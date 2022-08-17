Система Orphus

Kazakhstan discusses possible purchase of Russia's stake in EDB

16.08.2022, 15:24 996
The issue of acquisition of the Russian stake in the Eurasian Development Bank by Kazakhstan is presently discussed by the two countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Final decision has not been made yet. Everything depends on what share will be offered and whether other countries, including Kazakhstan, are ready to buy a certain share, and how expensive it will be", Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev said on the sidelines of the Government’s weekly meeting.

 

Currently the EDB operates in a stable way. Sanctions have not affected the bank", he added. 

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Binance obtains approval to operate in AIFC

16.08.2022, 14:17 1086
Binance obtains approval to operate in AIFC
Images | aifc.kz
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has received its In-Principle Approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate a Digital Asset Trading Facility and Provide Custody in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). AIFC is the first financial centre in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to have started working with Binance, AIFC press office informs.
 
AFSA is an independent regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre and a unique body that regulates activities relating to digital assets in Kazakhstan and the wider region of the CIS. AFSA’s robust regulatory framework governing FinTech has helped the AIFC to establish itself as the leading regional platform for the development of services involving digital assets.
 

Large investors seeking new markets need clear-cut and well-managed rules as well as high standards of regulatory practice. When a regulator meets these requirements, it creates collaboration based on trust and an ecosystem where players can work safely and efficiently. We believe that Binance’s work will further develop this vibrant ecosystem of digital assets industry locally and regionally", said Nurkhat Kushimov, Chief Executive Officer of AFSA.

 
AFSA’s FinTech regulations are designed to motivate innovative business solutions while balancing them with a fine regulatory framework to create an environment that delivers fair and transparent financial and capital markets, in which individuals and institutions act with integrity.
 
Binance, with its wealth of experience, technologies and opportunities will contribute to the development of the digital assets market in Kazakhstan and is going to create larger impetus for further establishing the country as the region’s cryptohub.
 

Kazakhstan has shown to be a pioneer in Central Asia crypto adoption and regulation", said Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder and CEO of Binance. "This further signifies Binance’s commitment to being a compliance-first exchange and providing products and services in a safe and well-regulated environment across the globe".

 
Gleb Kostarev, Regional Head of Asia at Binance, said: "This is a landmark achievement for Binance in Kazakhstan. We are grateful to the Astana International Financial Centre for their support and vision in granting Binance Kazakhstan this in-principle license approval".
 
In-Principle Approval is one of the steps to obtain a license in the AIFC. Upon successful finalization of its licensing application, Binance will be able to provide its services as an operator of a Digital Asset Trading Facility and Provider of Custody in the Astana International Financial Centre.
 
The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is the independent regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which is established in accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Astana International Financial Centre" for the purposes of regulating financial services and related activities in the AIFC. AFSA administers the AIFC Regulations and Rules and is responsible for the authorisation, registration, recognition and supervision of financial firms and market institutions in the AIFC.
 
Over 1,400 firms from 64 countries are registered in the AIFC. These firms provide banking, insurance, investment, professional and other services. The range of financial services offered at the AIFC is comparable to the list of services available in long-established financial centers of the world, such as London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and others.
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that began operations in 2018. In accordance with the 2025 Development Strategy, the key task of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and South Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
Binance is the world's leading cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a range of financial products, including the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions of people around the world, Binance is designed to enhance the freedom of money for users and offers an unrivaled portfolio of crypto-currency products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, philanthropy, investment and incubation, decentralization, and more. 

Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Exports of processed goods grew by 33% in Kazakhstan

16.08.2022, 13:12 1171
Exports of processed goods grew by 33% in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov reported on the country’s economic indicators for the past six months of 2022, Kazinform reports.
 

The best economic results were recorded in the cities of Shymkent and Almaty, as well as in Almaty and Zhetysu regions. Ulytau, Abai, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions reported a decrease in economic numbers", he told the Government meeting.

 
He added the country’s foreign trade also grew. The sales increased by 39.4% in January -June this year to reach KZT 63.7 bln. Exports rose by 56% to hit USD 42.2 bln, and exports of processed goods grew by 33.5% to stand at USD 12 bln. Imports made USD 21.5 bln, trade balance totaled USD 20.8 bln.
 
As earlier reported, construction, information and communications, trade, transportation and warehousing, processing industry, agriculture, and mining industries reported growth.
 
Investments into public administration and social welfare surged by 99.2%, by 75% in education, and 26% in trade and healthcare, etc. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Minister of Energy visits Kashagan oilfield

12.08.2022, 15:35 5451
Images | gov.kz
On August 11, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov came with a working visit to Atyrau region. The Minister visited the industrial facilities of the North Caspian Operation Project (NCOC).
 
7mln200thousand tons of oil and 4bln400mln cubic meters of associated gas have been produced at Kashagan since the beginning of the year, the press service of the Ministry of Energy informs.
 
During the visit to the Bolashak Onshore Processing Facility, the delegation of the Ministry checked the operation of the Integrated Oil & Gas Treatment Unit (IOGTU). The minister asked about the progress of repair works at Bolashak and commissioning of two compressors on D Island as well as the deadlines of all restoration works.
 
Minister Akchulakov commissioned the plant management to submit a detailed analysis of the causes of the recent gas leak and restore all manufacturing activities.
 
On 3 August 2022, the Bolashak Onshore Processing Facility was shut down as a result of the detection of a gas leak within the perimeter of the site. As per the standard procedure, the facilities have been depressurized to the flare system.
 
On the night of August 9 to 10, the second compressor was launched on D Island. Presently, daily output at Kashagan amounts approximately to 100,000 barrels.
 
On August 10, oil production at Kashagan resumed.
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Persian Gulf countries interested in investing in Kazakhstan

05.08.2022, 19:30 12026
Persian Gulf countries interested in investing in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government. 
 
The sides debated the issues of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, energy and agroindustrial sectors. 
 
During the meeting, the Kazakh PM pointed out that Kazakhstan takes an interest in further strengthening its strategic partnership with the Organization's countries. 
 

We have huge potential for developing trade and investment cooperation. Kazakhstan is ready to further ensure a favorable business climate for all investors. Therefore, taking this opportunity I'd like to invite business circles of the Council to implement joint projects," said Smailov.

 
 The Head of the Kazakh government noted that the country is ready to increase its export of high-quality flour, oilseed, and other agricultural products to the countries of the Persian Gulf, as well as strengthen interaction in transit, including the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route.
 
 Smailov added that the expansion of the geography of flights, including the inauguration of direct flights from Kazakhstan to Oman and Bahrain, should be dealt with to further develop inter-State ties. 
 
In his turn, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf pointed out that the last visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Saudi Arabia contributed greatly to the strengthening of relations with the Arab countries.
 
 "The Persian Gulf countries have great plans to invest in Kazakhstan. We think it is important to hold joint business forums to determine mutually beneficial areas of cooperation. In particular, we're interested in developing partnership in energy, agriculture, and education," he said.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Oil preparation halted at Bolashak complex due to gas leak

05.08.2022, 16:55 11921
Oil preparation halted at Bolashak complex due to gas leak
Images | depositphotos
Oil preparation has been halted due to a gas leak at Bolashak complex in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 NCOC company, which runs the North Caspian project, confirmed that the Bolashak complex oil and gas preparation installment was shut down safely on August 3, 2022 due to evidence of a gas leak within the manufacturing site. 
 
No person was harmed during the incident, the company assured. There is no excess of maximum allowable concentrations of pollutants, it added. 
 
Works are ongoing to relaunch manufacturing operations.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan’s wool exports grew by 3.8 times

03.08.2022, 13:30 12856
Kazakhstan’s wool exports grew by 3.8 times
Images | Хабар 24
"Over the past years Kazakhstan increased its wool exports 3.8 times," Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan -Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said answering the Majilis deputies’ inquiry. 
 
Wool exports duty was abolished until next April 30. Last year the volume of wool exports rose 3.8 fold to reach 7,000 tons (China and Russia). 4 out of 10 operating enterprises can process fine wool, the rest are the boot factories. Besides, Aktobe region launched KazFeltec LLP to produce woolen insulation with a capacity of 3,000 tons. There are 2 potential projects for processing fine wool with a total capacity of 154,000 tons of yarn and 465,000 sq m of fabric. The industry is backed under the 2021-2025 entrepreneurship development national projects, the Minister said. 
 
He added that there are also micro loans on preferential terms for first-time entrepreneurs. The credit line stands at KZT 20 mln for investments and KZT 5 mln for working capital financing.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Oil shipment not affected by incidents at oil pumping stations in Atyrau rgn – CPC

28.07.2022, 13:46 20106
Adverse weather conditions in Atyrau Region of Kazakhstan – rain, thunderstorm, hurricane wind – as well as collapse of several 220KV overhead power transmission line poles caused power supply shutdown at Kazakh-based Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K facilities, namely Kurmangazy PS and Isatai PS, Kazinform learned from the CPC press service.
 

As of July 27, 2022, the incident did not affect the current month shipment schedule. Currently, oil lifting at the CPC Marine Terminal proceeds normally. The PS main equipment gets power supply from the backup sources; there is no threat of emergency at the facilities. However the startup of the pumps in the current conditions is impossible technologically," a press release reads.

 
The CPC-K repair teams and relevant RK services are now working on remediation of the process disruption. Information on resumption of normal operation at the above PSs will be communicated in due course, the company says.
 
According to Director General of the Atyrau Oil Refinery Murat Dosmuratov, the disruptions on the electrical grid of Atyrau region are being liquidated now. Atyrau Oil Refinery fully halted its operation. Presently, there are 26,000 tonnes of petrol, 22,000 tonnes of diesel fuel and 4,000 tonnes of kerosene at the Atyrau Oil Refinery.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

EBRD invests KZT 50 billion in Kazakhstan Railways bond

26.07.2022, 11:00 22906
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is boosting the financial and operational resilience of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ or Kazakhstan Railways) by investing up to KZT 50 billion in a local currency bond issue to be listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), the EBRD informs on its website. 
 
The investment will help Kazakhstan’s state-owned railway operator to restructure its balance sheet and implement a range of crisis response measures, including the reorganisation of its transit freight operations, to cope with the after-effects of the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical turmoil. 
 
This is the EBRD’s first ever investment in a local currency bond in Kazakhstan and the first issue of a bond with TONIA-linked coupon by a local company. The tenge overnight index average rate (TONIA) has been developed jointly by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the EBRD and the country’s leading financial institutions and is used as a benchmark rate for lending instruments. 
 
KTZ, which owns and operates a 16,000-kilometre railway network and manages more than 1,720 locomotives and 46,200 freight cars, will use the new capital to modernise key infrastructure along the Middle Corridor for rail container transit. 
 
Until recently, up to 95 per cent of freight traffic between China and the European Union (EU) travelled through the Northern Corridor. As international carriers are increasingly looking for alternatives to Nothern Corridor, demand for transport through the Middle Corridor, which links Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey through the Caspian Sea, has increased significantly. Its development is of primary importance to the sustainability of regional trade.
 
 EBRD Head of Kazakhstan Huseyin Ozhan said: "By investing in the local bond issue of Kazakhstan Railways, the EBRD is improving the sustainability of a major domestic company.
 
 It is also contributing to better regional and international connectivity and trade security, as the Middle Corridor offers one of the few realistic alternatives for China-Europe rail freight transportation." It is expected that local investors will frequently use TONIA-linked bonds as an effective hedging tool against inflation. They will also contribute to the development of the local capital market.
 
 In 2022 the EBRD marks 30 years since Kazakhstan joined the Bank. With more than US$ 9.6 billion invested in the country to date, this is the largest and longest-running uninterrupted banking operation of the EBRD in Central Asia.


Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read