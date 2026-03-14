Kazakhstan and Malaysia Strengthen Cooperation in Trade, Investment and Industry
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev held a meeting with Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Johari bin Abdul Ghani. The meeting was also attended by Rustam Karagoyshin, Chairman of the Management Board of the National Managing Holding "Baiterek", as well as the leadership of the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund, the Industry Development Fund, and representatives of Allur Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador B. Sugurbayev noted the significant growth in bilateral trade, which increased by 53% in 2025 to reach USD 221 million. A positive impetus to cooperation was provided by the visit of a Kazakh trade delegation led by the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between QazTrade and its Malaysian partner MATRADE last year.
Johari bin Abdul Ghani noted that Malaysia views Kazakhstan as an important partner and a major regional hub for accessing the markets of Central Asia. The Minister expressed readiness to further strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation. The parties also discussed the development of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the next meeting of the Joint Trade and Economic Committee and the activation of the Kazakhstan-Malaysia Business Council.
Particular attention was paid to transport and logistics cooperation. Ambassador Sugurbayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic role as a transit hub between Asia and Europe, including within the framework of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). It was noted that the expansion of railway connectivity between mainland Southeast Asia and China creates additional opportunities to integrate cargo flows with this route. The Ambassador expressed confidence that Kazakhstan could serve as an important platform for Malaysian companies seeking to enter not only the markets of Central Asia and the Eurasian Economic Union, but also Europe. He also proposed considering the establishment of a Malaysian Trade House at the Khorgos International Centre for Cross-Border Cooperation.
Rustam Karagoyshin, Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek, informed about plans to involve the Malaysian company Proton in the development of the automotive industry in Kazakhstan. The joint production project is expected to create a multiplier effect in Kazakhstan’s economy through job creation and support for local entrepreneurship.
In addition to this investment and technology partnership project, the delegation of Baiterek also discussed expanding cooperation with Malaysia’s financial sector, development institutions and organizations supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.
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