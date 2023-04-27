25.04.2023, 18:17 3036
Kazakhstan, China establishing cooperation in gas sector
Kazakhstan and China are establishing cooperation in the gas sector, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov.
Kazakhstan’s company QazaqGaz reached agreements with China’s CNPC, TapLine, PetroChina International and HBP.
According to Zharkeshov, QazaqGaz is expected to cooperate with CNPC on geological exploration of gas assets in Kazakhstan. In addition, construction of the second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent as well as a second gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of up to 4bn cubic meters per year is expected.
The QazaqGaz Chairman inspected the HBP plant in Daqing where the equipment for the gas processing plant at Kashagan is manufactured.
The Kazakh national company plans to cooperate with PetroChina CBM on production of coalbed methane, while exploring the potential of developing coal basins in Kazakhstan.
25.04.2023, 10:42 7086
Kazakhstan starts shipping oil from Türkiye’s Ceyhan to Romania
Kazakhstan has began shipment of the first batch of 80,000 tons of oil from Türkiye’s Ceyhan seaport by ALATAU oil tanker which belongs to LLP NMSC Kazmortransflot (KMG’s daughter company) to Romania’s Constanta port with oil offloading for Petromidia Refinery, Kazinform learned from the press office of Samruk-Kazyna.
The five-year agreement on annual transit of 1.5 million tons of oil via the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route was signed between JSC NC KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR at the end of 2022.
The shipment of Kazakh oil en Aktau-Baku route began in March. Kazakh and Azerbaijani fleets are involved in the transportation on a parity basis. 86,000 tons of oil have been shipped from the port of Aktau as of April 20.
24.04.2023, 13:55 7356
Czech companies invested about $270mln in Kazakhstan economy - PM Smailov
As many as 200 Kazakh-Czech joint companies are working in our country. This is what Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said today at the Business Forum of Kazakhstan and Czech Republic in Astana, Kazinform reports.
In his words, there are all favorable conditions for the launch of new projects. Czech companies have invested approximately 270 million US dollars in Kazakhstan economy. One fifth of this amount falls on the last year. "As many as 200 joint enterprises are operating in Kazakhstan and this number keeps increasing. There are also new projects in trade-economic sector," he said.
The Kazakh-Czech Business Forum is aimed at expanding the economic ties between the two states, development of business contacts and mutually beneficial cooperation between the Kazakh and Czech business communities.
Those attending the event are heads of central and local state bodies, national and quasi-state companies, representatives of sectoral and regional business associations as well as heads of leading Czech companies such as Škoda Transportation, TELMO, EGAP, STV Group etc. More than 150 delegates are participating in the Forum in total.
Czech Republic is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. There is a number of intergovernmental agreements between the countries aimed at deepening trade and economic cooperation, encouraging and mutual protection of investments.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic in 2022 exceeded 370 million US dollars, which is 67% higher than in the same period of 2021 (252 million US dollars).
The event will end with signing a number of bilateral documents.
21.04.2023, 15:26 13561
11th meeting of heads of SCO states’ emergency situations authorities took place
The 11th meeting of the heads of the emergency situations agencies of the SCO member countries under the presidency of India took place on April 20 in Delhi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.
The meeting, which is a key mechanism for cooperation of the SCO member states in disaster management, was attended by the heads and officials of emergency situations authorities of India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the SCO Secretariat.
Reports on major disasters the SCO countries faced in the past, lessons learnt were made, as well as an exchange of views on prospects for further cooperation in disaster management within the organization took place.
Agreement on the importance of further strengthening of cooperation on emergency preparedness, response, and mitigation of the aftermath of emergencies caused by technogenic and natural disasters, as well as to hold an exchange of information on innovative practices and technologies in disaster management was reached.
A joint action plan to implement the Agreement between the governments of the SCO countries on coordination of delivery of assistance in dealing with emergency situations for 2023-25 was approved.
As part of the meeting, Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin held bilateral meetings with Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India, and Abdulla Kuldashyev, Emergency Situations Minister of Uzbekistan. A cooperation plan was signed between the Mangistau region’s emergency situations department and Karakalpakstan’s Emergency Situations Office on the prevention and elimination of natural and man-made disasters in the subordinated territories.
20.04.2023, 13:01 13671
Baiterek Holding ready for cooperation with German business
On April 19, a delegation of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding led by Executive Director Yerzhan Yelekeyev participated in the event "The Day of Kazakhstan Economy in Baden-Württemberg - New Opportunities for Economic Cooperation in Stuttgart", Kazinform reports.
The attendees were familiarized with the projects and initiatives for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Baden-Württemberg. The prospects of cooperation in transport infrastructure and machine building were discussed as well.
Taking the floor, Yerzhan Yelekeyev emphasized the importance of the German-Kazakh investment cooperation.
Our Holding finances priority sectors of economy and certain projects through its 8 portfolio companies. We are ready to be a reliable partner for business initiatives of Kazakhstani and German businesses and provide support both in financing issues and in search for partners in Kazakhstan, in structuring projects and attraction of large investors," Yelekeyev added.
The Holding supports the country’s economy in priority sectors, focusing on development of cooperation in mutual trade. Today the assets of the Holding amount to 26.6 billion euros, while its total capital is 3.9 billion euros.
20.04.2023, 10:59 13781
Khorgos ICBC to resume its work Apr 24
Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation is to resume its work on April 24, Kazinform learned from the press service of Zhetysu region’s administration.
More than three years have passed since Khorgos ICBC suspended its operation for the epidemiological situation. In these three years, the management company has carried out a huge work on improvement of the activity and modernization of all business processes of the Center," a statement reads.
17.04.2023, 16:47 24806
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of "China Corporation Xinxing" LLP" Mr. Zhan Jian in Almaty. The parties discussed cooperation in bringing Kazakh products to the largest marketplaces in China, in particular to the electronic platform JD.com, Kazinform learned from the Ministry's press service.
JD.com" (Jingdong Mall) is the largest online platform for the sale of goods and services in China, founded in 1998. The electronic platform is considered one of the largest online retailers in the world, with more than 1 million products for sale here, including electronics, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, food and much more.
About 10 Kazakhstani enterprises producing food products with high export potential took part in the negotiations. These are producers of sunflower, rapeseed oil, confectionery, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, etc.
The Chinese partners, having familiarized themselves with the presented food samples, became interested in further cooperation in the supply of Kazakhstani goods to the Chinese market.
The participants of the meeting identified the possibilities of promoting Kazakh products to China through the platform JD.com using the rich experience of Xinxing Company in marketing, as well as the implementation and maintenance of the world's leading companies in the Chinese market.
Also, during the negotiations, the head of "China Xinxing Corporation" LLP noted the company's interest in cooperation in the field of healthcare, including the supply of medical equipment and drugs to medical institutions in Kazakhstan, the exchange of experience in training medical personnel.
13.04.2023, 08:27 35646
Kazakhstan-China cargo turnover rises by 35% since Jan 2023 - KTZ
Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in mutual cargo turnover last year
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in mutual cargo turnover last year. This is what Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company Yerlan Koishibayev said at a business conference on transport-logistics potential development held in Almaty, Kazinform reports.
In his words, container transit has risen threefold in the past five years and has reached 1mln TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units). Growth is observed along the China-Europe-China route.
Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in cargo turnover last year - over 23 million tons, and it keeps rising this year. In January-March 2023, cargo turnover between the two countries increased by more than 30%. Exports from Kazakhstan to China grew by 53% in the first quarter. We see further potential for cargo turnover growth and we will work hard on it," he said.
According to KTZ, transit cargo transportation in Q1 2023 rose by 35% against the same period in 2022 and made 7.2mln tonnes. Container transportations increased by 19% and reached 313,000 TEUs.
13.04.2023, 07:42 35601
CPC suspends transshipment of oil for planned shutdown
KAZINFORM From April 10 to the present, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Marine Terminal does not transship oil through the Single Point Mooring (SPM) and does not accept crude oil into the Tank Farm due to a planned shutdown, Kazinform learned from the CPC press service.
From April 10 to the present, the CPC Marine Terminal does not transship oil through the SPM and does not accept crude oil into the Tank Farm due to a planned shutdown. Accordingly, CPC facilities cannot be a source of volatile organic compounds that cause unpleasant odors," a statement from the company reads.
CPC is the largest international oil transport project of Russia, Kazakhstan and a number of foreign oil extracting companies, launched for the construction and operation of Tengiz-Novorossiysk main pipeline with a length of 1.5km.
