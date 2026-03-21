Kazakhstan is at the Center of the International Energy Dialogue

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Kazakh Ambassador to Finland Azamat Abdraimov took part in the International Forum "Energy Week", held on March 16-19, 2026 in the city of Vaasa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Forum brought together representatives of foreign countries, business and experts to discuss issues related to energy sector development, including renewable energy sources, smart energy systems, gas energy and energy storage technologies. Special attention was paid to digitalization, battery technologies, circular economy, smart cities, regulation of the energy sector and the development of innovative business.





The Kazakh diplomat spoke at the opening ceremony of the Forum, highlighting achievements of Kazakhstan in the energy sector with a focus on sustainable development and identifying potential areas for further international cooperation.





During the Forum, meetings were held with Mayor of Vaasa Tomas Häyry and business representatives to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation and implementing joint projects.





The Ambassador also visited the production facilities of the Finnish company Wärtsilä, a global leader in the energy sector, where he met with Vice President Kenneth Engblom. The discussions focused on prospects for introducing advanced technologies into Kazakhstan’s energy sector.





Participation in the Forum confirmed the country’s interest in strengthening international cooperation in the energy sphere and promoting innovative technologies.