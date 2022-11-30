This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Russia have great potential to step up trade, economic cooperation - President
Kazakhstan and Russia see growth in trade
The trade between Kazakhstan and Russia has grown," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.
Independent audit records positive results of AIFC financial activities for 5 years
Aktau meeting debates development of transport routes via Caspian Sea
Kazakhstan to increase mutton exports to Arab countries
Al-Reef Al-Tholathy may be a potential investor of the project," a press release from the Ministry reads.
Canada-Kazakhstan trade turnover set to reach $1B - ambassador
Kazakhstan to attract low-cost airlines to cheapen flights to Europe
Beginning from 2023, in an open-sky mode, we will allow low-cost companies to operate transit flights to Europe or to Türkiye through the territory of Kazakhstan. This will significantly reduce ticket prices," he explained.
French Concern keen on expanding coop with Zhambyl region
Kazakhstani exports hit record high this Jan-Sep
