Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies
16.10.2025, 09:01 29731
Kazakhstan’s Policy for Proactive Economic Growth Presented to U.S. Investors
Images | gov.kz
As part of the Annual Fall Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States, in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted a roundtable discussion dedicated to strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Kuantyrov, representatives of Kazakh government agencies, members of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council, and U.S. companies.
The meeting continued the dialogue launched during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s engagement with American business leaders in New York in September 2025.
Opening the discussion, representatives of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce emphasized the long-standing partnership between the United States and Kazakhstan, commending the country’s achievements in digital transformation, financial technologies, and industrial modernization. They particularly noted progress in modernizing the financial sector and introducing innovative regulatory and business service solutions.
In their remarks, the Kazakh delegation presented the country’s policy of proactive economic growth, aimed at ensuring sustainable development through strong financial development institutions capable of providing large-scale financing for high-value export-oriented projects in advanced raw material processing and the agro-industrial sector.
The delegation highlighted Kazakhstan’s success in maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring the resilience of public finances, and advancing tax and banking reforms, as well as consistent GDP growth, which together position Kazakhstan as the largest economy in Central Asia and a key driver of regional development.
Representatives of U.S. companies commended Kazakhstan as a reliable and predictable partner and an excellent place to do business. They expressed strong interest in further expanding cooperation and implementing joint projects in energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, financial services, and technology.
Participants also discussed Kazakhstan’s pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity and promoting sustainable economic growth across Central Asia, as well as existing partnerships and new opportunities for collaboration with U.S. businesses.
The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where participants exchanged views on current and future areas of economic cooperation and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening bilateral engagement.
17.10.2025, 12:55 6781
Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings, the Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin held meetings with representatives of the three largest international rating agencies – Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P, primeminister.kz reports.
The Kazakh side was represented by Chairwoman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova, senior officials of the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Bank, and the Baiterek Holding.
During the meetings, Kazakhstan’s delegation presented key macroeconomic indicators, medium-term forecasts, and the priorities of structural reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth.
Special attention was given to the country’s ongoing structural transformation. As noted by Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan’s economy today is significantly more diversified than it was 15 years ago. In particular, the share of the oil sector in GDP has declined from 16.5% in 2010 to 8.1% in 2024. For the first time, the share of the manufacturing industry has surpassed that of the extractive sector, while over the past 20 years, the volume of foreign direct investment in manufacturing has increased severalfold. It was also noted that small and medium-sized enterprises now account for about 40% of GDP, compared to 25% a decade ago.
These changes demonstrate Kazakhstan’s transition from a resource-dependent model to a more sustainable and balanced economy.
In the first nine months of 2025, investments in fixed assets grew by 13.5%. In the first half of the year, inflows of foreign direct investment reached $10 billion, of which $6.3 billion were directed to non-extractive industries. The Government of Kazakhstan aims to further strengthen the state’s role in stimulating investment activity, with the goal of achieving a GDP volume of $450 billion by 2029.
The delegation also presented the results of large-scale reforms in fiscal and tax policy. The new Budget Code introduces two countercyclical rules designed to reduce the budget’s dependence on oil revenues and stabilize public spending. These include limits on the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund and on the growth of republican budget expenditures. The current year’s budget was developed in line with these principles, which will help reinforce fiscal sustainability.
Representatives of the rating agencies expressed strong interest in the implementation of the new Budget and Tax Codes, as well as in measures to contain inflation and maintain macroeconomic stability. Comprehensive responses were provided by the Kazakh side to all questions raised.
16.10.2025, 21:56 28616
Kazakhstan to step up international cooperation against money laundering
The deputies of the Kazakh Senate approved the Law On ratification of the establishment of the international center for risk assessment of legitimization (laundering) of proceeds of crime and terrorism financing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Senate deputy Nurlan Bekenov, the agreement is aimed at strengthening international cooperation in countering financial crimes, including money laundering and financing terrorism.
The main goal of building the International Risk Assessment Center is to create an integrated information and resource space and infrastructure for real-time data exchange between financial intelligence units, strictly adhering to information protection standards.
According to the CIS Executive Committee, the technological foundation for analytics has already been launched. The International Risk Assessment Center will receive exclusively data from open sources and will not exchange sensitive or restricted information.
16.10.2025, 19:18 28846
At the instruction of the Head of State, Government is taking measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and mitigate the negative effects of economic reforms
The Prime Minister held a meeting with members of the Government, heads of other state bodies, and organizations to discuss the implementation of the President’s instruction on streamlining the course of the economic reform program in the interests of citizens, primeminister.kz reports.
Following the meeting, the following decisions were adopted.
1.Starting from October 16 of this year, a moratorium is introduced on further increases in prices for AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel until inflation stabilizes.
The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition and regional akimats, to ensure control and take measures to guarantee the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to the domestic market.
2.Starting from October 16, 2025, the increase in utility tariffs for all consumer groups is suspended until the end of the first quarter of 2026. Containing the growth of tariffs will be achieved through the optimization of operational expenses of natural monopoly entities. At the same time, all planned repair work on public utility infrastructure must be completed within the established timeframe. It should be noted that a mechanism for providing housing assistance to vulnerable groups remains in effect.
To prevent price increases for socially significant food products, the work of stabilization funds will be intensified by doubling the financing for domestic agricultural producers, which will, in turn, reduce the cost of socially significant goods.
Special attention is being given to strengthening the work of regional commissions in identifying unjustified intermediaries and cases of inflated trade markups.
3.To reduce the negative impact of the new Tax Code on small and medium-sized businesses, it was decided to eliminate excessive restrictions on the use of the special tax regime based on a simplified declaration. Only 44 types of activities will remain on the prohibition list, in line with current legislation.
In addition, from January 1, 2026, tax administration will be conducted "from a clean slate," which provides the following measures for micro and small businesses:
- elimination of tax audits;
- elimination of desk (cameral) control;
- cancellation of lawsuits seeking to invalidate transactions;
- cancellation of lawsuits seeking to invalidate registration or re-registration.
- Tax penalties and fines will be written off if the principal amount of tax debt is repaid by April 1, 2026.
- Taxpayers who exceed the threshold for VAT registration will not be subject to administrative liability.
A campaign will also be conducted to simplify deregistration procedures with tax and justice authorities - without desk control or tax audits.
This will ensure a phased implementation of the new Tax Code and simplify tax administration for taxpayers.
4.Against the backdrop of a reduction in mortgage programs offered by second-tier banks due to the increase in the base rate, a decision has been made to support the housing savings system.
For this purpose, the volume of affordable mortgage lending for the population will be doubled, which will improve access to housing.
This measure will be implemented through the existing "Nauryz" and "Nauryz-Zhumysker" programs by increasing total lending volumes to 500 billion tenge.
In addition, the popular "Military Housing" program ("Askeri Baspana") will be relaunched, enabling at least seven thousand military families per year to purchase apartments on the secondary housing market.
Construction companies will sign off-take contracts for housing built under these programs. Developers, in turn, will assume reciprocal obligations to fix prices for a three-year period.
5.Domestic car manufacturers and second-tier banks will continue financing programs for the purchase of passenger vehicles by the population.
A leasing mechanism for individuals to purchase passenger vehicles is being introduced, expanding citizens’ opportunities to acquire cars.
In addition, the Baiterek Holding has been instructed to promptly submit proposals for additional support measures for small and medium-sized businesses.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the reforms implemented by the Government are aimed at ensuring long-term sustainable economic growth and embedding fundamental market principles in the economy. At the same time, the Government strictly follows the President’s directive to improve the well-being of every Kazakh citizen, regarding this as the main indicator of economic development.
16.10.2025, 14:15 29131
Kazakhstan harvests 25.9 mln tons of grain
Images | Depositphotos
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, 15.5 million hectares - representing 96.8% of the total area sown with grain and leguminous crops - have been harvested across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In addition to grain crops, agricultural producers have harvested 2.7 million tons of oilseeds, 2.9 million tons of potatoes with an average yield of 228.5 c/ha, and 3.6 million tons of vegetables yielding 305.1 c/ha," the Ministry noted.
The harvest also includes 441.6 thousand tons of cabbage with an average yield of 319.3 c/ha, 1,029.8 thousand tons of onions yielding 429.4 c/ha, and 379.4 thousand tons of carrots yielding 296.1 c/ha.
15.10.2025, 12:45 50106
Kazakh Foreign Minister Meets with Heads of Leading Italian Companies
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held meetings with the management of leading Italian companies in the energy and machine-building industries during his working visit to Italy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting with the Vice President of Maire Group, Gianni Bardazzi, discussions were held on the establishment of a regional engineering and industrial hub in Kazakhstan, as well as the construction of a plant for the production of sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company, as part of a consortium with KazMunayGas, is implementing a project to build a gas separation complex with a production capacity of approximately 1.6 million tons of ethane and 360 thousand tons of propane per year.
The CEO of Ansaldo Energia, Fabrizio Fabbri, informed about the company’s plans to localize the production of components for gas turbine units and to open a service center for technical maintenance.
The President of Allied International Group, Valter Alberici, shared his vision for the localization of pipe production in Kazakhstan. The implementation of this project will significantly reduce the volume of imported pipe products.
The President of the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association, Marco Beretta, noted the growing interest of Italian businesses to the Kazakh market, which provides access to the broader Central Asian region. He also informed about plans to open a Kazakh-Italian Trade House.
Minister Kosherbayev highly praised the dynamic development of Kazakh-Italian relations, particularly emphasizing the growth of trade, economic, and investment cooperation. He underlined Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide comprehensive support for projects aimed at producing high value-added goods.
As a result of the meetings, an agreement was reached to continue joint work on the implementation of the outlined projects.
14.10.2025, 18:42 55061
Қазақстандағы бөлшек сауда айналымының маңызды драйверлерінің бірі - электрондық сауда
Images | Depositphotos
ҚР сауда және интеграция министрі Арман Шаққалиев Үкімет отырысында сауданың жоспарлы көрсеткіштеріне қол жеткізу бойынша жүргізіліп жатқан жұмыстар туралы баяндады, деп хабарлайды Үкіметтің баспасөз қызметінен.
Ол осы жылдың 9 айының қорытындысы бойынша сауда саласының нақты көлем индексі 108,8% деңгейінде қалыптасқанын атап өтті. Номиналды түрде сауда көлемі 52,8 трлн теңгені құрап, өткен жылдың сәйкес кезеңімен салыстырғанда 14,5%-ға жоғары болды.
Өсім елдің барлық өңірлерінде байқалады. Сауда өсіміне ең көп үлес қосқан өңірлер - Алматы, Астана, Шымкент қалалары мен Атырау және Қарағанды облыстары. Аталған бес өңірдің үлесіне жалпы сауда көлемінің 71,3%-ы немесе 37,6 трлн теңге тиесілі. Осылайша, негізгі іскерлік және тұтынушылық белсенділік орталықтары сауда секторының дамуының негізгі бағыттарын қалыптастырады, онда логистика инфрақұрылымы, цифрлық қызметтер мен дистрибуциялық қуаттар шоғырланған. Сала құрылымында көтерме сауда үлесі 66,4%-ды құрайды", - деді Арман Шаққалиев.
Министрдің сөзінше көтерме сауда көлемі 35 трлн теңгеден асқан, бұл 2024 жылдың тиісті кезеңімен салыстырғанда 9,6%-ға артық. Негізгі өсім шикізаттық, азық-түлікке жатпайтын және өндірістік-техникалық мақсаттағы тауарлар есебінен қамтамасыз етіліп, олардың үлесі шамамен 82%-ды құрады. Қыркүйек айында шикі мұнай мен табиғи газды өткізу көлемінің азаюы байқалды, алайда бұл көлемдердің орнын келесі айларда толық өтеу күтіледі.
Бөлшек сауда да тұрақты өсім көрсетіп отыр. Сауда саласының нақты көлем индексі 107,1%-ды, ал айналым көлемі 17,5 трлн теңгені құрап, өткен жылдың сәйкес кезеңімен салыстырғанда 2,6 трлн теңгеге артық болды. Сауда кәсіпорындары арқылы сату 6,7%-ға өсті, жеке кәсіпкерлер арқылы, оның ішінде базарларда жұмыс істейтіндерді қосқанда, 8,1%-дан астам деңгейінде қалыптасты", - деді министр.
Ведомство басшысының сөзінше өңірлер бөлінісінде бөлшек сауда айналымы бойынша алғашқы үштікке Алматы, Астана және Қарағанды облысы кірген. Бөлшек сауда айналымының маңызды драйверлерінің бірі - электрондық сауда. Жедел бағалау деректері бойынша, 2025 жылдың 9 айында онлайн-сатылым көлемі шамамен 2,7 трлн теңгені құраған. Бұл 2024 жылдың сәйкес кезеңімен салыстырғанда 14%-ға жоғары.
14.10.2025, 16:55 65426
Bektenov Instructed to Continue Increasing Growth Rates in Key Economic Sectors and Take Measures to Raise Incomes of the Population
Images | Depositphotos
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the results of socio-economic development and the execution of the national budget for 9 months of the current year were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
Reports were delivered by First Vice Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin, First Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubaev, Ministers of Finance Madi Takeev, Energy Yerlan Akenzhenov, Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev, Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev, Deputy Ministers of Transport Zhanibek Taizhanov, Agriculture Azat Sultanov. Akims of the Abai, Ulytau and Atyrau regions also reported.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at a recent meeting on improving the quality of economic development, instructed to ensure strengthening of macroeconomic stability, improve citizens’ welfare, and take measures to reduce inflation. Greater attention should be given to qualitative transformations aimed at increasing people’s incomes. Based on the results of 9 months of this year, GDP growth amounted to 6.3%. To ensure sustainable economic growth, it is necessary to continue increasing the pace primarily in key sectors: industry, construction, trade, transport," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, noting that special attention should be paid to growth in the manufacturing industry.
To achieve annual targets, all reserves must be utilized. The implementation of measures and achievement of growth indicators are ensured primarily at the regional level. In this regard, personal control by akims over the development of all sectors is crucial.
Positive dynamics in key macroeconomic indicators were noted in 11 regions. The Prime Minister emphasized that the heads of lagging regions must make maximum efforts to change the situation.
The importance of joint and effective work between the state and business was emphasized in further diversifying the economy, attracting investments, and creating permanent jobs.
To reduce inflationary processes, it is necessary to strengthen efforts to stabilize consumer prices. External food market prices exert pressure on inflation. In this regard, it is necessary to ensure maximum supply of the domestic market with local products and accelerate the formation of stabilization funds for food products.
In accordance with the Head of State’s instruction, decisive measures must be taken to stabilize consumer lending. Banks, credit institutions, and retail outlets must fully disclose the cost of installments in product prices, including all additional payments under credit schemes. On this issue, it was instructed to conduct explanatory work through mass media and social networks.
The housing and utilities infrastructure requires large-scale modernization. This work is being carried out within the framework of the relevant National Project. The Government supports a restrained tariff policy, backed by long-term financing and a review of monopolists’ operating expenses. No changes in utility tariffs for the population are planned until the end of the year. The Prime Minister stressed that any changes to tariffs should be balanced, taking into account social sensitivity and the priorities of state economic policy. Responsible government agencies and akimats were instructed to take additional measures to support citizens’ purchasing power, stabilize prices, and ensure the stable functioning of infrastructure.
Attention was drawn to the Head of State’s instruction to accelerate economic diversification and give new impetus to the development of the manufacturing industry.
The main focus should be on developing deep-processing industries and producing products that will be in demand both domestically and abroad. Heads of line ministries and national companies must personally control the issues of workload and ensuring orders for domestic producers, including through long-term contracts and off-take agreements. When processing Kazakh raw materials, priority should be given to local processors," Olzhas Bektenov noted and instructed responsible government agencies to create all conditions for intensifying efforts to attract investment in the manufacturing sector.
In the oil and gas industry, positive dynamics are being observed. The Ministry of Energy must maintain the pace and, together with operators, ensure stable operations at the major Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak fields. In addition, the implementation of ongoing projects for the construction of three gas processing plants at the Karachaganak and Kashagan fields must remain under personal control.
The investment plan for the first 9 months was fulfilled by 93.3%. At the same time, out of 20 regions, only 11 met their targets. Despite the existing investment support tools, 9 regions failed to achieve their planned indicators.
Equally important is the qualitative support of projects and ensuring their timely implementation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, line ministries, and akimats were instructed to strengthen efforts to attract and support investment projects.
The agricultural sector has shown significant growth this year, driven by the diversification of crop areas and effective use of agricultural technologies. To preserve and realize the harvested crop, coordinated work between akimats and the ministries of agriculture, trade, and transport is required. Together with the ministries of finance and national economy, work must be carried out to ensure timely financing of the agro-industrial complex in the coming year.
In addition, significant potential was noted for further expanding the country’s transit capacity. The Ministry of Transport, together with relevant national companies, was instructed to ensure timely and high-quality implementation of key infrastructure projects.
It is necessary to complete the construction of road networks and the Almaty bypass project on time, and ensure growth in export and transit transportation on the Dostyk-Mointy section. In addition, work must continue on transitioning foreign permit forms to electronic format. These measures will increase the volume of transportation and improve the quality of the transport network.
In Kazakhstan, during the first 9 months of this year, domestic trade turnover increased, ensuring stable jobs and higher sales volumes. The importance of ensuring transparency in the domestic market through product labeling and traceability systems, as well as the development of e-commerce, was noted.
The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with interested government agencies, to:
- monitor the implementation of mandatory labeling for key goods;
- consider simplifying labeling for domestic producers;
- develop measures to stimulate the development of e-commerce, including support for domestic online platforms and their integration with the traceability system.
For stable economic growth, full commitment and consolidation of efforts by all government agencies, akimats, and businesses are required. We have all the tools to accomplish this task. I instruct the Deputy Prime Ministers to strengthen control over the implementation of approved indicators of socio-economic development in their respective areas," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
10.10.2025, 13:05 137236
National Bank raises base rate to 18%
Images | instagram/national_bank_of_kazakhstan
The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan has decided to raise the base rate to 18% with a corridor of +/-1 percentage point, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In September, annual inflation accelerated to 12.9%, having surpassed the National Bank’s forecast.
Food remains the main driver of inflation, with prices rising by 12.7%. Certain food categories are becoming more expensive at an accelerated pace, largely due to increased production costs and higher import prices. Service inflation also makes a significant contribution, driven by rising costs of regulated services as well as several market-based services. Non-food inflation is accelerating, having reached 10.8%. Fuel prices rose by 11.9% over the year, with a 3.4% increase recorded in September alone. Monthly inflation accelerated to 1.1%. Core and seasonally adjusted inflation indicators also saw notable increase - to 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively. This trend points to the persistent nature of inflation and the gradual emergence of secondary effects in price dynamics," an official statement from the National Bank reads.
The financial regulator notes that external inflationary pressures persist, with growing risks primarily originating from global food markets. Record-high price rise in meat and vegetable oil has been observed in recent years. Amid active export activity, these trends are contributing to rising domestic prices.
