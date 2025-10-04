President of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz RoadPresident of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz Road
03.10.2025, 19:55 4161
Kazakhstan harvests nearly 20 mln tons of grain so far
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Harvesting campaign continues across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.
The projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops exceeds 16 million hectares throughout Kazakhstan. As of now, 12.7 million hectares or 79.3% of the total area have been harvested. 19.8 million tons of grain have been threshed.
1.3 million tons of oilseeds, 2.4 million tons of potatoes with a yield of 229.2 centners/hectare, and 3.2 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 303.1 centners/hectare have been collected as of October 2.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
03.10.2025, 10:20 4801
Kazakhstan and Hungary Discussed Economic Cooperation and Implementation of High-Level Agreements
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok, who arrived on his first official visit to Kazakhstan, discussed plans for the implementation of agreements reached during high-level negotiations, primeminister.kz reports.
Attention was given to the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, interaction in transit-transport and agricultural sectors, the introduction of artificial intelligence and digitalization, as well as other relevant issues.
The participants of the meeting noted the significant potential for further growth of mutual trade. The Kazakh side expressed readiness to increase exports to Hungary across 95 product categories. The Kazakhstan-Hungary Investment Fund being created will also become an important instrument for the implementation of new joint projects.
One of the key areas of partnership is the transport and logistics sector. The prospects for implementing a joint project on the construction of an intermodal cargo terminal in the Budapest agglomeration were considered, with the goal of expanding Kazakhstan’s exports to the European Union.
In addition, cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence technologies was emphasized as a strategic priority.
Following the meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stated that the Government of Kazakhstan will take under special control the effective implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level.
In turn, President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok highly praised the investment climate in Kazakhstan and confirmed his interest in further deepening Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.10.2025, 18:12 11616
Kazakhstan exports over 1 mln tons of grain by rail
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
In September 2025, over 1 million tons of grain were exported by rail - a 19% increase compared to the same period last year, Kazinform News Agency cites JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
The total volume of grain transported through the KTZ network in September exceeded 1.3 million tons, a 28% increase from September 2024. Of this, 318,000 tons were shipped domestically, up 71%.
Exports to Central Asian countries totaled 647,000 tons, up 44%, including a 50% increase to Uzbekistan, a 73% rise to Turkmenistan, and more than a fourfold growth to Kyrgyzstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2025, 14:12 91551
Capital investments in Kazakhstan reach 11.5 tn tenge over 8 months
Tell a friend
Capital investments in Kazakhstan reached 11.5 trillion tenge for the past eight months, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan’s economy has adapted to new conditions and maintains a growth trajectory. Over the first eight months, the country’s GDP increased by 6.5%. The real sector of the economy grew by 8.8%, while the services sector expanded by 5.1%, Vice Minister of National Economy Arman Kassenov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.
The strongest performance was seen in transport services, construction, trade, mining and manufacturing industries, and agriculture.
He added capital investments grew by 14.3% to make 11.5 trillion tenge.
As stated there, compared to the same period in 2024, several sectors in Kazakhstan have shown significant growth in their physical volume index: financial and insurance activities up by 204%, education up by 193%, manufacturing industry up by 134%, agriculture up by 129%, and transport up by 115%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2025, 09:45 91806
Kazakhstan to allocate $15 billion for real economy projects in 2025
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin delivered an online address to participants of the Kazakhstan Growth Forum K25, which brought together more than 500 entrepreneurs, top managers, and executives of major Kazakhstani companies in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites Primeminister.kz.
The central theme of the 2025 forum was Customer-Centric Kazakhstan: a new model of industrialization built around the client.
In his remarks, Serik Zhumangarin stressed that this year marks a turning point for Kazakhstan’s economy. The share of the oil sector in GDP is steadily declining, while manufacturing continues to grow. By the end of 2024, oil accounted for 8.1% of GDP, whereas manufacturing rose to 12.4%.
The Deputy Prime Minister noted that 2025 is a crucial year for rethinking the drivers of economic growth. The government is currently overseeing 17 major projects worth about $27 billion in areas such as petrochemicals, agricultural processing, and mechanical engineering. These include automobile plants set to launch soon in Kostanay and Almaty. At the same time, a National Infrastructure Plan running through 2029, with a budget of roughly $80 billion, is being implemented.
Particular attention was given to the recapitalization program of the development finance institution Baiterek, launched in 2025.
This year we are investing 1 trillion tenge in Baiterek’s recapitalization, despite financial challenges and external economic pressures. Through Baiterek’s mechanisms, we are leveraging an additional 7 trillion tenge, including 4 trillion in foreign currency resources to support export-oriented industries. Altogether, about 8 trillion tenge - nearly $15 billion - will be channeled into real sector projects this year. This will provide an extra boost to the economy, adding about 1.3% to GDP growth already this year. In essence, this is a worthy alternative to oil," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.09.2025, 21:04 122886
11 investment agreements worth $5.2bn inked between Kazakhstan and U.S. companies
Images | pexels.com
Tell a friend
During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working trip to New York, 11 agreements and memorandums were signed between major Kazakh and American companies, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Assistant to the President – Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldybai.
The documents provide for $5.2 billion in investments into Kazakhstan’s economy and encompass strategic sectors, such as transportation, logistics, energy and IT.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.09.2025, 13:14 123351
Kazakhstan to achieve full self-sufficiency in chicken meat by 2027, Agriculture Minister
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan plans to achieve full self-sufficiency in chicken meat by 2027 through domestic production, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We have significantly reduced our dependence on imports, and this work will continue. By 2027, Kazakhstan will fully meet domestic demand for chicken meat," Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov said.
The minister stressed that self-sufficiency rose from 58% in 2020 to 82% today.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.09.2025, 11:25 123581
Kazakhstan harvests 15.5M tons of grain
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A grain harvest of 24 million tons is expected in Kazakhstan this year. This amount will be sufficient to completely cover the country's demand for food grain, feed, and seeds, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov announced this during a Government meeting today.
According to the minister, harvesting is nearly complete in the southern regions.
The total harvesting area covers 23.6 million hectares, with 16 million hectares of grain and legume crops," said.
The work started on schedule and is ahead of last year's pace.
To date, 10.2 million hectares of grain have been harvested. The average yield is 15.2 centners per hectare, bringing the total threshed grain to 15.5 million tons.
Saparov added that the Government will support the expansion of Kazakhstan's grain to new markets by extending subsidies to cover the costs of exporting grain to seaports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.09.2025, 10:15 122131
$4.2 billion deal: Kazakhstan to receive American freight locomotives
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
As part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to the United States, a signing ceremony was held in the presence of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick with the American company Wabtec, amounting to approximately $4.2 billion. The agreements provide for the production of 300 advanced freight locomotives in Kazakhstan and their subsequent maintenance, akorda.kz reports.
Recognized as a global leader in transport technologies, Wabtec is one of the key partners in modernizing Kazakhstan’s railway industry.
Since 2009, the Wabtec Kazakhstan locomotive assembly plant has been successfully operating in Astana. Over this period, the company has invested more than $230 million. Since its launch, the plant has produced more than 600 locomotives for the national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and for export. The localization level of production has reached 45%.
In July 2024, Wabtec opened a technology and engineering center in Kazakhstan, which has become a hub for innovation and workforce training.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
03.10.2025, 17:55 03.10.2025, 21:489216Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to foster cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy 03.10.2025, 10:204581Kazakhstan and Hungary Discussed Economic Cooperation and Implementation of High-Level Agreements 03.10.2025, 19:554271Kazakhstan harvests nearly 20 mln tons of grain so far 03.10.2025, 15:123706Typhoon Bualoi leaves 49 dead in Vietnam 29.09.2025, 20:3384651Kazakhstan launches its first crypto reserve 29.09.2025, 15:5783121Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella held talks 29.09.2025, 18:1282341New Vice Minister of Energy named 29.09.2025, 19:5481121Presidents of Kazakhstan and Italy held extended-format talks 29.09.2025, 14:0874561Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Prosecutor General 12.09.2025, 19:15267386Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets 11.09.2025, 14:20262476Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge 10.09.2025, 16:45256051Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m 16.09.2025, 11:18235231New air route Almaty - Karakol launches 09.09.2025, 18:14219941Kazakhstan shuts down one of darkweb’s largest crypto service provider in CIS