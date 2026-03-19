Kazakhstan’s non-primary exports hit $41bn

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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday met with Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev, who reported on current trade dynamics and future strategic priorities, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.





During the meeting, Shakkaliyev said trade was among the key areas of the Kazakh economy, contributing to around 19 percent of GDP in 2025.





Investment inflows into the sectors amounted to 1.2 trillion tenge, while total trade turnover rose 8.9 percent to 80.3 trillion tenge.





The minister also informed that last year saw the e-commerce market size stand at 3.9 trillion tenge or 15 percent of retail trade turnover.





The country has built a network of 10 logistics hubs, while construction of two major fulfilment centers is underway in Astana and Almaty.





Despite the global economic challenges, Kazakhstan’s non-primary exports of goods and services reached 41 billion US dollars.





As parts of the country’s support measures for exporters, insurance capacity has been expanded to 1.2 trillion tenge, while overall support has doubled.





Speaking about the efforts within the Eurasian Economic Union, Shakkaliyev said that 69 out of 70 trade barriers have been eliminated since its inception. Following the talks, the country secured better deals, including exemptions from anti-dumping duties via allocated import quotas for Kazakhstani companies.





Following the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks to the ministry, aimed at forming a modern trade ecosystem, fostering favorable conditions for domestic manufacturing growth, ensuring comprehensive protection of consumer rights, enhancing export potential, as well as promoting economic interests of the country.