Kazakhstan and Hungary Discussed Economic Cooperation and Implementation of High-Level Agreements

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok, who arrived on his first official visit to Kazakhstan, discussed plans for the implementation of agreements reached during high-level negotiations, primeminister.kz reports.





Attention was given to the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, interaction in transit-transport and agricultural sectors, the introduction of artificial intelligence and digitalization, as well as other relevant issues.





The participants of the meeting noted the significant potential for further growth of mutual trade. The Kazakh side expressed readiness to increase exports to Hungary across 95 product categories. The Kazakhstan-Hungary Investment Fund being created will also become an important instrument for the implementation of new joint projects.





One of the key areas of partnership is the transport and logistics sector. The prospects for implementing a joint project on the construction of an intermodal cargo terminal in the Budapest agglomeration were considered, with the goal of expanding Kazakhstan’s exports to the European Union.





In addition, cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence technologies was emphasized as a strategic priority.





Following the meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stated that the Government of Kazakhstan will take under special control the effective implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level.





In turn, President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok highly praised the investment climate in Kazakhstan and confirmed his interest in further deepening Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation.