2030.
As part of its social commitments in uranium mining regions, the company allocated up to 11 billion tenge for socio-economic development programs, including 6 billion tenge under the contracts, in 2025.
Its 2025-2034 development strategy eyes new markets, as last year contracts on uranium supplies were signed with AxpoPower AG (Switzerland) и ČEZ Group (Czech Republic), as well as Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.
Currently, Kazatomprom is working to secure a long-term contract to supply uranium ore concentrates to India. While boosting its efforts in research and innovation, the company has developed the Science and Technology Development Strategy 2034, aimed at enhancing production efficiency, mitigating environmental impact, and adopting advanced technologies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2026, 13:45 21746
Kazakhstan’s non-primary exports hit $41bn
Images | depositphotos
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday met with Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev, who reported on current trade dynamics and future strategic priorities, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
During the meeting, Shakkaliyev said trade was among the key areas of the Kazakh economy, contributing to around 19 percent of GDP in 2025.
Investment inflows into the sectors amounted to 1.2 trillion tenge, while total trade turnover rose 8.9 percent to 80.3 trillion tenge.
The minister also informed that last year saw the e-commerce market size stand at 3.9 trillion tenge or 15 percent of retail trade turnover.
The country has built a network of 10 logistics hubs, while construction of two major fulfilment centers is underway in Astana and Almaty.
Despite the global economic challenges, Kazakhstan’s non-primary exports of goods and services reached 41 billion US dollars.
As parts of the country’s support measures for exporters, insurance capacity has been expanded to 1.2 trillion tenge, while overall support has doubled.
Speaking about the efforts within the Eurasian Economic Union, Shakkaliyev said that 69 out of 70 trade barriers have been eliminated since its inception. Following the talks, the country secured better deals, including exemptions from anti-dumping duties via allocated import quotas for Kazakhstani companies.
Following the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks to the ministry, aimed at forming a modern trade ecosystem, fostering favorable conditions for domestic manufacturing growth, ensuring comprehensive protection of consumer rights, enhancing export potential, as well as promoting economic interests of the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.03.2026, 12:25 41016
Kazakhstan and Luxembourg Strengthen Political Dialogue and Economic Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
As part of a working visit to Luxembourg, Ambassador Roman Vassilenko held a number of meetings with representatives of the legislative and executive branches, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the country’s business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During a meeting with Veronique Dockendorf, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union. They reviewed ways to intensify political and trade-economic cooperation, interaction and mutual support within international organizations and institutions, as well as plans to hold the next round of inter-ministerial consultations later this year. The parties also discussed the possibility of establishing a Kazakhstan-Luxembourg Business Council and organizing Kazakhstan Cultural Days in Luxembourg.
As part of the working program, the Ambassador also met with Yasuko Müller, Diplomatic Adviser to the Prime Minister of Luxembourg. The sides exchanged views on the current international situation and discussed energy issues and avenues for cooperation between the two countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
Prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation were discussed during a meeting with Cindy Tereba, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce. Particular attention was paid to developing partnerships in the fields of finance, logistics, innovation and the digital economy. Plans were also discussed to organize a trade mission of Luxembourg companies to Kazakhstan in October 2026.
A separate meeting was held with Thuraya Triki, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the European Investment Bank, and David Monguzzi, EIB Manager for Central Asia. The discussion focused on potential EIB financing for projects in Kazakhstan, including the construction of highways, development of transport infrastructure, projects in the field of rare earth metals, and practical coordination mechanisms to attract investment into these projects.
A meeting was also held with representatives of the international mining and metallurgical group Eurasian Resources Group, during which prospects for investment cooperation and the implementation of joint projects were discussed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2026, 18:06 66256
Kazakhstan to build 160 MW combined cycle power plant in Aktau
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
As part of implementing the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Government has approved the signing of an investment agreement for the construction of a 160 MW combined cycle power plant in the city of Aktau between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and Aktau Energy Company LLP, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.
According to the Government’s press service, Aktau Energy Company was established in 2024 jointly with China Huadian Corporation - a state corporation that ranks among China’s five national electricity producers.
The project is expected to attract around 108 billion tenge in investment, with 70% provided by the Chinese investor and 30% by the Kazakh side. The combined cycle power plant at the MAEK LLP site is scheduled to be commissioned in June 2027.
Under the terms of the agreement, the investor will create more than 300 new jobs for Kazakh specialists. The project also includes annual grants for employees to pursue master’s degrees in electric power engineering at specialized universities in China, along with the introduction of a continuous training system and professional development programs for Kazakh personnel.
At the end of the agreement term, the combined cycle power plant will be transferred to MAEK LLP free of charge.
It should be recalled that Aktau Energy Company had previously begun work to expand the existing capacities of MAEK LLP.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.03.2026, 12:45 80196
Kazakhstan and Malaysia Strengthen Cooperation in Trade, Investment and Industry
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev held a meeting with Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Johari bin Abdul Ghani. The meeting was also attended by Rustam Karagoyshin, Chairman of the Management Board of the National Managing Holding "Baiterek", as well as the leadership of the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund, the Industry Development Fund, and representatives of Allur Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador B. Sugurbayev noted the significant growth in bilateral trade, which increased by 53% in 2025 to reach USD 221 million. A positive impetus to cooperation was provided by the visit of a Kazakh trade delegation led by the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between QazTrade and its Malaysian partner MATRADE last year.
Johari bin Abdul Ghani noted that Malaysia views Kazakhstan as an important partner and a major regional hub for accessing the markets of Central Asia. The Minister expressed readiness to further strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation. The parties also discussed the development of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the next meeting of the Joint Trade and Economic Committee and the activation of the Kazakhstan-Malaysia Business Council.
Particular attention was paid to transport and logistics cooperation. Ambassador Sugurbayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic role as a transit hub between Asia and Europe, including within the framework of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). It was noted that the expansion of railway connectivity between mainland Southeast Asia and China creates additional opportunities to integrate cargo flows with this route. The Ambassador expressed confidence that Kazakhstan could serve as an important platform for Malaysian companies seeking to enter not only the markets of Central Asia and the Eurasian Economic Union, but also Europe. He also proposed considering the establishment of a Malaysian Trade House at the Khorgos International Centre for Cross-Border Cooperation.
Rustam Karagoyshin, Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek, informed about plans to involve the Malaysian company Proton in the development of the automotive industry in Kazakhstan. The joint production project is expected to create a multiplier effect in Kazakhstan’s economy through job creation and support for local entrepreneurship.
In addition to this investment and technology partnership project, the delegation of Baiterek also discussed expanding cooperation with Malaysia’s financial sector, development institutions and organizations supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.03.2026, 21:01 91846
Kazakhstan launches extensive modernization of communal and energy infrastructures
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the Government has begun large-scale modernization of communal and energy infrastructures at the III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies of all levels, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press office.
Maintenance works in all operating 37 thermal power plants (TPP) have been completed or planned. The task has been set to build three new TPP plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Oskemen regions without any delays. The start of new combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants in the Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions has been planned. This year, more than 440 electrical substations and over 17,000 km of power grids are scheduled for modernization. The development of nuclear power is seen as a key factor for securing Kazakhstan’s power self-sufficiency and diversification of our economy. At the 2024 referendum, our citizens made a strategic decision to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan," the President stated.
The Head of State also noted that peaceful nuclear development and clean carbon generation are fields that help form our country’s sovereignty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.03.2026, 14:26 89296
Kazakhstan modernizes and builds more than 220 water facilities in 2026
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The state takes systemic measures to develop the entire complex of water infrastructure. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, addressing the III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the state had launched an unprecedented large-scale work to modernize critically important infrastructure.
He noted that despite its vast territory, Kazakhstan continues to face an acute shortage of water resources.
Ensuring access to quality drinking water for the population, as well as meeting the growing demands of the economy, remains an issue of strategic importance," Tokayev said.
The President reminded that last year, a desalination plant was commissioned in Kenderli, providing the city of Zhanaozen with a stable water supply. This autumn, the Shardara group water pipeline system is set to be launched, which will deliver drinking water to 30,000 residents.
The state takes systemic measures to develop the entire complex of water infrastructure, said the President.
In particular, the reconstruction of the Koksaray Water Reservoir in Turkistan region was launched; water reservoirs are being built in Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.
These projects are crucial for agriculture and improving well-being of the population and will be completed next year. In general, more than 220 projects are being implemented this year to modernize and build new water facilities," said the President.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
13.03.2026, 22:04Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the Grand Duke of Luxembourg 13.03.2026, 19:48162751Tokyo Places High Value on the Outcomes of the Kazakhstan President's Visit to Japan 13.03.2026, 19:10Constitutional Reforms And Cooperation in Public Administration in Focus of the Kazakh-Finnish Dialogue142116Constitutional Reforms And Cooperation in Public Administration in Focus of the Kazakh-Finnish Dialogue 13.03.2026, 18:50135671Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Discussed in New Delhi 13.03.2026, 17:58Constitutional Referendum and Socio-Economic Reforms in Kazakhstan in Focus of Attention in Thailand’s Regions123101Constitutional Referendum and Socio-Economic Reforms in Kazakhstan in Focus of Attention in Thailand’s Regions 13.03.2026, 22:04166296Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the Grand Duke of Luxembourg 19.02.2026, 15:10165266Quake hits 311 km southeast of Almaty city 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations164271Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law162856Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law 13.03.2026, 19:48162751Tokyo Places High Value on the Outcomes of the Kazakhstan President's Visit to Japan