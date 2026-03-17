Kazakhstan and Luxembourg Strengthen Political Dialogue and Economic Cooperation

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As part of a working visit to Luxembourg, Ambassador Roman Vassilenko held a number of meetings with representatives of the legislative and executive branches, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the country’s business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During a meeting with Veronique Dockendorf, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union. They reviewed ways to intensify political and trade-economic cooperation, interaction and mutual support within international organizations and institutions, as well as plans to hold the next round of inter-ministerial consultations later this year. The parties also discussed the possibility of establishing a Kazakhstan-Luxembourg Business Council and organizing Kazakhstan Cultural Days in Luxembourg.





As part of the working program, the Ambassador also met with Yasuko Müller, Diplomatic Adviser to the Prime Minister of Luxembourg. The sides exchanged views on the current international situation and discussed energy issues and avenues for cooperation between the two countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats.





Prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation were discussed during a meeting with Cindy Tereba, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce. Particular attention was paid to developing partnerships in the fields of finance, logistics, innovation and the digital economy. Plans were also discussed to organize a trade mission of Luxembourg companies to Kazakhstan in October 2026.





A separate meeting was held with Thuraya Triki, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the European Investment Bank, and David Monguzzi, EIB Manager for Central Asia. The discussion focused on potential EIB financing for projects in Kazakhstan, including the construction of highways, development of transport infrastructure, projects in the field of rare earth metals, and practical coordination mechanisms to attract investment into these projects.





A meeting was also held with representatives of the international mining and metallurgical group Eurasian Resources Group, during which prospects for investment cooperation and the implementation of joint projects were discussed.