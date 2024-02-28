26.02.2024, 15:54 8821
Kazakhstan reveals non-primary export figures for 2023
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The trade policy promotion center QazTrade has revealed Kazakhstan’s non-primary export figures for 2023, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the center’s data, the country’s non-organic chemistry product export was at 4.3 billion US dollars.
Kazakhstan exported ferrous metals to the tune of 4.1 billion US dollars, steel and steel products worth 3.2 billion US dollars, equipment and mechanical devices for 1.8 billion US dollars.
In 2023, Kazakhstan’s export of mineral fuels stood at 1.6 billion US dollars, including petroleum products - 66.2%, natural gas - 26.3%, petroleum coke and bitumen - 6.3%, coal tar 0.29%, and distillation products - 0.28%.
The country also exported electrical machinery and equipment to the tune of 1.2 billion US dollars and precious metals for 1.1 billion US dollars.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
26.02.2024, 16:37 9131
KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF
Tell a friend
A meeting took place at the "Kazakhstan Center for Modernization and Development of Housing and Communal Services" with representatives of the French Development Agency (AFD), where prospects for collaboration in the development of the Republic of Kazakhstan's housing and infrastructure complex were discussed, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
During the meeting, "Kazakhstan Housing and Communal Services Center" presented information on the progress of reconstruction and construction projects for sewage treatment facilities in 69 cities, funded by various sources.
AFD's Global Director of Sustainable Infrastructure, E. Bodran, outlined the agency's main areas of activity worldwide, along with the financing mechanisms and financial instruments employed by the agency. The French side expressed interest in participating in construction and reconstruction projects in the housing and communal services sector. As part of their regional visit, the agency delegation visited the housing and communal services in the city of Taraz.
Following the meeting, a decision was made to further collaborate to explore AFD's potential participation in projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.02.2024, 11:59 8651
Kazakhstan to invest 50bln tenge in RES projects in 2024
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Energy announced the volume of investments to be injected in construction and commissioning of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The volume of investments is to make around 50 billion tenge, of which 9 billion tenge will be invested in wind power stations, 13 billion tenge will be spent on solar power stations development, and 28 billion tenge will be channeled into hydroelectric power stations, the Ministry replied to official request of Kazinform.
According to the Ministry, in 2024, Kazakhstan plans to commission 11 RES projects with the total capacity of 117.35MW, including three wind power stations with the capacity of 27.45MW, two solar power stations with the capacity of 40MW and six hydroelectric power stations with the capacity of 49.9MW.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2024, 20:43 30501
National Bank gives Kazakhstani economic growth and inflation forecasts
Images | instagram/national_bank_of_kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Prices rose 9.5% year-on-year in Kazakhstan in January this year, chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Annual inflation for food products stood at 8.2% this January, and fir non-food products was down to 8.6%. Prices for paid services declined slightly, but yet remains high, said Suleimenov during a press conference in Astana.
According to the National bank chief, the monthly inflation rate was 0.8% and is still high than the historic average of 0.6%.
The inflation rate projected for the year dropped to 14.4% in January. The figure stood at 16.4% last December. In the short-term, it is necessary to slow down inflation expectations and their return to the average levels, said the National Bank chairman.
Suleimenov went on to add that price growth is estimated at 7.5-9.5% this year, at 5.5-7.5% next year, and 5-6% in 2026.
The forecast for the economic growth of Kazakhstan was increased to 3.5-4.5% for 2024, and 5.5-6.5% for 2025. The GDP growth is to be driven by greater domestic consumption due to betterment in the business activity in 2024. In 2025, the growth will be attributable to the government measures and planned rise in oil production by Tengizchevroil. In 2026, due to falling oil prices and the current forecast prerequisites, the GDP growth is predicted at 3.5-45%, said Suleimenov.
Earlier it was reported that the National Bank of Kazakhstan reduced the base rate to 14.75%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2024, 17:17 30856
Production of ceramic bricks has increased by 70%
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has seen a significant increase in the production of ceramic bricks. Compared to 2022, the volume last year increased more than sevenfold (+70.9%), as reported by the Directorate for the Development of Light, Woodworking, Furniture Industries, and Building Materials Production of JSC "QazIndustry", press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
In 2023, the volume of ceramic brick production reached three million cubic meters, marking a 70.9% increase over 2022", the report states.
The largest share of production was attributed to the Kyzylorda region (29.5%, or 891 thousand cubic meters) and Akmola region (22.7%, or 685.6 thousand cubic meters), as well as the city of Astana (15.9%, or 480.5 thousand cubic meters).
Experts attribute this growth in production to a 19.8% increase in the volume of construction work.
Ceramic brick is the most common type of brick and is widely used in the construction of new buildings.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2024, 16:04 32146
Kazakhstan and Turkey: New horizons for cooperation in copper wire production
Tell a friend
Within the framework of implementing the directive from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, given on February 7th during the extended session of the Government to enhance investor support, a meeting was held between representatives of the industry committee and a delegation from the Turkish company "Proton Otomasyon". The company, founded in 2006 and specializing in the production of cable products in the Turkish province of Denizli, expressed its interest in implementing an ambitious project to establish copper wire production in Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
Proton Otomasyon", which has executed numerous projects in the metallurgical and cable industries over the last 16 years, collaborating with partners in more than 20 countries across four continents, views Kazakhstan as a strategic site for further expansion of its business. Beyond its primary activities, the company also actively engages in the domestic textile industry and international trade, possessing warehouse capacities in Germany and Spain.
The realization of this project will be feasible provided that the requirements of both sides are met, including securing access to Kazakh raw materials at preferential prices, which will ensure the successful launch and operation of the prospective production. Currently, negotiations are ongoing, and both sides are actively working on detailing every aspect of the project, highlighting their commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation and further strengthening of economic ties between Kazakhstan and Turkey.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2024, 15:41 56081
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover to $10 bln
Images | kabar.kg
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan intend to increase mutual trade by 2.5 times, reaching $10 billion, Kabar reports.
The announcement was made during the negotiations between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and his Kazakh counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu.
Both sides noted significant achievements in industrial cooperation.
Currently, 12 joint projects with a total value of $156 million are underway. In addition, 21 projects worth about $1 billion are being explored. The next milestone is to increase the trade turnover to $10 billion without losing the momentum gained," said Nurtleu during a press briefing following the meeting.
In turn, Bakhtiyor Saidov reminded that the bilateral trade turnover of the two countries has doubled in recent years.
Economic and trade relations are one of the most crucial aspects of our relationship. Kazakhstan is our largest trading partner in Central Asia. Over the past few years, mutual trade turnover has doubled. Recently, we discussed ways to increase this figure by 2-3 times," he noted.
The heads of the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan also discussed issues related to enhancing the transport-transit potential of both countries, modernizing checkpoints at border areas, expanding their capacity, digitizing customs and other services.
Against the backdrop of climate change, the issues of using water resources become a priority. Therefore, we have placed special emphasis on the introduction of modern technologies for the rational management of transboundary rivers in Central Asia, strengthening the legal and structural basis of the International Fund for the Salvation of the Aral Sea," said Saidov.
The Uzbekistan Foreign Minister is in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The program of the visit includes negotiations between Bakhtiyor Saidov and the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2024, 13:03 55881
Savings to be used for economic growth - Olzhas Bektenov on cutting unproductive budget expenditures
Tell a friend
Progress in implementing the instructions given by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov at a meeting on 9 February, reviewed at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov reported that in order to optimise budget expenditures conducted an additional audit to identify unproductive positions.
Based on this, it is proposed: to reduce the current administrative costs of government agencies (forums and research, business trips), to review projects and activities that are not of primary importance (construction of administrative buildings, current repairs), etc.
As a result, over 300 billion tenge is proposed for optimisation, which will be used to finance the instructions of the Head of State and priority sectors of the economy.
Nurlan Baibazarov also said that to date a draft presidential decree on comprehensive liberalisation of the economy has been developed. It provides for systemic measures to gradually reduce state interference in economic processes.
The draft decree provides for three areas: the development of market competition, effective privatisation and comprehensive reform of the quasi-state sector.
As Head of the Government noted, the proposed measures to optimise the expenditures of the republican budget are supported.
We will direct the saved financial resources to the growth of the economy, without throwing them left and right. This work should be continued and the results should be taken into account in the formation of the draft national budget for 2025-2027," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Speaking about the liberalisation of the economy, he stressed that state regulation should be balanced, aimed at ensuring the effective functioning of the market and protecting the interests of all its participants.
It is necessary to create a market where business entities will compete freely. At the same time, it is important to take into account national interests and security," Prime Minister said.
According to him, special attention should be paid to measures to develop market competition in the markets of fuel and energy complex, transport, communications and other commodity markets.
Olzhas Bektenov also added that there are methodological and technical issues regarding the single payment from the wage fund of employees.
The Ministry of Finance together with the ministries of digitalisation, labour, health, national economy need to revise the criteria for application of the single payment, simplify the mechanism of calculation and payment, expand the scope of application," he said.
First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said that on 14 February, a meeting was held with the heads of 50 largest industrial and national companies. They have been set clear tasks for the creation in the coming years of new production facilities of high conversion, as well as the unconditional increase of local content in the procurement of goods, works and services.
According to him, the enterprises in general have an understanding of the set goals. For example, ERG is already building a hot-briquetted iron plant, and KAZMinerals is building a new copper smelter. "Kazphosphate and Kazazot are planning to increase fertiliser output by 2 times due to new production facilities. In addition, on industrial sites in Almaty and Kostanay will begin manufacturing of automotive components.
Roman Sklyar added that all enterprises until March 16 will be presented medium-term development plans for the creation of new production of the next stage, as well as new programmes to increase the purchase of products of domestic manufacturers.
As Prime Minister noted, this direction is very important in the conditions of the need for accelerated development of the national economy.
We have significant growth reserves due to increased demand for Kazakhstani products. With the help of systematic and active work with enterprises we must maximise the load of orders of domestic producers," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2024, 10:20 54741
Kyrgyzstan's gold exports surge in 2023
Images | trend.az
Tell a friend
Kyrgyzstan exported 20.2 tons of gold in 2023, which is 69 times higher than the 290 kg of gold exported in 2022, Trend reports.
According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the export value amounted to $1.284 billion, which is a 14-fold increase compared to 2022 ($13 million).
During this period, Kyrgyzstan exported gold to the following countries:
- Switzerland - 17.065 tons ($1.088 billio)
- China's Hong Kong - 1.847 tons ($115 million)
- UAE - 1.294 tons ($80.309 million)
- Türkiye - 5.5 kg ($341,700)
Gold exports from Kyrgyzstan amounted to nearly 4.8 tons in December 2023 (15.4 tons from January through November 2023).
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $15.66 billion in 2023, which is a 29.9 percent increase compared to 2022. The country's exports totaled $3.308 billion, rising by 46.8 percent year-on-year. Imports to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $12.352 billion, which is 26 percent higher than in 2022.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
28.02.2024, 09:23Kazakhstan Took Part in the High-level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament 21.02.2024, 10:24Strengthening of Cooperation between UN and Central Asia was Discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan36106Strengthening of Cooperation between UN and Central Asia was Discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan 21.02.2024, 09:2233766Kazakhstan and Algeria Held Second Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries 21.02.2024, 08:15Costly but safe. Head of MES lists potentially dangerous areas needing to be addressed in advance before floods33581Costly but safe. Head of MES lists potentially dangerous areas needing to be addressed in advance before floods 23.02.2024, 16:0432156Kazakhstan and Turkey: New horizons for cooperation in copper wire production 22.02.2024, 15:4831011Implementation of Kazakhstan-EU Social Projects by Expert Center SOCIEUX+ Discussed in Brussels 01.02.2024, 17:3093646Heads of government of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss current issues of bilateral co-op 29.01.2024, 20:4693241Kazakhstan fixes running date for Astana International Forum 02.02.2024, 16:14Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation92556Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation 02.02.2024, 08:0592036Heads of Government of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks in Almaty 09.02.2024, 19:5284856Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport