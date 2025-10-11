10.10.2025, 12:35 22266
Kazakhstan harvests 22.7 mln tons of grain
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, the projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops in Kazakhstan exceeds 16 million ha, Kazinform News Agency reports.
So far, 14.3 million ha - or 88.9% of the total area - have been harvested, yielding 22.7 million tons of grain. In addition, farmers have collected 1.7 million tons of oilseeds, 2.6 million tons of potatoes with an average yield of 227.3 c/ha, and 3.5 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 306.7 c/ha," the ministry’s press service reported.
Furthermore, the harvest includes 428,800 tons of cabbage with an average yield of 323.6 c/ha, 1,017,600 tons of onions yielding 440.5 c/ha, and 359,600 tons of carrots with a yield of 288.3 c/ha.
relevant news
10.10.2025, 13:05 22536
National Bank raises base rate to 18%
The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan has decided to raise the base rate to 18% with a corridor of +/-1 percentage point, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In September, annual inflation accelerated to 12.9%, having surpassed the National Bank’s forecast.
Food remains the main driver of inflation, with prices rising by 12.7%. Certain food categories are becoming more expensive at an accelerated pace, largely due to increased production costs and higher import prices. Service inflation also makes a significant contribution, driven by rising costs of regulated services as well as several market-based services. Non-food inflation is accelerating, having reached 10.8%. Fuel prices rose by 11.9% over the year, with a 3.4% increase recorded in September alone. Monthly inflation accelerated to 1.1%. Core and seasonally adjusted inflation indicators also saw notable increase - to 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively. This trend points to the persistent nature of inflation and the gradual emergence of secondary effects in price dynamics," an official statement from the National Bank reads.
The financial regulator notes that external inflationary pressures persist, with growing risks primarily originating from global food markets. Record-high price rise in meat and vegetable oil has been observed in recent years. Amid active export activity, these trends are contributing to rising domestic prices.
09.10.2025, 22:20 22786
Kazakhstan proposes Russia create joint grain processing clusters
09.10.2025, 09:12 37246
Kazakhstan's LPG export ban extended for six months
The Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade and Participation in International Economic Organizations (IDC) made several decisions aimed at protecting the domestic market and ensuring sustainable economic growth, Kazinform News Agency cites Primeminister.kz.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.
The IDC extended the ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas by road and rail from Kazakhstan for six months. This measure aims to ensure domestic supply, given the growing number of vehicles using LPG as fuel and the social importance of the gas.
08.10.2025, 19:40 50666
Kazakhstan’s tax revenues higher 23.4% in fiscal year 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Finance Minister Madi Takiyev, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
The meeting discussed the budget execution as well as digitalization of public finances.
According to Takiyev, the republican budget assumes 21.6 trillion tenge in revenue in the fiscal year 2025, with 15.2 trillion tenge in tax revenues, a 23.4% increase compared to a year before.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about steps aimed at raising the efficiency of tax and customs administration, revenues to the Special State Fund. The meeting highlighted the realization of the law on public purchases, seeking to reduce timeframes of procedures, increase their transparency and support domestic product makers.
Currently, analysis and control procedures in the treasury’s information system are fully automated.
As part of efforts to digitalize public finances, special focus is placed on the development and enrichment of Big Data, as well as on the implementation of artificial intelligence in the tax and customs sectors.
Speaking about the results of the state audit, Minister Takiyev said that during the first eight months of the current year, 791 inspections were conducted, revealing financial violations totaling 337.5 billion tenge.
08.10.2025, 12:10 50971
Air Astana CEO Peter Foster to retire
Air Astana Chief Executive Officer Peter Foster will retire at the close of March next year, Kazinform News Agency quotes the air carrier’s Board of Directors.
Air Astana Board of Directors announced that Peter Foster will retire from his CEO position but will remain as a Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors.
According to Chairman of the Board Nurlan Zhakupov, Air Astana Chief Financial Officer Ibrahim Canliel will be appointed as CEO. He has been working in Air Astana since 2003.
08.10.2025, 11:50 50396
Kazakhstan, Russia discuss North-South transport corridor development
Kazakhstan and Russia have held talks on advancing the North-South transport corridor, a key strategic initiative aimed at enhancing Kazakhstan’s transit potential and expanding its foreign economic ties, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The issue was on the agenda of a meeting held between First Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia Valentin Ivanov, and Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Maksat Kaliakparov, on the Kazakh-Russian border.
The parties discussed updating their joint plans for the modernization of automobile checkpoints, including rescheduling project implementation to an earlier period, from 2030 -2032 to 2026-2027, the press service of the Kazakh Transport Ministry says.
07.10.2025, 19:25 61721
Kazakhstan to increase oil supplies to Germany in 2026
Kazakhstan is set to increase its monthly oil supplies to Germany from 100 thousand to 130 thousand tons in 2026. This was announced at a meeting held between Chairman of JSC NC KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov with Director General of Rosneft Deutschland GmbH Johannes Bremer, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the press service of KazMunayGas, the sides agreed to prolong the current agreement on the delivery of Kazakh oil to Germany from the reserves of the Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. until the end of 2026.
It is worth noting that in 2024, oil shipments began from the KMG Kashagan B.V. reserves, and in 2025, from the reserves of Tengizchevroil LLP.
The company notes that in nine months of 2025, the volumes of Kazakh oil supply to the Schwedt Oil Refinery reached approximately 1.5 million tons.
The parties expressed interest in expanding mutually beneficial ties.
06.10.2025, 17:55 58896
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are in Favor of Expanding Cooperation in the Field of Energy
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held talks with Ali Al Busaili, Chairman of Al Busaili company, one of the Kingdom’s leading companies in the field of energy, infrastructure construction, and industrial solutions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting focused on establishing cooperation between Kazakhstani enterprises and Al Busaili company for the joint implementation of infrastructure and technological projects, as well as on exchanging experience in the field of cutting-edge technologies.
Chairman Al Busaili, presenting the company’s activities, emphasized the strong potential for bilateral cooperation with the Kazakh side.
In turn, the Kazakh Ambassador confirmed his readiness to provide the necessary assistance and contribute to creating favorable conditions for the development of a long-term partnership.
