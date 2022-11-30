Система Orphus

Kazakhstan and Russia see growth in trade

28.11.2022, 17:21 8001
Kazakh President revealed that last year the sales between the two nations hit a new record of almost USD 24.5 bln.

The trade between Kazakhstan and Russia has grown," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.

 
The Head of State revealed that last year the sales between the two nations hit a new record of almost USD 24.5 bln. For the past nine months, the turnover grew by 5%.
 
The President said the number of goods items rose from 640 to 1,050 as compared to the last year. Exports to Russia increased more than twofold. For example, exports from Aktobe region to Russia surged by 48% to Russia, and by 36% from Pavlodar region.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Independent audit records positive results of AIFC financial activities for 5 years

25.11.2022, 18:18 14346
Images | aifc.kz
The presentation of the report on the results of the assessment of the Astana International Financial Centre's (AIFC, Centre) activities for 2016-2021 for the Management Board and the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council Association took place on the site of the AIFC.
The presentation of the report on the results of the assessment of the Astana International Financial Centre's (AIFC, Centre) activities for 2016-2021 for the Management Board and the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council Association took place on the site of the AIFC.
 
The report, covering all aspects of the Centre's Development Strategy until 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the Strategy), was prepared by Deloitte, an independent controller in the field of consulting and auditing, which is one of the "big four" audit companies. The presentation was conducted by Deloitte CIS Chief Executive Officer Mark Smith, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
In accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the "Astana" International Financial Centre" and the acts of the AIFC, Deloitte analyzed the financial indicators of the Centre, as well as the targeted use of budget funds allocated for the development of the AIFC.
 
The report, prepared in accordance with the best international practice, recorded positive financial results of the AIFC, compliance with the use of budget funds for the intended purpose, as well as the implementation of key performance indicators (hereinafter referred to as KPIs) set out in the Strategy.
 
It should be noted that the budget application of the AIFC is decreasing from year to year, and the amount of taxes paid by the Centre's Bodies and their organisations, as well as by the AIFC participants, is growing.
 
The budget application for 2022 amounted to 9.97 billion tenge, which is 15.6% less than in 2021 (11.82 billion tenge).
 
At the same time, the volume of taxes coming to the state treasury from the Centre's Bodies and their Organisations, as well as participants of the AIFC, exceeded 17 billion tenge in the first 10 months of 2022. It is expected that by the end of 2022 this figure will reach 20 billion tenge and, accordingly, will cover the amount of funds allocated to the AIFC from the state budget over the past two years.
 
In addition, the AIFC fulfills the KPIs set in the Strategy significantly ahead of schedule.
 
By 2025, it is planned to attract $10 billion of foreign investment through the AIFC platform. At the same time, to date, the AIFC has already attracted about 7 billion US dollars.
 
The number of registered participants of the Centre should exceed 2000 by 2025. At the same time, more than 1700 companies are already working at the AIFC site.
 
The most important indicator is also the popularity of the AIFC jurisdiction: judicial and arbitration clauses are included in more than 7200 Kazakhstani and foreign contracts, the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre (hereinafter referred to as the IAC) have collectively issued more than 1400 decisions.
 
The meeting participants were also familiarized with the audited annual financial statements of AIFC for 2021, for all three types of which positive financial results were recorded.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Aktau meeting debates development of transport routes via Caspian Sea

25.11.2022, 17:16 14446
Aktau meeting debates development of transport routes via Caspian Sea
Images | Depositphotos
The meeting devoted to the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route brings together foreign ministers and ministers responsible for transport issues of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s press service reports.
 
Addressing those gathered Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev drew attention to the multiple growth of goods traffic via the Caspian Sea and revealed the measures taken by Kazakhstan to expand capacity of the international route.
 
According to him, for the past 10 months some 1.5 mln tons of cargo was shipped via the Aktau and Kuryk ports and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route that is twice more against the same period of the previous year. Thereat, container shipping grew by 55%. He added that currently the transport infrastructure of the international route allows shipping some 6 mln tons.
 
The roadmap is expected to increase the route carrying capacity up to 10 mln tons a year.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan to increase mutton exports to Arab countries

25.11.2022, 14:44 14531
Prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and one of the largest food companies of Saudi Arabia were discussed at a meeting of Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Executive Director of Al-Reef Al-Tholathy Mohammad Almukairsh.
Prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and one of the largest food companies of Saudi Arabia were discussed at a meeting of Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Executive Director of Al-Reef Al-Tholathy Mohammad Almukairsh, Kazinform reports.
 
The sides discussed the possibility of participation of Saudi businessmen in the activity of the Sheep Breeding Development Fund to be established in Kazakhstan. The project will let promote supply of domestic mutton and lamb meat to the Arab countries, primarily to the Persian Gulf region.
 
The generated funds will be spent on financing domestic farmers specializing in sheep breeding.
 

Al-Reef Al-Tholathy may be a potential investor of the project," a press release from the Ministry reads.

 
According to it, Kazakhstani cattle breeders exported 29,700 tonnes of meat, including 6,700 tonnes of mutton, in nine months of 2022. The main consumers are Uzbekistan, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.
 
The Saudi delegation left for southern regions to get familiarized with the work of the local cattle breeding enterprises.
 

Canada-Kazakhstan trade turnover set to reach $1B - ambassador

25.11.2022, 13:58 14616
On the margins of the 5th Anniversary Plenary Meeting of the Kazakhstan Canada Business Council (KCBC) in Astana, Ambassador Kamaldinov praised the dynamics of bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries.
Trade turnover between Canada and Kazakhstan is set to reach around $1 billion by the end of this year, said Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the country Akylbek Kamaldinov, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
On the margins of the 5th Anniversary Plenary Meeting of the Kazakhstan Canada Business Council (KCBC) in Astana, Ambassador Kamaldinov praised the dynamics of bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries.
 
Although the two-way trade recorded a decline in 2020 due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, 2019 saw good dynamics, said the ambassador, adding that 2021 exceeded all expectations.
 
According to Akylbek Kamaldinov, in 2021 Kazakhstan attracted $380 million direct investment from Canada with trade turnover hitting $700 million. This year Canada-Kazakhstan merchandise trade has exceeded the mark of $700 million in January-August 2022 as the two nations continue to work closely in a number of sectors ranging from agriculture to technologies.
 
According to organizers of the meeting, Kazakhstan’s exports to Canada increased 3.6fold in the same period, totaling $609.2 million.
 
Ambassador Kamaldinov added that Kazakhstan is the number one uranium exporter to the Canadian market. In his words, Canadian business community takes a keen interest in various sectors of Kazakhstan's economy mainly thanks to similarities in economic structure, climate, and territory.
 

Kazakhstan to attract low-cost airlines to cheapen flights to Europe

24.11.2022, 14:44 18826
Kazakhstan to attract low-cost airlines to cheapen flights to Europe
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan plans to attract low-cost airlines to make flights to European countries affordable, according to Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Kazinform reports.
 
On the sidelines of the Senate’s plenary session, the journalists wondered why air tickets are so expensive in Kazakhstan.
 
According to Uskenbayev, prices depend on whether the tickets are purchased 2-3 months before, or in a high-demand period.
 
He added that the ministry is working to attract low-cost airlines to operate flights to Europe.
 

Beginning from 2023, in an open-sky mode, we will allow low-cost companies to operate transit flights to Europe or to Türkiye through the territory of Kazakhstan. This will significantly reduce ticket prices," he explained.

 

French Concern keen on expanding coop with Zhambyl region

24.11.2022, 14:01 18921
Images | invest.gov.kz
As part of the visit of Saint-Gobain International Group of Companies to Taraz, a meeting was held between the management of the French company and representatives of more than 60 dealer organizations for the sale of goods in the construction sector, Kazinform learned from the press office of KAZAKH INVEST.
 
The meeting was attended by Deputy Akim of the Zhambyl region Yerbolat Ibraykhanov, General Director of Saint-Gobain for Central Asia Philip Valery, Consul General of France in the Republic of Kazakhstan Fabrik Neveu, President of Zhambyl Gips JSC Andrey Pronchenko, as well as Regional Director of "NC"KAZAKH INVEST"JSC in the Zhambyl region Arnold Gering.
 
At the meeting, issues were discussed regarding the further work of the Zhambyl Gips JSC enterprise, possible stages of expanding production and additionally building connections within the framework of the export of manufactured products. In addition, the issue of expanding the activities of the Aulie-Ata International Airport in Taraz was raised as part of the implementation of an investment project for the construction of a A Class Cargo Terminal, the creation of additional international flights and the improvement of the logistics center.
 
Fabrik Neveu, the Consul General of France stated the importance of implementing investment projects in the construction of 5* hotels in order to increase the tourism potential of the city and the region.
 
In turn, the regional director of KAZAKH INVEST for the Zhambyl region, Arnold Gering, noted the high interest in the region's cooperation with French business and offered to visit the region again with further study of the investment potential of the region.
 
Saint-Gobain is an international group of companies specializing in the production and sale of construction materials, as well as leading activities in other industrial sectors. The headquarters is located in Paris.
 
Company produces building materials such as gypsum boards, building mixtures, heat-insulating materials, high-strength ceramics, valves, architectural glass.
 
In 2016, the turnover of Saint-Gobain amounted to 39.1 billion euros. The group includes more than 1000 companies from 67 countries. About 170 thousand employees work at the enterprises.
 

Kazakhstani exports hit record high this Jan-Sep

22.11.2022, 10:02 19076
Total trade of Kazakhstan for January-September 2022 reached USD 98.4 bln.
Total trade of Kazakhstan for January-September 2022 reached USD 98.4 bln which is 35% more as compared to last September-January, the Kazakh National Economy Ministry’s press service reports.
 
The nominal export turnover of Kazakhstan hit USD 63.8 bln which is 47.5% more against the 9 months of the previous year.
 
According to the ERI, the real growth of export stands at 2.8-3% due to high prices on the main export positions. Tonnage-wise oil deliveries grew by 1.6%, export earnings rose by 63.4%.
 
The country’s export to Italy grew by 84% to USD 11.2 bln, by 43% to China up to USD 10.3 bln, by 15% to Italy up to USD 5.9 bln, by 24% to Italy up to USD 4.1 bln, exports increased by 2.9 times to South Korea up to USD 3.6 bln, by 71% to Turkiye up to USD 3.6 bln, by 36% to Uzbekistan to stand at USD 2.6 bln.
 
The export value for the past 9 months of USD 63.8 bln exceeds annual deliveries for the last 7 years.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

