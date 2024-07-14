10.07.2024, 19:52 7196
Kazakhstan has developed a standard for commercial facilities
Ministry of Trade and Integration
Today, consumers are offered new goods and services, modern sales methods and forms of service are being introduced. In response to these changes, the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with Kazstandart, the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, developed and put into effect the national standard ST RK 1754-2024 "Classification of commercial objects", press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The new standard fully complies with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Regulation of Trade activities" and the Rules of internal trade. It updated the terms, established the classification of retail facilities and general requirements for them.
One example is the introduction of the new term "Vending machine", which refers to an automated device for the sale of goods and automatic preparation, sale of food products without the participation of the seller.
The standard also includes a clear classification of retail facilities, which now covers:
- multifunctional building (complex) in commercial activity;
- wholesale distribution center;
- shopping and entertainment center;
- shopping center;
- trading house;
- hypermarket;
- supermarket;
- minimarket;
- modernized trading market;
- shop (shop at home);
- outlet center;
- discount center;
- trading market;
- remote counter;
- tent (pavilion);
- kiosk;
- automatic;
- vending machine;
- car counter.
Kazstandart experts note that "Uniform criteria for the classification of retail facilities will help consumers navigate the market offers and choose places of purchase, taking into account their category and level of service".
The new standard contributes to the creation of a transparent and understandable system for all market participants, increasing convenience and comfort for consumers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.07.2024, 18:55
National Bank of Kazakhstan reduces base rate to 14.25%
instagram/national_bank_of_kazakhstan
The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan decreased the base rate by 25 basis points and has set it at 14.25% with a corridor of +/-1 percentage point, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Annual inflation continued to gradually decline in May and June of this year, developing within the forecasts of the National Bank below their central value. Inflation expectations of the population have decreased after the April high values. The external inflationary background is becoming less favorable due to rising world food prices and accelerating inflation in Russia. Pro-inflationary pressure remains in the domestic economy due to persistent domestic demand supported by fiscal stimulus and consumer lending, as well as ongoing reform of regulated prices.
The National Bank will monitor incoming data, including the stable part of inflation and the trajectory of convergence of overall inflation to the target. As part of the upcoming forecasting round in August, the emerging balance of risks will be assessed, including the parameters of fiscal policy, as well as the effect of monetary easing due to the exchange rate factor. Moderately tight monetary conditions will be maintained for a long time to consolidate the trend of slowing price growth and achieve the inflation target of 5%.
Annual inflation decreased to 8.4% in June 2024 and was within the forecasts of the National Bank below their central value. Lower food inflation and the reduced pace of implementation of tariff reform were the main contribution to the slowdown in price growth. Nevertheless, among the components of annual inflation, the prices of paid services continue to show the greatest growth amid the ongoing Tariff-for-Investment program and the rise in price of market services.
Monthly inflation in June continued to slow down to 0.4%, falling below the historical average (0.5%). The indicators of core and seasonally adjusted inflation increased slightly in June after a decrease in previous months.
Inflation expectations of the population remain volatile: they decreased from the high values as of April, but increased slightly in June amid some weakening of the exchange rate. By the end of 2024, professional financial market participants expect lower inflation than before, reacting to the downward trajectory of actual price growth.
The external inflationary environment is becoming less favorable. The cost of food on world markets has continued to gradually rise in recent months after a significant decline over the previous year. In particular, prices for vegetable oils and dairy products have increased.
External monetary conditions remain tight. The Fed does not plan to cut rates until there are clear signs that inflation is approaching the target. The ECB, in turn, in the context of a decrease in core inflation and inflation expectations, began to ease policy after holding rates unchanged for a long time. Amid the continued growth of current inflation, the Central Bank of Russia expects a longer period of maintaining tight monetary conditions and allows for key rate hike.
Economic growth according to the short-term economic indicator for January - May 2024 is estimated at 3.7% YoY. Business activity is supported by domestic and external demand. Continued fiscal stimulus, higher real wages, and increased investment in the non-resource sector contribute to steady domestic demand. The indicators of business activity monitored by the National Bank have been in a positive zone for several months in a row.
Pro-inflationary risks remain. From the external environment, they are due to higher inflation in Russia and an increase in world food prices; in the domestic environment, they are due to the uncertainty of fiscal policy parameters, continuation of reforms in regulated prices, te preservation of stable domestic demand with unanchored inflation expectations and growing consumer lending.
The National Bank will monitor incoming data, including the steady part of price growth and the trajectory of convergence of overall inflation to the target. The upcoming forecasting round will assess the emerging balance of risks, including fiscal policy parameters, as well as the effect of monetary easing due to the exchange rate factor.
Monetary conditions will be maintained moderately tight for a longer time to consolidate the trend of slowing price growth and achieve the inflation target of 5%.
The next planned base rate decision of the Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be announced on August 29, 2024 at 12:00 (Astana time).
12.07.2024, 13:57
QR code for meat quality is introduced in Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan is implementing a project to ensure full traceability of livestock products from farm to table, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry’s press service.
The ministry has developed a "Veterinary and Sanitary Examination of Meat" proposal to prevent the slaughter of animals for the purposes of carrying out slaughter-free veterinary inspections and post-slaughter veterinary and sanitary examinations of carcasses and organs.
The system automates the business processes of issuing a certificate of expertise after undergoing veterinary and sanitary expertise at slaughter facilities and at domestic trade facilities, as well as generates a QR code with information on the full life cycle of an animal.
The QR code is located in areas where meat is sold, thereby preventing the slaughter of animals without veterinary inspection and examination of carcasses and organs.
The project has now been launched and is being implemented in all regions and cities of republican significance. To date, 1,664 slaughter facilities, veterinary and sanitary examination laboratories, and trading facilities have been connected to it. Furthermore, more than 1,470 veterinarians, lab staff of the laboratory of veterinary sanitary expert examination, and state veterinary and sanitary inspectors are now registered in the system.
The use of QR codes has enabled the issuing of over 117,000 veterinary certificates of the form and 438,000 acts of expertise.
The system has already been successfully tested at the Sharbakty veterinary control point in the Pavlodar region bordering the Russian Federation.
Prior to this, the veterinary service of the Karaganda region had announced a pilot project involving the use of QR codes.
On top of that, a genetic center for livestock and crop production is to be established in Kazakhstan.
12.07.2024, 10:46
Volume of aluminum exports increased 4.7 times
For four months of 2024, the volume of aluminum exports in physical terms increased 4.7 times - from 16 to 75.4 thousand tons. The growth was achieved due to an increase in demand from Azerbaijan by eight times (from 5.5 to 43.1 thousand tons), Uzbekistan - by 10.5 times (from 0.2 to 2.1 thousand tons), as well as the expansion of the geography of supplies to countries such as Belarus, Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The only domestic producer of aluminum in Kazakhstan is JSC "Kazakhstan electrolysis plant" (Pavlodar).
10.07.2024, 14:32
Primary housing prices surge in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has observed 2.2% rise in primary housing prices and 1% increase in secondary housing prices within the past 12 months. Compared to last June, rental housing prices increased by 5.2%, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Statistics Bureau.
In regional breakdown, prices for primary housing soared by 9.5% in Aktobe region, by 7.2% - in Taldykorgan and by 7.1% - in Kyzylorda. As for secondary housing, the biggest rise is observed in Taldykorgan (28.1%), Karaganda (24.6%), Zhezkazgan (22.6%) and in Petropavlovsk (22.5%).
The number of real estate purchase agreements reached 32,943 in June 2024. Of them, 8,058 are individual houses and 24,885 are apartments.
Compared to May 2024 (31,071), the number of deals rose by 6%. The biggest share of deals was registered in Almaty - 5,937 (18%), Astana - 4,812 (14.6%) and in Karaganda region - 2,716 (8.2%). The fewest number of deals (342 - 1%) was recorded in Ulytau region.
09.07.2024, 20:14
Kyrgyzstan plans to export plums to China, Türkiye and Uzbekistan
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev, during a visit to the Osh region, held a meeting on the issue of processing and export of plums, Kabar reports.
Torobaev noted that the state pays special attention to the processing of agricultural products, and stated that he is ready to provide possible assistance to entrepreneurs and farmers.
The participants also discussed the issue of building enterprises for processing plums and producing prunes in the Aksy and Ala-Buka regionы and providing them with preferential loans.
In addition, interested parties were advised to register with the Cifer of the People's Republic of China to sell prunes.
05.07.2024, 15:44
EBRD to double its investment in Kazakhstan economy
Depositphotos
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov had a meeting with Hüseyin Özhan, Acting Managing Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for Central Asia and Mongolia. The sides discussed the state of the current projects and EBRD’s plans on financing new ones, having noted an important role of investment attracted to ensure sustainable socio-economic development of the country, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Government.
Hüseyin Özhan said the EBRD planned to double its investment in Kazakhstan in 2024. Together with KEGOC (Kazakhstan Electricity Grip Operating Company), the EBRD is working on a large project which can help ensure power supply reliability in the country’s west.
Previously, the sides agreed on implementation of the largest territorial project - construction of new sewage treatment facilities in the city of Aktobe. Funds were allocated to enhance the capacities of the country’s leading salt producer - JSC Araltuz, as well as to support women and youth entrepreneurship. In June 2024, a new passenger terminal started operating at the Almaty Airport. Its construction was also financed by the EBRD. The EBRD even acquiared a minority stake of 5% of Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana.
According to Nurlan Baibazarov, Kazakhstan intends to expand cooperation with the EBRD both at the country and regional levels and supports the EBRD’s aspiration to invest in private sector.
Our country is ready for mutually beneficial work with the EBRD to attract investment for the implementation of energy, transport-logistics, RES and private business projects," the Vice Prime Minister noted.
EBRD has channelled €10.2 billion of investments in 324 projects in Kazakhstan to date. Currently, the EBRD’s portfolio in Kazakhstan includes 121 projects worth €2.9 billion.
04.07.2024, 12:47
Kazakhstan keen on revamping trade and transportation routes in South Caucasus - official
Tell a friend
At the moment, there is an intensification of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. As such, it is significant to mention the recent visit of our president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Azerbaijan during the spring of this year.
Kazakhstan expressed interest in holding peace negotiations rounds between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are very interested in the restoration of trade and transportation routes in the South Caucasus. This is seen as part of the Trans-Caspian international transportation route," she emphasized.
Tulindinova noted that Kazakhstan is interested in the intensification of freight traffic through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor).
Because it is well-known that conventional routes have been obstructed as a result of numerous sanctions clashes. The significance of increasing freight deliveries along this route is recognized by all countries in the region. Significant endeavors are being made by Kazakhstan in this regard. Establishing a cooperative system of key ports and logistics hubs is a commendable endeavor," she added.
03.07.2024, 15:18
Cargo volumes between Kazakhstan and China reach over 25 mln tons
Tell a friend
Tokayev pointed out the significance of the effective realization of large-scale energy projects. As an illustration, Kazakhstan is currently engaged in the construction of petrochemical plants, the modernization of the Shymkent Oil Refinery and the expansion of the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline.
The projects will soon begin contributing to our economy. As part of the visit, a meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council was held. We signed a number of investment agreements. These commercial agreements pave the way for stronger economic ties. We also drew attention to the need to intensify integration in the transport and logistics sector. In particular, we discussed potential collaboration within the context of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)," Tokayev noted.
The President further highlighted that the transport and logistics potential of the two countries has grown significantly as a result of the implementation of joint projects in Lianyungang, namely the SEZ "Khorgos - Eastern Gate" and the establishment of dry ports in Xi'an.
Furthermore, the construction of the third cross-border railway, Ayagoz - Bakhty, is currently underway.
