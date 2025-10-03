02.10.2025, 18:12 5751
Kazakhstan exports over 1 mln tons of grain by rail
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
In September 2025, over 1 million tons of grain were exported by rail - a 19% increase compared to the same period last year, Kazinform News Agency cites JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
The total volume of grain transported through the KTZ network in September exceeded 1.3 million tons, a 28% increase from September 2024. Of this, 318,000 tons were shipped domestically, up 71%.
Exports to Central Asian countries totaled 647,000 tons, up 44%, including a 50% increase to Uzbekistan, a 73% rise to Turkmenistan, and more than a fourfold growth to Kyrgyzstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
25.09.2025, 14:12 85531
Capital investments in Kazakhstan reach 11.5 tn tenge over 8 months
Tell a friend
Capital investments in Kazakhstan reached 11.5 trillion tenge for the past eight months, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan’s economy has adapted to new conditions and maintains a growth trajectory. Over the first eight months, the country’s GDP increased by 6.5%. The real sector of the economy grew by 8.8%, while the services sector expanded by 5.1%, Vice Minister of National Economy Arman Kassenov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.
The strongest performance was seen in transport services, construction, trade, mining and manufacturing industries, and agriculture.
He added capital investments grew by 14.3% to make 11.5 trillion tenge.
As stated there, compared to the same period in 2024, several sectors in Kazakhstan have shown significant growth in their physical volume index: financial and insurance activities up by 204%, education up by 193%, manufacturing industry up by 134%, agriculture up by 129%, and transport up by 115%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2025, 09:45 85786
Kazakhstan to allocate $15 billion for real economy projects in 2025
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin delivered an online address to participants of the Kazakhstan Growth Forum K25, which brought together more than 500 entrepreneurs, top managers, and executives of major Kazakhstani companies in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites Primeminister.kz.
The central theme of the 2025 forum was Customer-Centric Kazakhstan: a new model of industrialization built around the client.
In his remarks, Serik Zhumangarin stressed that this year marks a turning point for Kazakhstan’s economy. The share of the oil sector in GDP is steadily declining, while manufacturing continues to grow. By the end of 2024, oil accounted for 8.1% of GDP, whereas manufacturing rose to 12.4%.
The Deputy Prime Minister noted that 2025 is a crucial year for rethinking the drivers of economic growth. The government is currently overseeing 17 major projects worth about $27 billion in areas such as petrochemicals, agricultural processing, and mechanical engineering. These include automobile plants set to launch soon in Kostanay and Almaty. At the same time, a National Infrastructure Plan running through 2029, with a budget of roughly $80 billion, is being implemented.
Particular attention was given to the recapitalization program of the development finance institution Baiterek, launched in 2025.
This year we are investing 1 trillion tenge in Baiterek’s recapitalization, despite financial challenges and external economic pressures. Through Baiterek’s mechanisms, we are leveraging an additional 7 trillion tenge, including 4 trillion in foreign currency resources to support export-oriented industries. Altogether, about 8 trillion tenge - nearly $15 billion - will be channeled into real sector projects this year. This will provide an extra boost to the economy, adding about 1.3% to GDP growth already this year. In essence, this is a worthy alternative to oil," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.09.2025, 21:04 116866
11 investment agreements worth $5.2bn inked between Kazakhstan and U.S. companies
Images | pexels.com
Tell a friend
During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working trip to New York, 11 agreements and memorandums were signed between major Kazakh and American companies, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Assistant to the President – Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldybai.
The documents provide for $5.2 billion in investments into Kazakhstan’s economy and encompass strategic sectors, such as transportation, logistics, energy and IT.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.09.2025, 13:14 117331
Kazakhstan to achieve full self-sufficiency in chicken meat by 2027, Agriculture Minister
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan plans to achieve full self-sufficiency in chicken meat by 2027 through domestic production, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We have significantly reduced our dependence on imports, and this work will continue. By 2027, Kazakhstan will fully meet domestic demand for chicken meat," Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov said.
The minister stressed that self-sufficiency rose from 58% in 2020 to 82% today.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.09.2025, 11:25 117561
Kazakhstan harvests 15.5M tons of grain
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A grain harvest of 24 million tons is expected in Kazakhstan this year. This amount will be sufficient to completely cover the country's demand for food grain, feed, and seeds, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov announced this during a Government meeting today.
According to the minister, harvesting is nearly complete in the southern regions.
The total harvesting area covers 23.6 million hectares, with 16 million hectares of grain and legume crops," said.
The work started on schedule and is ahead of last year's pace.
To date, 10.2 million hectares of grain have been harvested. The average yield is 15.2 centners per hectare, bringing the total threshed grain to 15.5 million tons.
Saparov added that the Government will support the expansion of Kazakhstan's grain to new markets by extending subsidies to cover the costs of exporting grain to seaports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.09.2025, 10:15 117831
$4.2 billion deal: Kazakhstan to receive American freight locomotives
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
As part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to the United States, a signing ceremony was held in the presence of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick with the American company Wabtec, amounting to approximately $4.2 billion. The agreements provide for the production of 300 advanced freight locomotives in Kazakhstan and their subsequent maintenance, akorda.kz reports.
Recognized as a global leader in transport technologies, Wabtec is one of the key partners in modernizing Kazakhstan’s railway industry.
Since 2009, the Wabtec Kazakhstan locomotive assembly plant has been successfully operating in Astana. Over this period, the company has invested more than $230 million. Since its launch, the plant has produced more than 600 locomotives for the national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and for export. The localization level of production has reached 45%.
In July 2024, Wabtec opened a technology and engineering center in Kazakhstan, which has become a hub for innovation and workforce training.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.09.2025, 14:58 132796
Turkistan region to invest 60 bln tenge in its energy sector until 2029
Tell a friend
Turkistan region proceeded to implement the energy and utilities sectors modernization national project, Kazinform News Agency cites the Energy Ministry.
It is planned to channel over 60 billion tenge for the modernization of its energy industry. As of today, the volume of investments in the region has surpassed 6.9 billion tenge.
The region develops certain initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of millions of people, including the construction of new power lines, the reconstruction of the networks, the introduction of innovative technologies and renewal.
Among the key projects are the construction of a 110 KW Ortalyk-Yassy power line in Turkistan worth 3.8 billion tenge, the reconstruction of a 110 KW line in Oradabassy district, renovation of low-voltage mains networks at 31 facilities up to 1.5 billion tenge.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.09.2025, 21:40 169386
6.8 trillion tenge required to revitalize Kazakhstan's utilities
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
According to Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev, 6.8 trillion tenge is needed to reduce the infrastructure deterioration rates to below 50% and bring it up to modern technological standards, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The mentioned funds will be used to repair 86,000 km of utility networks. Darbayev noted that implementing these projects will significantly reduce the number of utility failures.
The funds are planned to be allocated as follows:
- Heat supply: Approximately 1.3 trillion tenge for 1,600 km of networks
- Electricity supply: Over 3.8 trillion tenge for 77,600 km of networks
- Water supply: Around 600 billion tenge for 4,700 km of networks
- Wastewater disposal: Over 1.1 trillion tenge for 2,600 km of networks
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
26.09.2025, 11:05Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie 26.09.2025, 14:58108421Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30 26.09.2025, 20:1495131President receives newly-appointed FM 26.09.2025, 18:1285131Tokayev: Nuclear energy to become full-fledged sector of national economy 29.09.2025, 18:1276596New Vice Minister of Energy named 12.09.2025, 19:15263311Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets 11.09.2025, 14:20262446Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge 10.09.2025, 16:45256016Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m 03.09.2025, 12:38246846Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 16.09.2025, 11:18225011New air route Almaty - Karakol launches