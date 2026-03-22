Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Opens New Investment Opportunities for Czech Business

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Participants of the business seminar entitled "Prospects for Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Czech Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan" were among the first representatives of the Czech public to be briefed on the outcome of the national referendum and the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution. The event brought together members of the Czech business community, industry associations, and the expert community and was organized by the consortium "CZ - Czech Municipal and Energy Technologies" in cooperation with the research institute "FONTES RERUM", with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Prague, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Alongside Ambassador Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the seminar featured remarks by prominent Czech economist and politician, former Minister of Industry and Trade Jan Mládek, distinguished diplomat and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, as well as former President of the United Nations General Assembly Jan Kavan, Head of the organizing consortium Zdeněk Zbytek, Vice President of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic František Chaloupecký, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export credit insurance company "EGAP" Marek Dlouhý.





The seminar provided Czech entrepreneurs with an overview of the key directions of Kazakhstan’s economic reforms, now enshrined in the country’s new Basic Law. Particular emphasis was placed on the Constitution’s provisions prioritizing the development of human capital, education, science, and innovation, as well as safeguarding all forms of property and upholding the principles of international law. The implementation of the economic reform agenda is expected to enhance Kazakhstan’s investment and trade potential, streamline administrative procedures, and strengthen the accountability of the executive branch.





Participants underscored the important role of Czech companies and development institutions in advancing Kazakhstan - Czech trade and economic cooperation, promoting mutual investment, and facilitating the adoption of modern technologies. The implementation of concrete projects, including those agreed in previous years, is gaining particular relevance in the context of preparations for upcoming high-level engagements between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic, as well as major bilateral business forums.





The seminar built on a series of prior engagements between Kazakh diplomats and Czech business representatives, as well as working visits to leading technological and industrial enterprises across various regions of the Czech Republic, during which priority areas for further partnership development were identified.