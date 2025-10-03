Kazakhstan exports over 1 mln tons of grain by rail

Images | depositphotos.com

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin delivered an online address to participants of the Kazakhstan Growth Forum K25, which brought together more than 500 entrepreneurs, top managers, and executives of major Kazakhstani companies in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites Primeminister.kz.





The central theme of the 2025 forum was Customer-Centric Kazakhstan: a new model of industrialization built around the client.





In his remarks, Serik Zhumangarin stressed that this year marks a turning point for Kazakhstan’s economy. The share of the oil sector in GDP is steadily declining, while manufacturing continues to grow. By the end of 2024, oil accounted for 8.1% of GDP, whereas manufacturing rose to 12.4%.





The Deputy Prime Minister noted that 2025 is a crucial year for rethinking the drivers of economic growth. The government is currently overseeing 17 major projects worth about $27 billion in areas such as petrochemicals, agricultural processing, and mechanical engineering. These include automobile plants set to launch soon in Kostanay and Almaty. At the same time, a National Infrastructure Plan running through 2029, with a budget of roughly $80 billion, is being implemented.





Particular attention was given to the recapitalization program of the development finance institution Baiterek, launched in 2025.





This year we are investing 1 trillion tenge in Baiterek’s recapitalization, despite financial challenges and external economic pressures. Through Baiterek’s mechanisms, we are leveraging an additional 7 trillion tenge, including 4 trillion in foreign currency resources to support export-oriented industries. Altogether, about 8 trillion tenge - nearly $15 billion - will be channeled into real sector projects this year. This will provide an extra boost to the economy, adding about 1.3% to GDP growth already this year. In essence, this is a worthy alternative to oil," the Deputy Prime Minister said.