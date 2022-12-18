This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Seychelles to launch direct flights starting December 26
Kazakh President urges not take too long with signing of free trade zone deal with UAE
The area of foreign trade interests of the Union expands with every passing year. This is a positive trend and Kazakhstan backs it. It is important now to focus on increasing the quality of relations with partners, with which preferential agreements were signed. They are Vietnam, Serbia, and Iran," said Tokayev.
Kazakhstan notes the beginning of talks with the UAE on an agreement on free trade zone. I believe this initiative is quite promising and corresponds to the interests of the Eurasian Five. It is important not to take too long with this process," he added.
Currently, our team is leading two large projects by SVEVIND and Fortesque in the field of green hydrogen production. In addition, work is underway to agree on the conditions for several more projects under the Investment Agreement. The other day in France, during the visit of the Head of State, a document was signed with the French company Alstom. The general list consists of 70 projects with investments of more than $13 billion," Azamat Kozhanov stressed.
The pharmaceutical industry is strategically important for our country. In the context of the pandemic, we had to reconsider our approaches to the development of the pharmaceutical industry. Thus, the Government expects to increase the share of its own pharmaceutical production in the country to 50% by 2025. The arrival of the largest pharmaceutical company in the world, the so-called "Big Pharma", is a landmark event for the development of the industry as a whole. We are confident that the implementation of the project will give a new impetus and bring the pharmaceutical industry of Kazakhstan to a qualitatively new level. It is important to note that Kazakhstan is one of the few countries that have received the opportunity to develop contract manufacturing of medicines. The company plans to further expand the pharmaceutical production chain in the country," said Almat Zhumabayev, project manager at Investment Task Force KAZAKH INVEST.
